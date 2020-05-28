Alaska Airlines' domestic focus, low costs, and flexibility to shrink its fleet due to upcoming lease expirations should enable it to return to profitability sooner than many peers.

Entering 2020, Alaska Air had one of the strongest balance sheets in the airline industry. It has used that flexibility to dramatically increase its cash reserves.

Back in March, I described Alaska Air (ALK) as one of the airlines best positioned to survive coronavirus. I highlighted the company's strong balance sheet, domestic focus, and lean cost structure as key advantages.

Air travel demand evaporated to an unprecedented extent in the weeks that followed. Passenger throughput at TSA checkpoints bottomed out at around 4% of 2019 levels in mid-April. Yet Alaska Airlines has proved its durability during this crisis. And with demand starting to recover (albeit very slowly), shares of Alaska Air have surged about 50% since I published my previous article on March 18.

While Alaska Air stock obviously isn't quite as cheap as it was in mid-March, it is still down about 50% from its 52-week high. Based on what we know about the likely short- and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on Alaska's business, shares of the West Coast airline still have plenty of room to rise over the next several years.

Balance sheet remains rock solid

Alaska Air ended the first quarter with $2.1 billion of cash on its balance sheet, after drawing down $400 million from its credit lines and negotiating a $425 million 364-day term loan. Even with these additional borrowings, Alaska had just $3.9 billion of debt and lease liabilities at the end of the quarter.

The carrier's cash balance has expanded further over the past two months. In late April, Alaska and its affiliates received $992 million of payroll support funds under the CARES Act. Of that sum, $725 million comes in the form of a grant, with the other $267 million structured as a low-cost loan. Alaska Air also raised another $50 million in April by financing two aircraft. As a result, the company had approximately $2.8 billion of cash and investments (see p. 22) on hand as of May 12.

Notably, Alaska Air still has plenty of options for raising additional capital. Its real estate, slots, and unencumbered aircraft have a combined value of over $2.5 billion. The company is also eligible for a $1.1 billion secured loan under the CARES Act.

Alaska Airlines burned $260 million of cash in April, and cash burn has been improving steadily over the past couple of months. This suggests that Alaska has more than enough cash and access to capital to weather the pandemic, no matter what happens over the next few months.

Short-term losses will be manageable

If we treat the grant portion of Alaska's payroll support funds as a lump-sum windfall, Alaska Air has roughly broken even on a cash basis year-to-date, based on the company's disclosures about March and April cash burn. Management expects cash burn to slow to $200 million by June and has set a target of reaching cash breakeven by year-end.

(Image source: Alaska Airlines)

There are several reasons why cash burn is improving. Cash outflows for refunds have slowed following a surge in March and April. The company drastically cut back its flight schedule beginning in April. Management has also renegotiated various contracts to minimize spending. Lastly, thousands of employees have agreed to take voluntary leaves to mitigate near-term overstaffing.

The year-end goal of breakeven does depend on a partial demand recovery. Fortunately, there are signs that this has begun. The TSA reported passenger throughput ranging from 12% to 14% of prior-year levels over Memorial Day weekend: still extremely low, but far better than the 4% seen six weeks earlier. Traffic is likely to continue building during the summer travel season, particularly as tourist destinations start to reopen. (For example, Las Vegas casinos will start to reopen on June 4; Disney World will begin reopening its parks on July 11.)

Even if breakeven proves to be a little too ambitious as a year-end goal, Alaska's full-year cash burn is likely to wind up between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. Moreover, the CARES Act allows companies to carry back losses incurred in 2020 to claim refunds of taxes paid over the previous five years. Between 2015 and 2019, Alaska Air paid about $1 billion of cash taxes: nearly all of it at the prior federal statutory rate of 35%. So if the company were to incur a $1.5 billion taxable loss in 2020, it could be eligible for a tax refund exceeding $500 million next year.

Thus, a $1 billion after-tax cash loss is probably a worst-case scenario for this year. Given that Alaska Air's market cap is about $4 billion lower than it was at the beginning of 2020, the company's valuation still appears to reflect major investor concerns about its medium-term recovery potential.

Unique cost-cutting opportunities

Looking beyond 2020, Alaska Air should be able to drive a faster earnings and cash-flow recovery than most other airlines. The carrier's domestic focus is one key point in its favor, as nearly all industry experts expect domestic travel demand to recover much sooner than long-haul international demand. Alaska also has a lower cost structure than the global network airlines, which will make it easier to operate profitably if business travel demand remains weak for a while.

However, Alaska's biggest advantage compared to many rivals (particularly low-fare carriers) is that it has about 50 aircraft leases expiring over the next 4-5 years (see slide 92). As a result, its annual aircraft lease commitments are set to fall 22% by 2022 compared to 2020, before plunging 57% over the following two years.

(Source: Alaska Air Group 2019 SEC Form 10-K, p. 70)

Alaska Airlines has already permanently grounded 12 of its leased Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft prior to their lease expirations. Others may return to service but are likely to exit the fleet when their leases expire. Between improving demand and Alaska's ability to efficiently shrink its fleet (a key source of fixed costs for airlines), the company is likely to be solidly profitable again by 2022, if not sooner.

The rapid pace of lease expirations over the next few years will also enable long-term cost savings for Alaska Airlines. Prior to the pandemic, Alaska was already making plans to replace its leased A319s and A320s with next-generation Boeing (BA) 737 MAX 9/10 or A321neo jets. These new planes will have similar operating costs to those they replace while carrying 25%-30% more passengers, on average.

Alaska had previously expected to buy 200 planes between now and 2030. Given the impact of COVID-19 on near-term demand, it will probably have to scale back its order plans. But even if it decides to order 100-150 jets, Boeing and Airbus are likely to fight hard for the sale given how much aircraft demand has dried up this year. This should allow Alaska to negotiate low purchase prices for its fleet replacement campaign, adding to its long-term savings.

Plenty of room to run

In short, Alaska Airlines' 2020 losses are likely to be contained to $1 billion or less after taxes, and the company is well positioned to start churning out solid profits again by 2022, if not 2021. Once it returns to profitability, Alaska should be able to pay down the debt it has incurred this year at a rapid pace, just as it repaid 75% of the $2 billion it borrowed to buy Virgin America within three years of closing the acquisition in late 2016.

By 2025, Alaska Air should have a clean balance sheet again, demand will (in all likelihood) be back to normal, and the carrier will have a dramatically more efficient fleet. As a result, I expect adjusted EPS to meaningfully exceed last year's figure of $6.42 by then. If this earnings recovery starts to materialize as expected over the next few years, Alaska Air stock could more than double from its recent trading price near $36.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.