This article provides some takeaways from my study of Prologis and Camden Property Trust, with a closer look at Camden.

A retrospective on last year's study of 10 REITs

Last summer, between June 29 and July 25, I wrote an article about each of the ten real estate investment trusts with Standard & Poor's credit ratings of A or A-, plus a summary article, "9 REIT Takeaways."

This article concludes a 2-part retrospective of that year-ago study. Since last year, Prologis (PLD) and Camden Property Trust (CPT) have been on my watch list.

On May 27, I opened a small position in Camden, which is the focus of this article. On May 27, I placed a limit order for a small position in Prologis.

The table below provides a snapshot of the ten REITs. Price is the closing price on May 27, 2020. Div is the annualized dividend per share. Yield is the dividend yield as of the May 27 closing price. S&P is the Standard & Poor's credit rating, with "n" indicating a negative outlook. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, provided by Justin Law and the Dividend Investing Resource Center. SSD is the dividend safety number provided by Simply Safe Dividends. Cap is the April 30 equity market capitalization of each REIT (in billions) provided by NAREIT.

REIT Price Div Yield S&P CCC SSD Cap Simon Property Group (SPG) 63.19 8.40 13.3% A n 10 25 20.6 Public Storage (PSA) 196.97 8.00 4.1% A 96 32.3 Equity Residential (EQR) 60.13 2.41 4.0% A- 10 61 24.1 AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 158.90 6.36 4.0% A- 9 98 22.7 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 91.44 3.32 3.6% A- 10 80 8.5 Federal Realty (FRT) 83.79 4.20 5.0% A- 52 60 6.2 Realty Income (O) 55.39 2.80 5.1% A- 27 70 17.9 Prologis (PLD) 91.76 2.32 2.5% A- 7 61 65.7 PS Business Parks (PSB) 130.48 4.20 3.2% A- 6 72 3.5 Boston Properties (BXP) 88.81 3.92 4.4% A- n 4 62 15.0 Average 4.9% 13.5 68.5 21.7

In Part 1, I discussed my former long position in Simon Property Group, and I briefly mentioned my current long positions in Federal Realty and Realty Income.

Prologis and Camden

Prior to last summer's REIT series, I had studied neither PLD nor CPT. Camden was not in my original list of REITs to study. It was only in preparation for that series that I discovered Camden's S&P credit rating had been raised to A- from BBB+ on February 4, 2019.

My takeaway from the Prologis study included an appreciation for their strong management team, led by founder and CEO Hamid Moghadam, 63. The company's distribution facilities are critical components of the transportation infrastructure for the delivery of goods. This REIT is at the heart of online shopping growth. It owns valuable real estate and has built facilities with ever-changing technology to improve the efficiency of its customers.

Prologis engages in significant research and development through a laboratory facility designed entirely to test new ideas for improving the systems involved in unloading, sorting, routing and loading shipments via multiple modes of transportation.

Camden and Prologis have been on my watch list since last summer. Both tend to trade at a premium valuation to their peers. I was ready to take a stake in them, but their prices seemed stretched to me.

During the market's first deep coronavirus plunge, PLD and CPT each fell very briefly into what I consider an attractive price range. Prologis fell to 59.82 on March 23. Given the growth of online shopping and new coronavirus fears about in-store shopping, I never doubted Prologis, but when everything was cheap it was a matter of relative valuation, so I put money to work elsewhere. I thought PLD might fall a bit lower, but it didn't.

A closer look at Camden

I came away from last summer's study of Camden with great respect for the management team. They have a culture of excellence. They know how to create an enjoyable and effective work environment. The company was founded in 1982 by CEO and Chairman Ric Campo and Vice Chairman Keith Oden.

Since last summer, when I targeted a potential buy price in the mid-$90s, I've followed Camden share price, which remained above my target. It didn't fall below $100 until March 10. This was when the coronavirus was becoming a greater part of our consciousness, and to use a technical market term, all hell broke loose.

On March 23, the same day Prologis fell to 59.82, Camden fell to 62.48. Both of those lows still stand as 52-week lows.

At that time, I was unsure how the pandemic would impact residential REITs. I decided to "check back with Camden when the dust settles."

After making a low of 62.48 on March 23, the REIT bounced back to 85.69 in just four days, on March 27. Congress was preparing the CARES Act, which passed on March 30. Camden is headquartered in Houston, and it was hit by both the coronavirus and by the collapse in oil prices. CPT seemed ready to re-test the March 23 low by falling to 70.37 on April 3.

But by April 6, the Federal Reserve was "pulling out all the stops" and working closely with Congress and the Treasury Department to coordinate dramatic monetary and fiscal actions. By April 9, there was hope for a resolution of the Russia-Saudi Arabia dispute that had crushed oil prices.

