One of the most popular stocks authors have been writing about on Seeking Alpha has been Energy Transfer (ET). Since March 1st, 2020 there have been 21 articles written on ET from 14 different authors. Over the past 90 days the average author rating for ET is 4.13 with 5 authors being very bullish, 7 being bullish and 3 having a neutral stance. Not a single author has a bearish or very bearish outlook on ET. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is one of the largest MLP ETFs with its top 5 holdings consisting of MPLX LP (MPLX), ET, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). Of these five MLP's ET has the largest following of members on Seeking Alpha. Since the beginning of 2019 ET has struggled to stay above $15 and pre-COVID was bouncing between $11.50 and $13.50. I read every article that comes out about ET and feel many of the authors have done a tremendous job articulating their bullish sentiment for ET. It's interesting to read the comment section on the different ET articles as it sometimes becomes a battleground of people who are bullish and bearish with both sides bringing up intelligent arguments.

The unit price of ET certainly hasn't been optimal for investors but I am not sure that's why people invest in ET. For people who read my articles it's not a secret that I am bullish on energy as I have felt it's been undervalued for years. COVID-19 has certainly damaged the fragile energy sector but it isn't the knockout punch some may believe it to be. Energy is critical to modern society and touches almost every aspect of life. ET in my opinion isn't an attractive growth stock so if you're looking for growth I would recommend you look at either Amazon (AMZN) or Facebook (FB). From today's unit price ET could easily increase to $12 which is roughly a 46% gain. Many investors who own units of ET have been unitholders since pre-COVID and took this opportunity to average down. I look at ET as an energy utility as it generates revenue as fossil fuels pass through its diverse infrastructure. I believe there certainly is upside in ET but I am realistic and don't see MLPs going back to the previous highs which were reached in 2015.

The reason I am incredibly bullish on ET for my personal portfolio is because it is a distribution generating machine with a great coverage ratio and modest upside to its unit price. I believe fossil fuels will be relevant for decades to come even as renewables become a larger portion of the global energy mix. I didn't invest in ET for its unit price to reach $30 or $40 and quite frankly it may never trade at those levels again. I own ET because midstream companies have a large moat in the form of political hurdles and intensive capital requirements which makes the barriers of entry absolutely fierce, ET has one of the best energy infrastructures in the country, ET has been investing in exporting internationally and for the large quarterly distributions. ET isn't a quick flip and I hope to hold my units for decades to come which makes the short-term unit price irrelevant to me. I continue to add to my position and reinvest the distributions when they are dispersed. I think the reason so many people love ET as an investment is because through the power of compounding their unit position and quarterly distributions grow at an impressive rate. I continue to be bullish on ET and if you're looking for a cash-generating machine consider units ET. Sure, in the short-term ET can easily rebound to the $12 level but if you have a long-term horizon the power of compounding with ET can prove to be a powerful tool within your portfolio.

Source: (Steven Fiorillo) Data Source: (Seeking Alpha)

While COVID-19 has created unforeseen hurdles in the energy sector they will most likely be short-lived

Shelter in place orders and economies shutting down seems like something out of a movie. We have never lived through a period of time that replicates the current landscape. Even with COVID-19 the number of births in 2020 are outpacing the number of deaths by more than a 2:1 ratio. The global population is closing in on 7.8 billion people and is still on target to reach 10 billion by 2057. In the shorter term the global population is expected to grow by 1.8 billion people by 2040. Over the next 2 decades the global GDP is expected to double. The per capita GDP is projected to increase significantly which will result in billions of people joining the middle class. AS industrialization in developing countries occurs and expanding populations see their living standards rise the dependence on reliable energy will most likely continue to increase. On Monday May 25th Fatih Birol who is the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency told Bloomberg News that global oil consumption hasn't peaked.

In BP's most recent Energy Outlook they show significant growth in global energy demand through 2040. BP's 2020 Energy Outlook won't be published until September but even if the premise is altered due to COVID-19 I don't see a scenario where the demand for energy doesn't grow over the next two decades. I believe what BP previously forecasted was correct and the percentage renewable energy contributes to the global energy demand may even grow quicker than BP anticipated. Fossil fuels aren't just used for heating your home, generating electricity or filling up your car. Natural gas and oil are the cheapest inputs for creating petrochemicals. Many of the plastics we use every day are made from long chains of monomers which are formed from petrochemicals. It wouldn't be crazy to assume that as the population grows more fuel will be needed for direct and indirect reasons. Petrochemicals can be directly linked to many household products including crayons, carpeting, detergents, dyes, fertilizers, containers, electronics, etc. It would be extremely hard to refute the notion that as the global population grows so will the global energy demand and if the global demand for energy increases we will certainly need vehicles of transportation making ET a significant cog in the wheel.

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2019 Edition)

Energy Transfer's insiders continue to put their money on the line

According to ET throughout the first half of 2020 insiders which include senior leadership and independent board members have purchased 10.6 million units. ET's insiders have spent roughly $110 million since the beginning of 2020 on units of ET. When a stock goes down I love seeing insiders buy because it shows they have faith in the company and that they have a vested interest in the success of the organization making their goals align with the shareholders. With insiders owning 14.5% of ET's units I would speculate their goals align with all of the ET unitholders that aren't employed by ET.

There have been 18 separate insider purchases in 2020 with the most recent purchase coming from James Perry who is ET's newest board member. Mr. Perry has a long list of accomplishments including U.S Secretary of Energy, Governor of the State of Texas, Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Agriculture Commissioner and serving in the Texas House of Representatives. ET has a stronger leadership team who I believe is aligned with the best interests for ET and its stakeholders. The insider purchases which were executed have brought some relief during one of the most obscure times ET has faced. I am certainly taking it as a sign of strength with how invested leadership is in ET.

