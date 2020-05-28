AAON had tons of high-margin sales from supplying HVAC units to temporary hospitals in New York built to deal with coronavirus patients. This is not likely to repeat.

I have been a shareholder of AAON (AAON) since June of 2018. My cost basis is $31.60, and I have a gain of ~30% annualized. My investment thesis was simple: they served a quasi-niche market in the HVAC space and had metrics superior to all their much larger peers. Sales growth was coming at a very healthy clip, a history of 7.5% annually at the time, and margins had been improving. Returns on invested capital were high. Everything pointed to a well-run business. While much of that is still true, enough has changed to alter my investment thesis such that I now believe that their potential for future share price appreciation is muted.

Bottom line up front: Some key vital signs, like units sold and average price per unit, are trending down. One-time events propelled sales and earnings this quarter, events not likely to repeat beyond this year. Those events will create some tremendously challenging comps looking forward. Much of their margin strength of late has been due to price increases and the cost of raw materials going down, not actual demand for their products. I do not consider those to be durable sources of profit. Given all these headwinds, and in context of the stock being priced beyond perfection, locking in my gains by liquidating my position seems like the best course of action.

Units Sold

Too often, we as investors like to get so caught up in all sorts of calculations and metrics teased from the balance sheet that we forget to view the most critical matters. For AAON, how much product they are selling is the most important thing. That is their business. We have an easy way to measure this, as in every filing they record how many units they sell in the time period under consideration. Sure, metrics like ROIC and so forth are a reflection of the underlying business, but sobering truths can be gleaned when we look at just the raw data. Following is a table showing how many units AAON is selling under several categories showing type of unit:

Units Sold 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Rooftop 13969 14336 14891 16764 16003 15273 14448 3762 4061 Split Systems 2604 2622 3385 3753 4829 4507 4110 974 918 Condensing Units ----- ----- ----- ----- 2252 2007 1783 394 408 Air Handlers ----- ----- ----- ----- 2577 2500 2372 580 510 Outdoor Mechanical Rooms 93 114 57 65 64 38 33 11 10 Water Source Heat Pumps ----- 251 243 316 2485 5334 7716 2289 1617 Total 16666 17323 18576 20898 23381 25152 26307 7036 6606

*Data compiled by author

** Split Systems were divided into condensing units and air handlers starting in 2017.

Only looking at the totals category, sure things look good. But upon breaking down the data, every single category has been in decline since 2016/17 except for their water source heat pumps. This is important to consider in light of the fact that their water-source heat pump line carries the lowest gross margins of all. Furthermore, this most recent quarter showed a 30% drop in water source heat pump sales over the comparable period last year. They simply aren't seeing the demand for their products that they once enjoyed. Their rooftop units, far and away their largest slice of the sales pie at 83%, has seen a 13% decrease in units sold since peaking in 2016 going through year-end 2019.

There was an uptick in rooftop units sold this last quarter. Note the 8% increase. More on that later. WHY this happened matters.

Historically, AAON has been known for their higher-quality products and their emphasis on customization. Mass production hasn't really been their thing. That was until they launched their water-source heat pump line, which is much more along the lines of mass production. Yes, they ramped that up quickly, and yes, that brought a lot of sales dollars in, but a smaller percentage was showing up on the bottom line. The next chart shows average revenue per unit for the company at large, along with margin data:

2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Per Unit $16,928 $15,927 $15,520 $15,937 $14,825 $19,102 Gross Margin 33.2% 33.5% 26.5% 28% 24.5% 35% Operating Margin 20.7% 18% 12.7% 14% 10% 20.2%

*Data compiled by author

There is an obvious slide in revenue per unit, at least up until this last quarter. They are selling more units, but the units being sold aren't generating as many dollars and worse yet fewer of those dollars are dropping to the bottom line.

AAON management has commented in the past that they are margin-agnostic. As long as it puts some money on the bottom line, they are going to pursue opportunities. I understand that sentiment to a point, but it certainly impedes the growth story when the largest revenue-generating segment, the rooftop units, hasn't been growing in terms of number of units sold. Rooftop units are also their highest-margin product:

*Image from investor presentation

Yes, money is flowing to the bottom line with the water-source heat pumps, but not in a way that justifies a high valuation for the company at large, implying rapid EPS growth.

The Most Recent Quarter

Notice in the tables above that there was a massive jump in the most recent quarter in terms of revenue growth and improvement in margins. Revenue was up 20%, revenue per unit was up 29%, and operating margin went up 1000 bps. This all allowed EPS to surge 141% over the comparable quarter last year. The reasons for this are worth dissecting, as they aren't a result of any sustainable tailwinds, but are rather short-lived goosing from matters that mostly lie outside AAON's control. Those reasons are price increases, COVID-19-related sales, and a decrease in the price of raw materials.

