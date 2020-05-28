We take a look at the top 5 holdings inside GDXJ to see jurisdictions where their top 3 sources of revenue come from.

If you are bullish on gold like me, then you are looking for asymmetric yet diversified ways to bet on gold prices. One of the ways to bet on higher gold prices is with GDXJ or the junior gold miners ETF from VanEck. GDXJ has been the vehicle of choice for many a gold bug over the years. It provides a high degree of leverage to the gold price. In other words, it can be volatile.

If you do rely on GDXJ to bet on gold prices in these uncertain times, there is a significant risk you should know about, hiding inside your GDXJ shares. Before I discuss the problem, let me give some background information.

Some Background

Today, the world over is experiencing a dollar shortage problem once again. This dollar shortage isn't unlike 2007 and 2008, as you might recall. To combat this problem in December 2007, the Federal Reserve established what it calls "swap lines" with particular nation's central banks. Swap lines provided a lifeline to these nations which were struggling with a dollar shortage during the recession. The Federal Reserve again did this in 2010 when strains in the system began to reappear. And once again, the Federal Reserve is implementing these dollar swap lines today. Here's how they work per the FOMC website.

In general, these swaps involve two transactions. When a foreign central bank draws on its swap line with the Federal Reserve, the foreign central bank sells a specified amount of its currency to the Federal Reserve in exchange for dollars at the prevailing market exchange rate. The Federal Reserve holds the foreign currency in an account at the foreign central bank. The dollars that the Federal Reserve provides are deposited in an account that the foreign central bank maintains at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. At the same time, the Federal Reserve and the foreign central bank enter into a binding agreement for a second transaction that obligates the foreign central bank to buy back its currency on a specified future date at the same exchange rate. The second transaction unwinds the first.

Where Do the Swap Lines Exist Today?

The FOMC has initiated dollar swap lines with the following nation's central banks as of March 2020.

Bank of Canada Bank of England Bank of Japan European Central Bank Swiss National Bank Reserve Bank of Australia Reserve Bank of New Zealand Banco Central do Brasil Bank of Korea Banco de Mexico Monetary Authority of Singapore Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden) Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark) Norges Bank (Norway) Reserve Bank of New Zealand

Notice how each of these swap lines is with countries that have a good relationship with the United States. These swap lines are one way the United States encourages other countries to toe the line so they too can benefit from these swap lines. In other words, they are geopolitical bargaining chip that the United States like to play.

The Problem

So what does this have to do with junior gold miners?

If you think gold is going higher, you may think things in the future are going to get worse economically and not better. If this happens, this will likely lead to a stronger, more in-demand United States dollar currency for some time. Those countries with dollar swap lines won't have trouble getting dollars. However, the countries that do NOT have swap lines will be stuck with a dollar shortage.

The question becomes what will countries without dollar swap lines do to resolve their dollar shortage?

According to Marin Katusa, here are several possibilities of what may happen to foreign gold companies in countries without swap lines:

Increased taxes

Increased government royalties

Increased government ownership of mining operations or nationalization

FX controls for foreign gold, silver and base metal producers

If you don't follow Marin, you should. The guy is smart and forward-thinking.

Perhaps you disagree and don't think this will happen. History says that it will, and Papua New Guinea has already started with Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) as of April 24, 2020.

The Solution

The solution is obvious. If you like junior gold miners, focus on those that do business in jurisdictions where dollar swap lines exist. Even if you don't think dollar liquidity is the driving factor, it still just makes more sense to invest in areas where our central bank has dollar swap lines with those 15 other central banks because they are also the areas that are most friendly to the United States. Some of the best gold-producing regions in the world exist inside these 15 jurisdictions.

Top 3 Mining Jurisdictions for GDXJ's Top 5 Holdings by Percentage

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 6.57%

United States 31% Brazil 25% Russia 21%

Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) - 6.04%

Australia 100% Canada - Preliminary Investment Made

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) - 5.86%

Australia 80% United States 20%

Pan American Silver (PAAS) - 5.12%

Peru 43% Mexico 31% Canada 15%

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)- 4.68%

Australia 40% Ghana 37% Peru 13%

Source: Individual Company Websites/Reports/Presentations/Filings

Conclusion

As you can see from just the top 5 holdings in the GDXJ, there's plenty of exposure to countries without US dollar swap lines. One can see why this theory would not be popular in the gold investing community. Whether you think this is a real risk or not, it is good to be aware of it. If you do believe this risk is real, then now is the time to invest accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.