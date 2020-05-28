Lastly, my valuation model suggests the shares should be worth $13.51, which implies a 69% potential upside. Thus, investors should consider buying IVZ at these levels.

In particular, I think its AUM will eventually increase again. I also feel the Fed’s monetary stimulus should have a direct positive effect on IVZ’s fundamentals.

Invesco (IVZ) is an investment management firm. This means that the underlying business depends on increasing its assets under management (AUM) and monetizing it as much as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a market crash. And as a result, this provoked substantial redemptions and outflows. Plus, it also exacerbated the potential downsides of an aggressive M&A strategy. However, I believe that IVZ’s current valuation already factors in most of these negatives. And in my opinion, IVZ’s risk-reward profile heavily favors long-term investors at these levels. Thus, investors should consider adding IVZ to their portfolios.

Source: IVZ’s website.

Overview

What makes IVZ an exciting investment opportunity is its straightforward business. Unlike other financials and investment management stocks, IVZ’s business model doesn’t depend on arcane financial instruments. Nor does it require abstract and highly technical financial knowledge to understand it. In my view, IVZ’s core business can be broken down into two complementary halves.

First, it needs to come up with investment vehicles that suit investors’ needs. A great example of this is IVZ’s crown jewel: the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). This ETF is arguably one of the most popular due to its ample liquidity and holdings. The QQQ currently has over $100 million in AUM, mostly because it’s a great way to gain exposure to the NASDAQ-100 index. But more importantly, I believe it became wildly successful with investors due to its unique mix of tech, large-cap, and growth stocks.

And that’s what IVZ’s business is all about. It has to focus on creating compelling investment vehicles for different types of investors. Naturally, there are other aspects to IVZ’s business, like marketing, networking, finding able managers, partnerships, and technology, to name a few. But overall, that’s IVZ’s core business model.

Source: IVZ’s 2019 10-K.

The second part of IVZ’s business is just as important, but it largely depends on the previously mentioned first half. You see, IVZ’s AUM is how the company monetizes its products. It does this typically through charging different fees for using its financial products and services. After all, without any funds to manage, there would be no revenues, no matter how great its offerings are. So, a higher AUM directly correlates with IVZ’s net revenues. Also, a higher AUM allows IVZ to reap the benefits of scaling away fixed costs and expenses. This is why the market pays close attention to IVZ’s quarter to quarter fluctuations in AUM.

Things will likely improve from hereon

As previously mentioned, here’s where the pandemic comes into play. You see, market turmoil typically results in redemptions and outflows. This reduces IVZ’s AUM and diminishes its profitability. Thus unsurprisingly, as the market crashed in 2020, IVZ’s AUM decreased, and its stock sold off in response to that. But it’s important to note that such AUM decline is mostly cyclical (i.e., the market crashed), rather than an outdated business model (i.e., passive vs. active management strategies).

Source: IVZ investor presentation. The majority of the redemptions have been due to retail investors. However, that could turn if the market changes its bearish tune.

Nevertheless, without a doubt, IVZ’s AUM decline has been a massive blow for IVZ. You see, the company's AUM has dropped from roughly $1.2 trillion at the start of 2020, to about $1.1 trillion by April 2020. Still, let’s put these figures into context. Over the same period, the stock market fell by nearly 35% from its peak during Q1 2020. I’ll concede this is not precisely an apples-to-apples comparison, but it does give us some valuable context. When stocks drop, it’s partly due to investors pulling their money out of the stock market. And likewise, IVZ’s AUM declines are primarily due to investors selling ETFs. So under that context, I’d say that IVZ’s 8.3% AUM decline doesn’t look as bad.

Source: IVZ investor presentation. Notice that the majority of IVZ’s AUM is Equity and Fixed Income.

Plus, note that IVZ’s AUM is highly concentrated on retail clients. For context, roughly 70% of its AUM comes from retail investors. And I’d imagine that (on average) they’re likely more emotional than your typical institutional investor. Also, most of IVZ’s AUM is concentrated on Equity (44%) and Fixed Income (25%), which bore the brunt of the stock crash. And also, those are instruments favored by retail investors (mainly equities). Hence, once again, under that light, IVZ’s 8.3% AUM drop doesn’t look as terrible.

So IVZ may be merely going through the ugly part of its natural business cycle. And once this pandemic subsides, the Fed’s unlimited support can easily send the stock market into overdrive. All of those trillions in liquidity will have to go somewhere. And at least a portion of those trillions will surely fall into IVZ’s products. Moreover, once a new bull market starts, investors will once again begin piling into stocks. So, looking beyond 2020 and this pandemic, IVZ could see its current headwinds turn into tailwinds. Thus, I sense over the long-term, IVZ has all the ingredients to be successful.