On April 9, just four trading days after the 70.37 low on April 3, CPT was back up to 91.08. The first 4-day rebound in March was 37.1%. The second 4-day rebound in April was 29.4%.

Since April 9, Camden has traded in the range of $80.06-93.85, well below the 52-week high of $120.73 made on February 24.

Camden's Q1 2020 earnings call

On Saturday night, May 23, I decided to read the transcript of Camden's Q1 2020 earnings call on May 8. The transcript reminded me why I was drawn to the REIT a year ago - quality management that knows how to build esprit de corps. My wife entered the room and noticed I was in somewhat of a daze. She asked, "What is it?" I said, "Let me read you something inspirational."

CEO Ric Campo began the earnings call with a story:

A resident at Camden's high-rise community in St. Petersburg, Florida wanted to do something special for his wife's birthday and despite the stay-at-home order. He asked if he could use the roof of the community's parking garage to stage a concert for his wife. Of course, we agreed.



Not only did he surprise and delight her, but all of the other residents whose homes overlooked the garage rooftops. They got to enjoy an incredible performance by Sean Hopper and Chris Barbosa from their perfectly socially distant balconies. This is just one example of the many ways that we and our residents are working together to help ensure we make the best of this complicated journey we're on.

Camden's Vice Chairman Keith Oden delivered the heart of the report:

In spite of the last two weeks of the quarter, CPT had the highest FFO per share in its 28-year history: $1.35, with same-store NOI growth of 5.7%.

Camden added $1 million to its long-standing employee emergency relief fund. $750,000 came from Camden and $250,000 came from executives.

Grants up to $3,000 were made to employees whose financial lives had been disrupted by the coronavirus. As of May 8, CPT provided over $1 million through 350 employee grants.

A week prior to the earnings call, CPT announced a $2,000 bonus for each full-time frontline employee, totaling about $3 million.

The REIT provided $10.4 million in grants to approximately 8,200 Camden residents (over 10% of its 80,000 residents).

CFO Alex Jarrett said April's occupancy rate was 95%, down from 96% in April 2019. He said, "In April 2020, we signed 3,807 leases in our same property portfolio comprised of 1,322 new leases and 2,485 renewals as compared to 2019 when we signed 3,756 leases comprised of 2,025 new leases and 1,731 renewals."

In the Q&A, Ric Campo said, "We had the lowest turnover rate that we've ever had in our company's history at about 37%. I didn't think I would ever live long enough to see an apartment portfolio with (only) a 37% turnover rate."

Alex Jarrett had this to say in the Q&A:

"... there's been a lot of discussion these days about how companies ought to be more socially responsible... it's about taking care of customers... of communities... of employees.



"...very quickly getting the folks the money when it was hard to get money from the government... put a zip in the step of our employees. And even residents that didn't apply for the grant... sent us... thousands of congratulatory e-mails, saying (things like) 'No, I don't need the money. But I understand now why I live at Camden. And as long as I'm a renter, I'll be with you.'



"So, to me, this is our way to say to the industry, and the corporate world in general: 'These are the right things you should do.'... multiple companies followed our lead.



"... I spoke with probably 10 different companies (about) how we did it and why we did it... So to me, it really is about the long game. And it's about being a good corporate citizen to your community and your customer."

I invite you to read (or listen to) the Q1 earnings call transcript. Camden provided a great deal of detail about leasing, liquidity, rent collection and debt maturities (none until 2022). Because of the economic shock, the company (like most others) is not giving 2020 guidance.

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

On Wednesday, May 27, I opened a small position in CPT at $90.68. Camden and Prologis were trading at virtually the same price. After buying CPT, I put in a limit order for a small position in PLD at that same price, but PLD ticked up toward the closing bell. So, I'm long CPT, and if the limit order fills, I'll be long PLD.

Were it not for the massive federal infusion of liquidity and hope for a speedy medical solution to the coronavirus, I believe Camden would have fallen at least to $65. Kirk Spano sees "pretty strong" technical resistance around $92-94, with significant support around $80-81 and with strong support in the low $60s.

I'll be notified by Custom Stock Alerts if CPT drops to $83. My target for a full position is $65.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running head-first into a wave of demographic and debt-driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward-looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009.

Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first year discount.





Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, WMT, ADP, RHHBY, PG, CL, NSRGY, NVS, NKE, V, BLK, CSCO, PFE, RY, TD, PEP, UL, TXN, USB, GPC, ADM, FRT, CDUAF, ED, O, SO, PPL, DUK, CPT, D, VZ, BCE, T, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.