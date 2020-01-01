The coronavirus was a boom for cloud stocks enabling work-from-home business, but not all of the businesses saw material shifts in the demand equation. Box (NYSE:BOX) is one of the stocks that has rallied to new highs without the company seeing any real benefit from the pulled forward shift to the cloud. Last December, my investment thesis highlighted how the cloud content management stock was tired and as the recent rally plays out Box is likely to fade again.

Uninspiring Guidance

While Box talked a big game about digital transformation, the company doesn't generate anything impressive to back up the claims. For the April quarter, revenues were only up 12.6% while guidance for FY21 ending in January was basically in line with analyst estimates at $764 million.

CEO Aaron Levie made this statement about digital transformation on the FQ1 earnings release:

The need for more organizations to develop remote work and digital transformation strategies on modern cloud platforms has never been greater, and Box is in a strong position to help our customers remain resilient, productive, and innovative during these times.

People need to realize that massive Microsoft (MSFT) generated 14.4% revenue growth in the last quarter with $13.3 billion Commercial Cloud business growing 39% in the quarter. Box only generating slower growth at this stage in its business development remains a major disappointment.

Box generated some solid margins and cash flows in the quarter. The company guided operating margins up to between 11% and 12% from 9% to 10%. The cloud company should earn around $0.50 for the year, which places Box in the odd position of generating better profits following the virus without the revenue boost.

The stock valuation here isn't outrageous at $3 billion. The company guided to FY21 revenues of $764 million, placing the valuation at about 4x sales. Most cloud stocks trade at double those multiples now, but most cloud stocks have far faster revenue growth. The stock trades at about 40x EPS growth which again isn't inspiring with slow revenue growth.

Competition Fears

The biggest worry likely to hold back the stock is that Box continues to face pressure from Dropbox (DBX). The competitor hit 18.0% growth in the March quarter and continues outgrowing Box since they've both been public.

Data by YCharts

Even Dropbox isn't hitting business out of the park. The company, more focused on consumer and SMB customers in comparison to the enterprise business of Box, slightly cut revenue guidance for 2020 to $1.89 billion. The guidance assumes only 14% growth for the year in comparison to less than 10% for Box.

Ultimately, neither company has the type of growth common in the cloud space. The combined revenue bases are only $2.5 billion, yet the cloud content management companies have growth more similar to large-cap tech stocks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Box beat analyst estimates for FQ1, but one should've expected far more out of the company for FY21 guidance. The cloud content management company still can't gain any major traction and appears set on expanding margins over growing market share.

The stock is likely to rally considering the break to new highs, but Box isn't an appealing stock to own long term. The company consistently underperforms and will likely face more competition from the tech giants as the business grows to larger annualized revenues worthy of their attention. Use any rally to sell Box.