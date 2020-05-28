We did get a lot of feedback in the comments section and we go over some of those objections.

We explained why Barrick had done terribly as an investment over the last two decades in the first part.

Note: We have used Barrick to represent Barrick Gold throughout the article and any other reference to the word "Gold" is a reference to the commodity. This is necessary to point out as Barrick has GOLD as its stock symbol.

In an earlier article, we outlined why Barrick Gold (GOLD) had performed so terribly versus Gold. Investors focusing on the immediate past are suggesting things have turned around permanently due to changes in management. We however believe that Barrick has traded capital expenditures for debt reduction and the results are now showing in a different area. Today we go more into that side of the equation.

When did Barrick's balance sheet start improving?

Barrick's merger with Randgold has been hailed as the point at which Barrick finally righted the ship. A belief that has stemmed from the performance since the merger.

Data by YCharts

But that chart in isolation says very little. Barrick has been a beneficiary of Gold prices that have moved up 35% in 17 months and in general all Gold miners have done well over the past year. Even there, the outperformance has come in the last three months. There was a point in the very recent past - all those stocks were clustered alongside the commodity.

Data by YCharts

Our point here is that Barrick's deviation from the pack is not suggestive of something different but a random walk that will revert over time.

When Barrick actually changed

In 2012 Barrick finally got the message that its survival depended on reining in capex even if that meant letting production drop.

That message came through when the Gold miners realized that they could not sustain capex unless Gold prices kept rising year after year. Moody's noted in 2016 that all that excess capex had not even come close to delivering what was promised by the sector.

In a new research note Moody’s Investors Services argues that the ability of the gold producers to maintain their production profiles versus capital preservation has become a key factor when assigning credit worthiness. The ratings agency expects capex to stay at $8 billion (for all Gold miners) levels for the next two years and says falling production and cash flows if not coupled with debt reduction is injecting risk into the sector: “When looking back to the elevated capital expenditures by our universe of gold producers from 2011 to 2013, we do not see a corresponding increase in production. Though we note there have been asset sales within the time frame we are looking at, we also believe there has been sizable investment that has not resulted in more production – this points to suspended development projects." “This risk has become especially pronounced as we look beyond the next two years, when we anticipate future production could decline as a result of diminished spending on growth and development in favour of conserving cash.” Source: Mining.Com

But it was not just Barrick that got the message, everyone did. Note how capex peaked in 2012.

The low capex, even when accompanied by lower production allowed deleveraging and more recently free cash flow. But also note what else peaked in 2012 in all Gold mining companies.

Asset depletion is still front and center

"But Randgold management changes everything!" We still hear that dialogue which we can only answer with this.

Source: Barrick's Gold Production and change from previous year

The first year after the merger, production fell by 6.35%. In 2020, it is slated to fall 13.85%. Yes, some of the recent guidance knockdown is due to disputes with the Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea, but that again underscores why Barrick is a problematic investment. Even its "relatively safe" jurisdiction mines have issues. Further, even if we use Barrick's guidance before this dispute, we can see the decline.

Source: Barrick's Gold Production and change from previous year

The New Management

Barrick's outperformance last year versus Gold has simply to do with the price of the commodity. If Gold moves sideways or lower, Barrick's asset depletion will again come to the forefront. The first two years under the new management production will decline by about 17% in total. What are the rewards for such performance? Judge for yourself.

Barrick Gold Corp. paid its chief executive officer Mark Bristow US$17.4-million last year, among the richest pay packets ever awarded by the Toronto-based gold company. Barrick’s executive chairman, John Thornton, was paid US$5.5-million last year, a major decrease compared to the US$12.9-million he was paid in 2018. Mr. Thornton’s compensation included a US$2.5-million salary and US$2.5-million in long-term incentive pay, the majority of which must be put toward share purchases. That stock must then be held by Mr. Thornton until he leaves the company. The minimum holding period is three years. Having both Mr. Thornton and Mr. Bristow on the payroll meant that Barrick’s pay for its five named executive officers was $39.44-million in 2019, nearly $11-million more than 2018 and easily the most in the past six years. Earlier in the week, Barrick disclosed that Mr. Thornton recently sold US$50-million worth of stock in the company, due to “personal portfolio considerations.” Those shares, unlike the stock bought under the company’s long term incentive plan, is not subject to any holding restrictions. Source: Globe and Mail

Conclusion

Barrick's production keeps falling and investors are still buying the platitudes from management. Production per billion shares outstanding keeps falling even faster than overall production.

Source: Barrick's Gold Production per share

Can Barrick shares go up? Of course, they can. But depletion is relentless and we cannot see any serious investor getting excited about a 2-2.5% free cash flow yield when the underlying resource is falling at double-digit rates. In the next part, we will give you alternatives to Barrick and explain the rationale.

