If it can generated nearly $2 billion in the next year, it could be valued at roughly $50 per share.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) has been a favorite dividend stock in the past decade. Since 2010, Molson has consistently grown its dividend payment, from $1.08 to $1.96 per share. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company has just decided to suspend quarterly dividend payments for both class A and class B shares. It is the right decision to boost its liquidity position in this challenging period, due to its highly leveraged balance sheet. We think if the virus situation is successfully contained within this year, it could be worth $50 in the next two years.

Declining operating performance because of the global lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has led to Molson's declining revenue and operating losses. In the first quarter of 2020, Molson reported a 9.4% revenue drop to $2.54 billion. While the company delivered as much as $222.1 million in operating profit in Q1 2019, it suffered from operating losses of $92.5 million in the recent first quarter. The operating losses resulted from declining revenue, lower sales volumes, and special charges relating to its revitalization plan.

Because of the COVID-19, most people stay at home. Restaurants and bars are closed globally, affecting on-premise consumption negatively. The company has expected that it would have no on-premise expenditures at all. As its on-premise channels accounted for 50%-55% of net sales revenue in Europe and 17% of net sales in the U.S., we expect that Molson's operating performance would continue to suffer as long as the global lockdown is still in effect.

Lots of debt could cause a tight liquidity position

What we worry about Molson is its highly leveraged balance sheet. The total financial debt/EBITDA ratio has been rising significantly, from less than 1.6x in 2010 to more than 6x now.

Source: Ycharts

When the operating performance is in the declining trend, the high debt level will put a lot of burden on the company. As of March 2020, it had $666 million in cash, but as much as $9.48 billion in interest-bearing debt. Besides, it had an additional $694 million in pension and post-retirement benefits.

Source: Molson's 10-Q filing

In March 2020, Molson has paid off $500 million 2.25% notes and would need to pay an additional $355.6 million to settle a CAD 500 million 2.75% notes, which would be due by September 2020. With the current challenging operating performance, we expect the company needs to pay those notes with its existing cash on hands. If the company's $150 million sale of Irwindale Brewery to Pabst Brewing closed in 2020, its total cash balance might come in at roughly $450 million at the end of the year. Next year, an additional $1 billion of debt would come due. We estimated that Molson might have to withdraw most of its available credit facility, which is around $900 million at the moment, to settle those debts. Unless the operating performance improves, Molson is in a tight liquidity situation.

To preserve cash outflows, Molson has taken actions, reducing capital expenditure by $200 million, cutting back marketing spending, which amounted to $1.2 billion in 2019, and delaying new product launches. Furthermore, the company has furloughed employees in European and North American hospitality segments. The decision to stop paying shareholders dividends could save Molson a lot of cash outflows, which were roughly $123.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

It is reasonable to expect the declining EBITDA in 2020 and a slight improvement in 2021. If we assume a 20% drop in EBITDA, its 2020 EBITDA could be around $1.89 billion. In 2021, if Molson's EBITDA grows by roughly 5%, its 2021 EBITDA could improve to $1.98 billion. Applying a 10x EBITDA multiple, Molson might be worth $19.8 billion in enterprise value. With approximately $9 billion in net debt and 217 million in total shares outstanding, it could be valued at $50 per share, 35% upside from the current price.

Conclusions

COVID-19 has significant negative impacts on Molson, due to the closures of many on-premise accounts in both North America and Europe. What makes us worry is its high debt level and tight liquidity positions, which are putting pressure on the company. However, if Molson can overcome the current challenges and improve its EBITDA to nearly $2 billion in 2021, its share could be worth $50, a 35% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.