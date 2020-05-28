Ambev's (ABEV) latest quarter shone a brighter light on the uncertainties around its outlook as the company's exposure to on-premise demand could see it suffer a significant impact through COVID-19. This comes on the heels of an intensifying competitive backdrop, which has pressured Ambev's EBITDA heading into 2020. Net, I think the extent of Ambev's headwinds drives increased uncertainty around a potential recovery path, with current valuations at c. 17x GAAP P/E creating an unfavorable risk/reward dynamic for investors.

Resilient Top-Line But Margin Deterioration Continues

Ambev's top-line was surprisingly resilient at -0.3% Y/Y (vs. cons. -4.7%) on healthy volumes in Brazil non-alcoholic beverage (NAB), Latin America South (LAS), and Canada. Total volumes were, however, dragged down by emerging mobility restrictions toward the quarter-end, with the full adverse impact likely to hit in the following quarter. By market, these restrictions have been most severe in Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Bolivia for the quarter, while Brazil and Argentina suffered lesser headwinds, and Canada actually benefited from pantry-loading.

Volume ('000 hl) Volume (Q1 '20) Volume (Q1 '19) % Change (YoY) Brazil Beer 18,581.5 21,003.4 -11.5% NAB Brazil 6,429.9 6,505.7 -1.2% Central America and the Caribbean 2,748.1 3,175.9 -13.5% Latin America South 9,333.9 8,772.5 6.4% Canada 1,918.1 1,838.9 4.3%

Source: Q1 '20 Earnings Release

The bottom-line result was far less rosy, as gross margins of 55.2% missed consensus on volume deleverage and currency impacts, in addition to an unfavorable mix in Brazil, Central America, and the Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. These headwinds were partially offset by lower commodity prices (sugar costs) in Brazil and improved revenue management in the LAS segment. Nonetheless, the weaker operating performance was compounded by materially higher derivative losses of BRL 945 million, leading to a -59% Y/Y EPS drop from BRL 0.17 in Q1 '19 to BRL 0.07 in Q1 '20.

Source: Earnings Release

Brazil Beer Profitability Underwhelms

The Brazil Beer segment was a key source of weakness, as normalized EBIT and EBITDA margins fell 950bps and 780bps respectively to one of the lowest levels in recent history. The bottom-line weakness in Q1 calls into question what the new norm will look like once the dust settles, considering Q2 is set for deeper declines and the fact that Q1 benefited from commodity price tailwinds. Assuming SG&A was elevated due to Carnival spending (+6.5% Y/Y), the Q2 trend will be crucial to monitor as management looks to cut back on sales, travel, and hiring, among others.

Source: Earnings Release

The segmental weakness was particularly alarming considering the guidance as of Q4 (excerpt below from the Q4 earnings release) had called for a Brazil Beer EBITDA declines in the "high-teens" in Q1 (vs. the reported 27.6% Y/Y decline on a normalized basis).

We expect to resume Beer Brazil EBITDA growth for the full year. However, in 1Q20 we will face the highest cost of goods sold pressure of the year. Coupled with front-loaded sales and marketing investments, this should yield a high teens EBITDA decline in 1Q20.

Source: Q4 '19 Earnings Release

The disclosure that is of particular concern is that on-premise contributes significantly to Ambev's volumes (c. two-thirds) in the Brazil Beer segment, leaving a large portion of the revenue stream exposed to COVID-19 headwinds (social distancing, etc.). Notably, Abrabe (a Brazil beverage association) has estimated that alcoholic beverage sales declined c. 52% between March 15th and 31st, and a steeper -71% decline was seen in the first two weeks of April.

Therefore, the Q2 volume outlook looks bleak, and I believe Ambev will suffer from operating deleverage as a result of its fixed cost base, while lower on-trade sales should also result in an adverse impact from an unfavorable mix. We could see a recovery if April proves to be the bottom, though I would not rule out continued weakness in May and June should lockdowns affect more cities in the region. On the positive side, most of the company's production facilities remain in operation, with the company adopting safety measures and offering financial support to local restaurants and bars.

A Baptism of Fire for New Management

Even before COVID-19 struck, Ambev was under pressure. Its three core mainstream liquids, for example, were insufficiently differentiated and, therefore, cannibalizing one another in the easy-to-drink beer market. This isn't something Ambev will fix overnight (line extensions have been tried before), and in the meantime, the company may have to contend with a set of commoditized brands for the years to come. In a recession, this tends to be compounded, as consumer preferences change.

Ambev's new management will have to adapt quickly to the new normal as the macro headwinds are unlikely to fade quickly, and consumer weakness could last for a while, along with a depreciating BRL. Considering Ambev was already struggling with market share losses, category weakness, and strengthening competitors prior to this, it is hard to get constructive on the company pending tangible signs of progress from new management.

While COVID-19 adds another layer of complexity to an already challenged Ambev investment case, the valuation isn't cheap either. At present, Ambev shares trade at c. 17x GAAP P/E on 2020 estimates and c. 22x GAAP P/E on 2021 estimates, both of which could be revised downward should macro, and competitive headwinds intensify, or consumer preferences change. The duration of social distancing and the extent to which price competition can be maintained without deterioration of volumes (especially in Brazil) could pressure shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.