1) Price Increase

AAON has made a series of substantial price increases on all their product lines over the past couple of years. In part a response to rising raw material prices, those moves were important and signal business strength and pricing power if they are able to raise their prices without losing business. Those prices have taken time to work through the backlog, but are almost all now showing up on invoices. The cadence of the price increases were as follows:

November 2017 - 3%

June 2018 - 5%

December 2018 - 4%

March 2019 - 2%

June 2019 - 5%

Now, let's contextualize all this. From 2018 to present, revenue has gone up 13% at AAON. As of this writing, that is after two years and a quarter. If we take the $15,927 they were generating in average revenue per unit sold at the end of 2017 when price increases started, and augment that by the series percentages gradually enacted, we get $19,185. That number is almost exactly in line with the actual average revenue per unit sold from the most recent quarter, as was shown in the table above. In other words, all revenue growth is entirely attributable to price increases.

Now, I understand that there are plenty of nuances and puts and takes going on that make this only a rough approximation, but nonetheless, it is clear that a main revenue driver of late has been their price increases. But they can't increase prices like this evermore. Sales growth will have to be driven by increased unit volume. It's a pretty stark picture: in spite of selling 430 fewer units this most recent quarter when compared to the prior years comparable quarter, they increased sales by $21 million, or 21%. Now that price increases have stopped, revenue will stagnate if they can't manage to push A LOT more product through.

2) COVID-19

AAON was among the handful of companies that ended up benefiting from the coronavirus. As a result of the sickness sweeping over places like New York, temporary medical facilities have been constructed to deal with the huge influx of patients. AAON units were bought to cool and ventilate said facilities. All told, AAON supplied about 204 units for COVID-19 treatment facilities. This explains in part the strong jump in rooftop units sold between this quarter and the comparable quarter last year. The conference call wasn't clear regarding how much of that landed in the 1st quarter or the second, but they did mention that two jobs in particular added $4 million to revenue in Q1. Were it not for those two jobs alone, revenue would only have risen 17%.

Now yes, that is enviable still, but in context of the all the price increases and whatever other COVID-19-related sales dollars came in Q1, things would not have been nearly so impressive if the coronavirus never happened. Furthermore, these units sold were their larger units that carry much higher margins. So we know that margins too were substantially aided by the coronavirus needs. Unless a second wave of the virus causes similar dire need for more make-shift facilities, this will not be a recurring benefit.

3) Raw Materials

Recall that in large part the price increases were implemented to offset the impact of rising raw material prices. Well, those prices are starting to cool, so the price increases effect on margins for AAON products is therefore enhanced. This has been the trend for their inputs costs:

12-month average price per pound $ 2018 Q1 2020 % Change Copper 3.75 3.65 -2.67 Galvanized Steel 0.52 0.49 -5.77 Stainless Steel 1.33 1.31 -1.5 Aluminum 1.82 1.78 -2.2

*Data compiled by author

In every single category, prices have gone down. Naturally, a decrease in these prices results in a commensurate rise in margins as they pay less for the stuff they need to build their product. While healthy for the bottom line, these commodity price swings are not of AAON's doing of course. Nor can the prices be counted on to stay low. Again, this favorable margin impact is not necessarily repeatable.

Backlog

After publication of my last article on AAON, a Seeking Alpha user messaged me with some insight that I feel valuable to include here. Dated March 13, 2020, he said (un-edited):

I have a close friend , a distributor, who tells me over the last 15 or so months, quality has gone to shit..........He says loss of key manufacturing managers .. the issue..They are hiding the really poor quality just to push units out the door and they tell the him, just fix it in the field and we will credit back on your next order....... ??????? Will this reduce future sales ?????

Remember that AAON is known for their higher-end products. They are the Porsche or Mercedes of the HVAC world. If quality goes down, they have no competitive advantage. Allow me to contextualize all this. AAON recently experienced a tremendous uptick in demand for their products that made backlog increase nearly 2X:

*Image from investor presentation

That increased backlog strained their systems and increased lead times for product shipment, which increased lead time and actually resulted in some lost business. From the Q2 2019 conference call Q&A:

Jon Braatz Gary, as you talk about extended lead times and some production issues and so on, are you hearing from your sales force, your distributors that you’ve lost some orders? Have they simply walked away? Or are these – they keep the orders with you and sort of bite the bullet? Gary Fields Well, the reason our backlog is big as it is, is large as it is, is because they bit the bullet on a lot of these and not used them as aggressively as possible and so have we. But we had still lost a tremendous opportunity. I’ve got a e-mail box full of e-mails from sales channel partners saying I can’t take this order because I can’t meet delivery. And so we have failed to book opportunities as a result of lead time, there is no doubt whatsoever. Now what the magnitude of that is, it will be pure speculation but it’s material. It’s material.

This could naturally lead to a state where quality is sacrificed just so they can get stuff out the door and bring down their lead times. Offering concessions to distributors to take lame product that will need to be repaired bodes ill for their future. A huge part of the AAON reputation is that of higher quality, longer-lasting products. Again, if they lose that reputation, their competitive edge gets whittled away.

Architectural Billings Index

AAON has frequently quoted the Architectural Billings Index, or ABI, during their conference calls. That is, they do so when the ABI has a positive read that indicates strong economic conditions. Weaker reads generally get no mention. I have covered the ABI at length for some time, and I encourage you to go to my ABI page where I introduced and explained this often overlooked and under-covered leading indicator of economic health to the Seeking Alpha community.