Source: Trading View. Notice that IVZ is trading close to all-time lows. This poses a favorable risk-reward proposition, from a technical standpoint.

My main concern

Nonetheless, my main concern about IVZ isn’t their technology or their short-term AUM fluctuations. I feel the only factor that detracts from IVZ’s bullish thesis is its management team. I mention this for a few reasons. For instance, look at the OppenheimerFunds acquisition, which was touted as an excellent investment. However, IVZ effectively paid $5.7 billion for $224.4 billion in additional AUM. According to my calculations, this was close to a 25 PE multiple for the earnings potential of the added AUM. Naturally, this is just a rough estimate, but it shows that it was a costly acquisition.

Therefore, this acquisition increased IVZ’s AUM to approximately $1.2 trillion by the end of 2019. However, during Q1 2020, its AUM dropped down to $1 trillion just as quickly. This pretty much erased the acquisition’s AUM contribution to IVZ in one fell swoop. Yet, the company now carries $4 billion in preferred shares that cost 5.9% annually. Plus, IVZ also issued shares to finance the deal, which diluted investors. Consequently, as a whole, I consider the acquisition destroyed massive shareholder value. And it’s all due to management’s decisions.

Source: IVZ’s 2019 10-K (see link above).

Another excellent example of concerning management behavior is the recent share repurchases. Just in 2019, IVZ thought it was an excellent idea to repurchase its stock at an average price of approximately $17 per share. In total, IVZ repurchased $2.2 billion worth of shares. However, with the stock price currently hovering around $8, I’d say that’s another example of massive misjudgment and use of capital. All those share repurchases alone destroyed over $1 billion in shareholder value.

Source: 1Salary.

However, while IVZ mortgaged its future to juice its short-term results, it also paid multiple millions of dollars for its top executives. Even though the shares have been in constant decline since 2015, management has continued to pay themselves very nicely. For instance, Martin Flanagan (IVZ’s President and CEO) received over $11.5 million in compensation for 2019. Also, several other executives received hefty sums. Yet, IVZ’s well-compensated investment professionals thought that an M&A strategy at the height of the longest bull market in US history was a good idea.

And after a while, all those millions and billions in destroyed shareholder value add up. This is why management is my main concern in IVZ.

Valuation

Source: MassMutual. MassMutual now owns over a 10% stake on IVZ. This offers interesting potential synergies between the two companies.

But, as much as I complain about IVZ’s executives, I think the underlying business is severely undervalued. Moreover, I do believe management deserves some slack. After all, they faced one of the worst economic shocks in recent history. And the OppenheimerFunds acquisition does offer some interesting potential synergies with MassMutual as a partner. So, I won’t assume a sustained and substantial deterioration of IVZ’s margins.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that IVZ is severely undervalued relative to its AUM and earning power. According to my calculations, IVZ should be worth approximately $13.51 per share. This would represent a 69% potential upside to new investors. Also, this excludes IVZ’s dividend yield of roughly 7.75%, which is also excellent for income investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha. IVZ has traditionally traded at a PE ratio of 10 or higher. This reinforces the notion that the shares are undervalued.

Moreover, looking beyond this pandemic, I suspect the Fed’s monetary stimulus will be a fantastic tailwind. You see, IVZ tends to benefit from lower interest rates because it 1) increases the value of its fixed income instruments, and 2) can cause multiple expansion on its equity products. Plus, if you feel the Fed’s monetary policy might result in a weaker dollar in the future, it would also be beneficial for IVZ. This is because IVZ has substantial exposure to Europe and the UK, which forces it to constantly spend on expensive currency hedges. So, as a whole, the macro picture also looks favorable for IVZ.

Source: IVZ’s 2019 10-K.

Conclusion

In my opinion, IVZ is relatively simple to run, isn’t capital intensive, and has built a well-known brand. Its valuation looks dirt cheap, and its risk-reward profile favors new investors at these levels. Lastly, I feel that beyond 2020, the macro outlook is quite compelling for IVZ, as current headwinds could eventually turn into tailwinds. In fact, the QQQ ETF is already showing strong inflows once again. So, despite management’s recent missteps, I think the shares are simply too cheap to pass up. I just hope IVZ’s management doesn’t get in the way of an otherwise layup investment.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I've been shorting PUTs and going Long shares on IVZ for the past few weeks. The contents of this article are not investment advice, and should only be used for informational purposes.