(Source: Openinsider.com)

(Source: ET Q1 Earnings Report)

Energy Transfer is positioned to capitalize on a growing energy demand domestically and internationally

I believe a significant portion of future growth opportunities for midstream operators will come from increasing energy demands internationally. As BP indicated in the 2019 Energy Outlook Africa, Asia, China, India, and Other Asia will account for a large portion of the growth seen in the global energy demand. America has become a production powerhouse and in 2019 the EIA stated the USA produced 19% of the world's oil. The top ten oil-producing nations produced 71.76% of the world's oil in 2019 with the USA producing 19.51 mbpd, Saudi Arabia producing 11.81 mbpd, Russia producing 11.49 mbpd, Canada producing 5.50 mbpd and China producing 4.89 mbpd rounding out the top 5 countries. China produced 4.89 mbpd in 2019 but used 13.57 mbpd which was 14% of the world's oil. India and Japan were the 3rd and 4th largest oil-consuming nations with India consuming 4.34 mbpd and Japan consuming 3.92 mbpd of oil yet they weren't even in the top ten oil-producing nations where the 10th produced 2.94 mbpd in 2019. As the global population grows the demand for energy should follow and these countries that aren't energy independent will continue to import fossil fuels.

In 2019 America was the largest producer of oil which the EIA defines as "crude oil, all other petroleum liquids and biofuels." Over the next five years I believe exporting will generate significant opportunities to midstream operators as many international nations will see an increased demand for energy and be forced to increase their energy imports. ET possibly has the strongest export capabilities of any midstream operator in the U.S. ET has both the Nederland and Houston terminals situated in the Gulf of Mexico, the Marcus Hook complex on the East Coast and has committed to developing the Lake Charles LNG export terminal. Both the Houston and Nederland export facilities are 1,200-acre sites along the Gulf of Mexico. They have a combined 10 ship docks and 11 barge docks with over 45 million barrels of storage capacity. The Marcus Hook Industrial Complex which sits on the East Coast has 4 export docks and over 6 million barrels of storage capacity. ET has a logistical advantage given its integrated network as they have the ability to expedite exporting depending on the outgoing location. In addition to ET's current export capabilities ET has committed to building out the Lake Charles facility in the Gulf of Mexico which will add an additional export capacity of 16.5 million tons per year.

ET has positioned itself as an exporting powerhouse but its integrated network which includes transportation, fractionation, storage and processing is continuing to grow as well. On the NGL and Refined products segment ET has 4 projects coming online in the 2nd half of 2020 which include the Orbit Ethane Export Terminal, LPG Expansion, Mariner East 2X and the Lone Star Express Expansion. In 2021 ET has the Mont Belvieu Frac VIII coming online for NGL and Refined Products and the Ted Collins Pipeline for crude oil. These projects will add significant capacity to its already immense system.

(Source: Energy Transfer March 2020 Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer is a cash-generating machine

In Q1 of 2020 ET booked an adjusted EBITDA of $2.64 billion with a distributable cash flow attributable to partners of $1.42 billion. The DCF was a decrease of $177 million from the same period in 2019 but it was still large enough to create a 1.72x distribution coverage ratio. In Q1 ET's excess coverage after paying out distributions was $594 million. On the Q1 call Thomas Long who is ET's CFO stated that "we remain committed to generating free cash flow and still expect to be free cash flow positive in 2021 after growth capital and equity distributions." This is very compelling to me as the conference call took place on 5/11/20 and leadership remains committed to ET's large distributions.

ET currently has a large distribution of $1.22 per unit which is a distribution that currently exceeds 14%. Through the power of compounding an investment in ET can grow significantly even if its unit price decreases over time. I made two models to illustrate how an investment in ET could grow. I used a 5-year time horizon for both examples starting with an investment of 1,000 units. In model 1 I have units of ET increasing in price by $0.50 per quarter. At the end of five years the unit price increased from $8.42 to $17.92. Your investment would have generated $7,986.48 in distributions purchasing an additional 618.25 shares. At the end of 5 years your investment would be worth $28,999.07, you would have 1,618.25 shares and you would now be generating an additional $754.27 in annual distributions prior to compounding.

In the second model I have ET's unit price decreasing by $0.25 per quarter. At the end of the 5 years the unit price from ET decreases from $8.42 to $3.67. Even with a $3.67 unit price your investment would be worth $10,421.25 which is a profit of $2,001.25. Over the course of the 5 years your investment would have generated $9,711.46 in distributions generating an additional 1,839.38 shares. Your annual distributions would now be $3,464.28 prior to compounding which is an additional $2,244.28 from your starting point.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Conclusion

ET certainly is a popular stock on Seeking Alpha with over 100,000 followers and 14 authors writing about it since 3/1/20. I am a holder of ET and I have been adding units through COVID-19. I see a bright future for midstream operators and ET is my favorite. I can't predict the future but I think it is only logical that as the global population increases so will the demand for energy. Since ET makes its money on fuels flowing through its system the future growth in population sets up well for them. I thin ET may get back to $12 by the end of the year but even if it doesn't I won't be upset. As long as ET's distribution stays intact over the long-term the chances of making money are greater than losing money on this one. I would be perfectly happy if the unit price fluctuates between $8 and $12 for years as long as the distributions keep flowing my way. If you are a long-term dividend investor look no further than ET. With a 14% distribution rate you can sit back, collect and reinvest the distributions and come out on top over the long-haul even if the unit price decreases by a large amount. If you believe energy is important to society and renewables won't replace fossil fuels anytime soon then look into ET.