In short, the Architectural Billings Index is an instrument used to forecast non-residential construction spending in America 9-12 months into the future. Every month, the American Institute of Architects sends out their "Work-on-the-Boards" survey to about 700 architecture firms, which survey asks them to report on billings growth or contraction as compared to the previous month. If billings were shown to increase, then there is a high likelihood that construction spending, and spending related thereto, will increase as the buildings that the architects design from those billings is eventually built.

The opposite is true: if architectural firms aren't getting business, then fewer buildings will be built. This will most directly affect construction suppliers (like HVAC companies), but also things as tangential as restaurant revenue can be impacted since without construction, there will be no manual labor crews to frequent fast-food dining spots and the like.

The ABI readouts for March and April were the lowest EVER recorded since the ABI started back in 1997. Any number lower than 50 means billings declined, and the lower it gets below 50 the worse the decline was. The numbers for March and April were 33 and 29, respectively. For context, the great recession came with an ABI that bottomed at ~33:

*Images from ABI 2014 White Paper

Forget billings, even design contracts and inquiries into new work were awful, both of which precede billings, hovering sub-30 for the past two months:

*Image from ABI website

That means that fewer establishments are even thinking about getting anything designed for later construction. The ABI has very direct implications for the likes of AAON. Their specialty is custom-built non-residential, usually large tonnage air conditioning units. The kind that often go into custom designed buildings. If architects aren't designing buildings, then those buildings of course aren't going to be built, and demand for AAON products will go way down.

Valuation

I have been increasingly turned on to reverse-engineered discounted cash flow models lately. It takes a lot of the guesswork out of determining whether or not a company is trading at a fair price. In short, instead of estimating sales growth and a trajectory for margins, capex, etc., and then arriving at an intrinsic value, you start with what the shares are currently trading for, a KNOWN value, and work backwards from there to see what would have to happen with cash flows in order to justify that share price. If the cash flow needed seems achievable given company circumstances, then the shares are trading at levels that should be bought. If the cash flow needed to justify the share price seems well out of reach, then the shares are over-priced. As of this writing, AAON is trading at ~$54. Let's play with some numbers to see what would have to happen with cash flow to justify that price. Here is my worksheet.

As can be seen, AAON would have to achieve the following for today's share price to make sense:

- 15% revenue growth annually for ten years. For context, their revenue CAGR over the last ten years has been only 8%.

- Cash from operations margin starts at 24.5%, in line with their most recent quarter, expanding gradually to reach 26.3% by 2030. This is wildly generous considering that their average margin over the past ten years (including the influence of the outlier from this most recent quarter) is only 16%.

- Capex stays in line with their historical average of about 7.5% of sales.

- I use 10% as the discount rate, or required rate of return. That is the long-term historical return of the stock market generally, and we want results at least in line with what the market can give.

- Free cash flow growth in perpetuity beyond 2030 of 1% annually.

So we must ask ourselves, is it within the realm of possibility for AAON to achieve these results over the next ten years? With blistering revenue growth and massive margins well outside historical norms? In light of all that we have discussed, without the benefit of one-time event windfalls that likely won't recur and price increases that can't continue, I highly doubt it. Keep in mind, this isn't some explosive tech company. They make air conditioning units. 15% revenue growth is wicked. The market is expecting AAON to grow revenue in the next ten years as rapidly as Apple (AAPL) grew revenue in the past ten years. I just don't see that as even remotely plausible.

Conclusion

I recently sat down and started a list of my personal investing rules. One of them reads as follows:

- When price deviates severely from evidence of future business prospects, act.

Historically, I typically only applied this in context of buying. It is the core of value investing: when something is selling in the market for less than what it is worth, buy. But the same MUST be true for selling. When you own something that is transacting in the market for a price far more than what it is worth, sell. That is what I have concluded about AAON. This coupled with the facts that A) the dividend yield on my cost basis is only 2.4%, good but not enough to make it worth holding onto and B) there are much better opportunities in the market right now. Redeploying my 74% return into stocks with better forward prospects makes sense. I will keep AAON on my watchlist. I see a P/E ratio in the realm of 25 much more reasonable, which would give me a buy price in the low $30s.

All that being said, AAON has been able to maintain a high valuation for a long time now:

Data by YCharts

A P/E ratio above 30 since 2016 and as high as nearly 60 at the beginning of this year. The market premium has been sticky. It could well be that AAON continues to fly high. That is particularly true for this next reporting period. Some COVID-19-related shipments have happened in Q2, so results could be glowing again. They could easily break out to a new all-time high, the record currently sitting at $60.00. It is for this reason that shorting AAON is not a good idea. But I see virtually no durable evidence for long-term future growth prospects that supports the current stock price.

I see downside risk as both more likely and more severe than any upside scenario, and will therefore be liquidating my position. Without price increases to power revenue or COVID-19-related sales to pump margins, results as good as last quarter simply aren't sustainable. But the market is pricing AAON like they can keep doing that. Price has become divorced from realistic business prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.