Introduction

After spending decades growing their dividend across time, Molson Coors (TAP) has recently taken the painful decision to completely suspend their dividend due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Since this has already happened, the bigger question going forward for shareholders is whether they can realistically expect their previous dividend to be reinstated and if so, approximately how long will they be required to wait.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and the previous three years.

When reviewing their recent historical free cash flow, it was very positive to see that throughout 2017-2019, their average dividend coverage was a very solid 379.92%. This indicates that they can easily afford their previous dividend payments without relying on debt during normal operating conditions, which provides a solid base for them to be reinstated in the future.

Their excess dividend coverage also importantly provides them with a large margin of safety, since they have been facing headwinds during the past few years as consumer preferences change away from their alcoholic beverages to others, such as spirits. Even if these secular changes resulted in them eventually losing half their free cash flow, which obviously would be quite a bearish scenario, they would still be easily capable of covering their previous dividend payments during normal operating conditions.

It was easier to understand the reasoning behind their decision to suspend their dividend after reviewing their dividend coverage from the first quarter of 2020. Whilst on the surface it may appear as though their results improved year on year, with their operating cash flow increasing from negative $99m to negative $18m, but after removing working capital movements this was sadly not the situation. Once these were removed their operating cash flow actually decreased a very significant 43.46% year on year and their free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 was dragged down into the negative, which meant that continuing their dividend payments would have required additional debt funding. Thankfully, by reducing their capital expenditure by $200m for the remainder of 2020, they will help reduce their negative free cash flow.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow should be adequate once operating conditions recover, the main deciding factor in reinstating their dividend will be their financial position. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and the previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it quickly becomes apparent why they moved quite quickly to suspend their dividend once their free cash flow turned negative. Even before entering this downturn, their leverage was already around the upper limits that could be considered safe, as evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.77 at the end of 2019. Since this downturn has clearly impacted their earnings, it should come as no surprise that this has in turn pushed their leverage even higher during the first quarter of 2020.

Whilst their leverage should improve once operating conditions and thus earnings recover, it will nonetheless still require further deleveraging. Since their medium to long-term earnings are facing pressure from the aforementioned changing consumer preferences, they would have to approximately halve their net debt to bring their leverage back to a considerably safer level.

The time this deleveraging will take will naturally depend on when operating conditions recover and also to what extent they reinstate their previous dividend. Since there are significant uncertainties surrounding the timing of a full recovery due to the possibility of further waves of coronavirus infections, this analysis will focus on the latter factor that investors can then combine with their own judgments regarding when operating conditions will recover.

To remain conservative it was assumed that despite their free cash flow averaging $1.417b during 2017-2019, it will only average $1b once operating conditions recover. Following their aforementioned decisions to suspend their dividend and reduce their capital expenditure, it was assumed that they exit this downturn with only minimally higher net debt at approximately $9b and thus requiring approximately $4.5b to be reduced. If they abstain from any dividend payments, this would take approximately four and half years, whilst paying their previous dividend would see this increase to almost eight years. It seems unlikely that they would elect to pursue the former option and whilst nearly eight years is quite a long length of time to deleverage, at least shareholders would still be getting paid along the way.

Unfortunately, not only is their leverage high but their liquidity is also on the weaker side of safe, with a current ratio of only 0.59 being less than ideal. Thankfully, they have a decent cash balance of $666m and still retain an additional $475m undrawn from their credit facility, both of which should allow them to remain a going concern throughout this turmoil but further highlights their requirement to suspend their dividend. If their dividend was not suspended and these operating conditions continued for another year, which is quite possible, they would have exhausted virtually the entirety of their credit facility.

One slight downside is their upcoming debt maturities that total over $2b within the next two years alone, as they clearly cannot meet these organically. Nonetheless, since they are a large company that is fundamentally viable, they should be capable of avoiding any liquidity crisis by refinancing any future debt maturities thanks to supportive central bank policies.

Conclusion

Whilst the decision to completely suspend their dividend is painful for shareholders, at least they are well-positioned to reinstate it once operating conditions recover. Even if their earnings and thus free cash flow were to be permanently impacted, they should still be capable of deleveraging whilst paying their previous dividend. Given this I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate, however, the investors should be aware that the road may still be bumpy in the short term due to uncertainties surrounding this coronavirus downturn.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Westlake Chemical Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

