Last week, one of Europe’s most high-profile hedge fund managers predicted that inflation would soar in the aftermath of Coronavirus. Governments and central banks have injected record amounts of stimulus into the financial system. At the beginning of May, the US Treasury said it would borrow $3 trillion, over five times the last record, $530 billion from June through September 2008.

The printing presses are running around the world as governments increase the money supply. They can print legal tender to their heart’s content. When it comes to another reserve asset held by central banks, they can only increase the gold supply by extracting more from the crust of the earth or confiscating it from individual holders. Crispin Odey said that the latter is possible.

The Invesco DB Gold Fund (DGL) is a product that invests its assets in the yellow metal.

Lots of comparisons to the 1930s

The global Coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States particularly hard. If you believe that data on infections and fatalities, which is more than a leap of faith when it comes to China, the US leads the world in deaths and the number of cases as of the end of May. Since March, the number of unemployed in the US exploded to over 38.4 million, and the economy is contracting. The self-induced coma for business activity has created the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took over from Herbert Hoover, he had his hands full. The stock market crash in 1929 and the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act in 1930 increased import duties to protect American businesses and farmers put a strain on the economy in the aftermath of the decline in the stock market and sowed the seeds of the Great Depressions. At that time, gold backed the US dollar.

In 1933, the Gold Reserve Act under FDR was a move to stabilize the money supply in the US by increasing it while deflating the value of the dollar. The US government banned the ownership of gold after a period requiring citizens to sell the yellow metal to the government at a set price. Executive Order 6102 required the exchange of gold for paper currency at $35 per ounce.

The Act remained in force until 1975. However, under current federal law, gold bullion can be confiscated by the federal government in times of national crisis. Rare coins do not fall within the provisions permitting confiscation. Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey believes that the US government, and others around the globe, could once again make it illegal to own the precious metal.

The flames of inflation could rise after the pandemic

As the economies of the world shut down in February and March, and large segments of the economies remain fragile and shuttered, central banks have unleashed a tidal wave of monetary policy stimulus. Governments have provided aid to businesses and individuals in the form of helicopter money or stimulus payments. The necessary actions to stabilize economic conditions amount to inflating the money supply.

As business activity begins to increase slowly, the debt from Coronavirus will be unprecedented. And, the stimulus will continue as the 38.4 million who lost jobs will not all return to work. A significant percentage will remain unemployed as many businesses learn to do more with less, and some disappear, victims of the deadly virus. The debt combined with a devaluation of the dollar and other currencies of the world that comes with the massive increase in the money supply are the ingredients for future inflation. The stimulus hastens a loss in the purchasing power of fiat currencies like the dollar, which derive their value from the full faith and credit of the countries that print the legal tender.

Gold no longer backs currencies, but the yellow metal continues to play an integral role in the global financial system.

Central Banks continue to validate the yellow metal

At the turn of this century, some central banks considered gold a barbarous relic of the past. The Bank of England sold half of the UK’s gold reserves at prices between $250 and $300 from 1999 through 2001.

The bull market in gold took off in the aftermath of the sales reaching a new all-time high at over $1000 per ounce in 2008.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights the rise in the price of gold since the turn of this century. The kneejerk reaction to the financial crisis of 2008 was risk-off behavior that took gold to a low of $681 per ounce. The stimulus that followed lifted the price of the yellow metal to an all-time peak of $1920.70 in 2011. The chart shows that the total number of open long and short positions in the gold market has been rising with the price. Aside from being a technical validation of the bullish trend, it is a sign that participation in the gold market by individuals is increasing. More people today hold gold as part of their investment portfolio than in the past as the metal is still regarded as a hedge against inflation and uncertain times.

Central banks have been buyers of gold over the past decade with the Chinese and Russians leading the way. Both nations have been vacuuming in domestic production. China replaced South Africa as the world’s leading producer of gold years ago. Russia is also a significant producer of the metal. At the same time, both have made purchases on the international market, along with other central banks and governments. The official sector has been net buyers of the precious metal over the past decade.

As the chart illustrates, the amount of gold owned by central banks has been rising steadily. Since gold is part of a central bank’s foreign currency reserves, governments around the world validate its role in the financial system.

ETF/ETNs, Mining Shares, and physical markets would be a mess

Gold broke out to the upside last June when the price rose above the 2016 high of $1377.50 in dollar terms. Since then, gold reached record levels in all world currencies except for the US currency. Gold in euros, British pounds, Canadian and Australian dollars, Chinese yuan, Russian rubles, a host of other currencies, and most recently, Swiss francs rose to all-time highs over the past year. In dollars, the line in the sand stands at $1920.70, the 2011 peak. Analysts at Citigroup expect gold to reach $2000, and Bank of American projects $3000 per ounce over the coming months and years.

A move by the US and other governments to ban the ownership of gold would have far-reaching consequences.

Three of the top unleveraged gold ETF products that hold physical gold bullion, including GLD, IAU, and BAR together has net assets of almost $82 billion at the end of last week. Many other leveraged and unleveraged ETF/ETN and over-the-counter derivative products that replicate the price action of gold sit in portfolios in the US and around the world. The total open interest in the COMEX gold futures market at 530,000 contracts represent over $90 billion in gold value. The London allocated, and unallocated markets are far larger than the futures market on COMEX. Gold mining shares and derivative products that are proxies for gold ownership have massive value. The bottom line is that the confiscation of gold and gold-related assets in the US or anywhere around the world could cause a crisis of confidence that could trigger an even greater financial crisis.

No way- The world will not go along- Physical versus products like DGL

The world is far more sophisticated than it was in 1933 when FDR decided to confiscate gold and make ownership illegal. Moreover, many more individuals hold the metal and will not want to give it to the government in the current environment. The US and other countries could face a significant backlash if they decided to make gold ownership unlawful. One of the biggest concerns for governments and monetary authorities today is the loss of control of the money supply. The confiscation of gold could drive the masses into the digital currency arena, which is beyond the control of central banks and treasury authorities worldwide. They would need to shut down the internet to stop the flight of capital.

When FDR made gold ownership unlawful, the US dollar was backed by the metal. Today, it is nothing more than fiat currency. The law may remain on the books, but enforcing it would be more than a challenge and not worth the government’s efforts.

I believe that market forces will take gold a lot higher over the coming months and years. The stimulative measures are rocket fuel for the precious metal. Bank of America’s projection of $3000 could turn out to be very conservative.

There are many choices when it comes to exposure to the price of gold. The fund summary and top holdings for the Invesco DB Gold Fund (DGL) states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DGL has net assets of $159.56 million, trades an average of 33,093 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. The price of gold rose from $1450.90 in March to its most recent high of $1775.80 on the continuous futures contract or 22.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGL rose from $42.50 to $52.15 per share or 22.7%.

Given the ubiquitous nature of gold ownership in various forms, it would be far too disruptive to the financial system to ban gold ownership these days. In 1933, the government still had gold backing the US dollar, but those days are long gone. I believe gold is heading much higher, and the US government cannot ban ownership, as much as they may like to in the current environment. Fears over government confiscation may only serve to increase the demand for the yellow metal.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.





The author is long gold