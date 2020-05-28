Investment Thesis

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is a well diversified business that spans many different price ranges and age groups. Vans is a notable shoe option that already possesses brand notoriety and has an edge over its competitors by being a durable shoe at an affordable price point. Additionally, while the North Face may face more lows than Vans as it is on the expensive side, it appeals to an older audience that tends to have more cash on hand. While currently the North Face sales are down in America, it is growing around the world. The digital business has also seen growth as VFC pivots towards e-commerce. And while overall sales for apparel retail in the U.S. has dropped by nearly 80% in April, companies like VFC with strong brand values, affordable options, and customer loyalty are poised to become even bigger in a post coronavirus world.

Vans

Vans has always been a stalwart for VF Corp with reliable sales and steady margins. And in this time of crisis Vans could prove to be more valuable than ever. Vans is the ultimate shoe, it is good quality, stylish, and has a rather affordable price compared to many other brands on the market. And at $50 the staple Checkerboard Slip-On provides consumers with a quality shoe option at a time where consumers are spending less on apparel retail.

(Source: Vans.com)

(Source: Vans.com)

Liabilities and Assets

As of late VFC has around 1.5 billion in inventories and $500 million in cash. And while they do possess a sizable amount of inventory, their Stockholder's Equity at $4.5 billion indicates that VFC's assets far outweigh their liabilities. VFC does have sizable long-term debt of $2.1 billion and operating lease liabilities of around $1 billion. However, despite these drawbacks VFC has positioned themselves to weather this crisis quite well with Vans poised as an affordable shoe option and the North Face gaining traction digitally. Additionally, compared to many other apparel retailers VFC has a strong brand asset and has always been a fan of classic styles.

Operating margin had nearly increased 1% at the end of December, giving VFC more margin space. Even if VFC discounts products to gain more customers, they are starting off at a 55% gross profit margin similar to that of Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) which is around 60%. The main difference between the two companies being Ralph Lauren sells far more expensive clothing, indicating that VFC has a tighter hold on operations and far less clothing markups.

While this crisis could take quite a bit of time to dissipate, if schools open again in the Fall, then VF Corp could regain much of what they lost in the back-to-school season. And even if this crisis extends into 2021 or beyond VFC has the size and capital to stabilize revenue in this trying time. And with the extensive closures of other retail companies such as J.C.Penney and J. Crew, VF Corp could gain even more market share.

The North Face

In the case of The North Face it is on the more expensive side for consumers, and they may suffer more severe sales declines than Vans. With all this being said, The North Face prides itself on being a quality product that can adhere and last for a long time, which could further pull in consumers. But in the short-term The North Face could definitely look to lose sales to cheaper and more affordable vendors. However, currently the EMEA digital business gained high-teens growth in April spearheaded by triple digit growth in The North Face, so there is still a sizable demand for The North Face. In the Americas, growth was in the low single digits of Q4 as strength in Vans was offset by The North Face. This shows that over regions different consumer bases are reacting differently, as The North Face is gaining more traction overseas compared to the U.S.

Digital Business

VFC's direct-to-consumer digital business accounts for 12% of revenue, however, the total digital business including wholesale accounts for around 20% of revenue. Despite the fact that VFC is reliant on brick-and-mortar locations their investments in e-commerce will obviously continue to pay amidst this pandemic crisis.

It is to be noted that even with store reopenings across the country sales have still not begun to rise to pre COVID-19 levels. And it is too soon to tell how effectively retail will bounce back as we are still very much in the grip of COVID-19, but if more stores continue to open up during summer, the summer sales will be an important indicator of not only the back-to-school season but also holiday sales.

VFC has the longevity and capital available to sustain them through this crisis. And all the retail companies that have closed so far such as J.C. Penney and J. Crew were all suffering before the crisis, which bodes well for VFC as they were thriving. Additionally, the crisis will severely whittle down the size of the apparel industry which has grown enormously in the last few decades.

Conclusion

Apparel is seen as an unnecessary expense and the longer the crisis stretches on the longer consumers have to realize that they don't need a new jacket, or shoes, etc. But, VFC could weather this pandemic quite fairly as Vans is a relevant brand among teens and young adults and has an affordable price point that appeals to a wide demographic. And despite the fact that the North Face could experience sales declines it still appeals more to an older audience who tend to not stray too far away from the brands they like. VFC is well diversified as their spectrum of brands appeals to all age groups and price ranges. It could take quite a bit of time for sales to start gaining traction again, though there are worse spots to be in the retail industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.