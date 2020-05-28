Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

The top three positions are Seagate Technology, Citigroup, and KKR & Co., and they add up to ~54% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Jeffrey Ubben’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ubben’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Jeffrey Ubben’s ValueAct Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Ubben’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~30%, from $9.88B to $6.96B. The number of holdings increased from 22 to 24. The top three positions are at ~54%, while the top five are at two-thirds of the 13F assets. The largest position is Seagate Technology (STX), which is at ~22% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out "Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations".

Note 1: ValueAct’s Spring Fund invested ~$65M (5.8M shares) by participating in the reverse-merger of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) with VectoIQ (VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU). Assuming shareholder approval in early June, the entity will be renamed Nikola Corp.

Note 2: It was reported in early April that ValueAct has built a 2.6M share (~2% of the business, ~$1.1B) stake in Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF, OTCPK:NTDOY).

Note 3: ValueAct has a ~4.5% activist stake in Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). The stake was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015. In 2016, they got a seat in the board in exchange for restrictions, including not being allowed to publicly criticize Rolls-Royce. That restriction was later relaxed. Last December, ValueAct’s Bradley Singer left the Rolls-Royce board. The stock is currently trading near multi-year lows at ~$4.12. The original stake was ~9.3% of the business, and it was sold down to ~4.5% last month.

Note 4: It was announced in January that ValueAct’s Jeffrey Ubben is stepping down from CEO role to focus on their Spring Fund. He will remain Chairman. Several other top-level management changes were also announced.

New Stakes

A.O. Smith (AOS), BP plc (BP), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), and HS Supply Holdings (HDS): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter.

Stake Disposals

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was a ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The next two quarters saw another ~15% increase at prices between $200 and $250. It was a top-five 12.25% of the portfolio position at the time. Q4 2018 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $144 and $238. That was followed with a ~30% reduction in Q2 2019 at prices between $134 and $181. Last quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between $100 and $125. The stock currently trades at ~$52. The remainder stake was disposed this quarter. ValueAct realized losses from this position.

FedEx Corp. (FDX): FDX was a 0.90% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $138 and $166, and disposed this quarter at prices between $90.50 and $165. The stock currently trades at ~$130.

Stake Decreases

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top-three) ~15% portfolio position established in Q2 2017, and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $28.67. There was a ~5% trimming Q3 2019, and that was followed with similar trimming last quarter. This quarter also saw a ~2% trimming.

Note: ValueAct controls ~8.5% of the business.

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large (top-five) ~7% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28, and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: a ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44, and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The last three quarters of 2018 had seen a combined ~45% increase at prices between $37 and $55, while Q3 2019 saw a ~15% selling at prices between $39 and $46. There was another one-third selling last quarter at prices between $40 and $52. This quarter also saw a ~5% trimming. The stock is now at $46.86.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. The stock is currently at $7.74. There was an ~18% selling this quarter at prices between $6.45 and $12.30. Ubben controls ~7.4% of the business. The stake is now at 3.34% of the portfolio.

Strategic Education (STRA): The bulk of the 1.30% of the portfolio STRA stake was purchased during H2 2019 at prices between $122 and $188. The stock currently trades at ~$176. This quarter saw a ~4% trimming.

Note: Strayer Education merged with Capella Education in an all-stock deal in August 2018. The business was renamed Strategic Education after the close of the transaction.

Stake Increases

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): LKQ is a fairly large 6.35% of the portfolio stake purchased at around $27 per share in early September 2019. The stock currently trades at $28.37. ValueAct owns ~7% of the business. The last quarter saw a ~3% stake increase, and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$14 and ~$36.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The 6.23% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016, and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. The stock has seen incremental buying almost every quarter since. The last quarter saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $16 and $23. That was followed with a similar increase this quarter at prices between $14.75 and $23.30. The stock is now at $21.23.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa Inc. (ACA) spinoff that closed in November 2018.

Hawaiian Electric (HE): The ~2% stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $34.40 and $36.15, and increased by ~25% next quarter at prices between $35 and $39. The stock currently trades at $38.38. H1 2019 had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $35.25 and $44, while next quarter there was a ~38% stake increase at prices between $43 and $46. The last quarter saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $43 and $47.50. That was followed with a ~60% stake increase this quarter at prices between $34.33 and $53.32.

Note: Last November, ValueAct sent a letter to Hawaiian Electric urging the company to look outside for a successor to the CEO. ValueAct had disclosed previously that Hawaiian Electric is their largest position in the VAC Spring Fund. Part of the thesis was that Hawaii is the perfect place to power electricity infrastructure. Also, their banking business could be a source for funding rooftop solar cells.

Darling Ingredients (DAR), Enviva Partners (EVA), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND), Outfront Media (OUT), and Verra Mobility (VRRM): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were increased during the quarter.

Note 1: ValueAct controls ~9% of Enviva Partners.

Note 2: Verra Mobility was known as American Traffic Solutions before the business was acquired by Gores Holdings II, an SPAC in 2018.

Kept Steady

Seagate Technology: STX is currently the largest position at ~22% of the portfolio. It saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50, and that was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at ~$52. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a ~47% increase at prices between $36 and $60.

Note: ValueAct owns ~12% of the business.

Citigroup (C): The C position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. H2 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between $49 and $75. The stock currently trades at $52.26. It is currently the second-largest 13F position at ~16%. Q3 2019 saw an ~11% selling, and that was followed with a ~4% trimming last quarter.

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large 5.54% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 and 2012 in the mid-to-high teens price range. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% increase in the mid-to-high 20s price range. There was an ~18% reduction in Q2 2017 at ~$35.20 per share, and that was followed with a ~15% selling the following quarter at ~$35.90 per share. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 also saw another ~31% selling at ~$44 per share, and that was followed with a one-third selling in Q1 2019 at $49.51. Q3 2019 also saw a ~23% selling at $53.86. The stock is currently at $45.15.

Stars Group (TSG): TSG is a ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2019 at prices between $16 and $20, and the stock currently trades at $27.31.

Bausch Health (BHC) (previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals): The BHC position is now at ~4% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5.3% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $18.52.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

AES Corp. (AES): AES is a very small 0.85% portfolio stake. The position saw a 165% stake increase in Q2 2019 at an average price of ~$16 per share. There was a ~5% stake increase next quarter at ~$15.25. The stock is now at $12.77.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): The very small 0.08% AFI stake came about as a result of the spinoff from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive one AFI share for every two shares of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares, for which they received 4.6M shares (17.9% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share, and the shares now go for ~$3.20. Q2 2019 saw the position reduced by ~75% at prices between $9.50 and $15. The ownership stake is now at 5.7%.

Unifi Inc. (UFI): The minutely small 0.24% UFI position was kept steady during the quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RYCEY, VTIQW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.