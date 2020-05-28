Their leverage is low and thus even if they were temporarily forced to reduce their distributions, it could quickly be reinstated once operating conditions recovered.

Throughout their recent history they have easily covered their distributions with free cash flow, which is very positive and also provides a margin of safety.

Introduction

Following interest rates falling to around record lows during the last few months, the hunt for high yield has become even more insatiable for many dividend investors. Whilst the Master Limited Partnerships are well-known amongst dividend investors, many are often deterred by their high leverage and debt-funded distributions. Nevertheless, this is not the situation for the double-digit-yielding ethylene producing Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP).

Distribution Coverage

When assessing distribution coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since distributions are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and the previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Although their operating cash flow and thus free cash flow has varied across the recent years, which is normal for companies producing commodities, it has always been at least sufficient to cover their distributions. During 2017-2019, their distribution coverage averaged a solid 181.72%, which provides a margin of safety and also indicates that unlike many Master Limited Partnerships, they are not reliant on debt to fund a portion of their distribution payments.

It was also very positive to see that their operating cash flow remained strong during the first quarter of 2020 despite the economic turmoil. Officially it remained virtually unchanged year on year and after adjusting for working capital movements, it surprisingly increased by 38.47% year on year. Nevertheless, the possibility remains that this temporarily reverses in the future, as economic conditions may not rebound quickly and there are also concerns regarding an oversupply for ethylene in the United States market. Even if this does eventuate and ultimately forces them to reduce their distributions, it should only be temporary as the ethylene market rebalances.

It may be noticed that their operating cash flow numbers included in the above graph are significantly lower than those in their financial statements, which stems from the inclusion of distributions to non-controlling interests, as mentioned underneath the graph. Whilst this is not the textbook definition of operating cash flow, the goal of all my analyses is to present their available financial data in what I believe to be the best manner possible to provide a true representation of their situation. If these were excluded it would materially boost their free cash flow and thus distribution coverage, however, it would also be ignoring other demands on their cash flow that I believe outrank paying distributions. At the end of the day, this provides the most conservative approach and thus provides a margin of safety, as I believe that it is better to be surprised to the upside rather than the downside.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been adequate to cover their distribution payments, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining the attractiveness of their massive distribution yield. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and the previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, it was surprising to see that they have low leverage, which is quite rare for Master Limited Partnerships. This was clearly evident with their modest gearing ratio of 28.33%, very low net debt-to-EBITDA of only 0.76 and very strong interest coverage of 24.65. This indicates that if required, they could safely afford to fund their distributions from debt for a couple of years, however, this may not necessarily be pursued since their current lender is their parent company, Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK). Nevertheless, this still indicates that even if operating conditions were to suddenly worsen and force them to reduce their distributions, they could quickly reinstate them once conditions recover as they do not require any deleveraging.

It may be noticed that there is a large gap between their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow, however, this was only due to the aforementioned inclusion of distributions to non-controlling interests in their operating cash flow and thus is no reason for concern.

Image Source: Author.

Aside from having low leverage, they are also sporting very strong liquidity with a rarely ever seen current ratio of 7.90. When this is accompanied by their relatively large cash balance, history of producing free cash flow and accommodative central bank policies, it would be very unlikely to see them face a liquidity crisis in the foreseeable future. Since the holder of their debt is their parent company, it would be unlikely to see them have any issues refinancing this when required.

Conclusion

Even if this global economic downturn were to ultimately cause them to completely suspend their distribution, they should still have excellent scope to reinstate it as soon as operating conditions recover and thus provide their unitholders with a massive double-digit yield. Since this is quite attractive in this low interest rate world, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Westlake Chemical Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

