Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) has seen its share of volatility related to the global pandemic, reaching a low of $224 on March 23rd before marching to $316.73 as of writing, which is just 3.5% shy of its all-time high. At the current P/E of 25.7, the market has brushed aside global recession concerns in a bet that the company's business units including its increasingly important services unit will continue its revenue growth trajectory. While I believe Apple has its share of near-term headwinds, the continued shift to services and user experience on multiple fronts will boost margin and EPS growth, and reward shareholders for years to come.

Source: Company website

Stimulus Boost

The S&P 500 Index is back near 2019 highs after taking a drubbing in March, and AAPL's performance has been even better. Considering that AAPL's massive market cap is over $1.3 Trillion, one could even argue that AAPL actually helped drive the S&P 500 performance since the March lows. While market bears point to an unemployment rate over 20%, I believe the record amount of stimulus that has been injected into the economy could in the long run disproportionately benefit strong brands like Apple as consumer dollars inevitably flow there. The chart below says it all, showing that AAPL has outperformed the S&P 500 both pre-COVID and during COVID.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Services Growth Supports Margins and EPS

Q2 Revenue increased by 0.5% YoY in light of the pandemic to $58.3 billion. While Product revenue declined by 3.4% YoY, it was Services revenue that saved the quarter with a 16.5% YoY increase to $13.3 billion. At just under 23% of total revenues in Q2'20 compared to 20% in Q1'20, services is becoming an ever increasingly important growth driver for the company. Per the CFO Luca Maestri on the conference call:

App Store revenue grew by strong double digits, thanks to robust customer demand for both in-app purchases and subscriptions. Our third-party subscription business grew across multiple categories and increased over 30% year-over-year, reaching a new all-time high. Our first party subscription services also continued to perform very well. Apple Music and cloud services, both set all-time revenue record and AppleCare set a March quarter record. Paid subscriptions for all three of these services were up strong double-digits.

I like the fact that the growing Services revenue offers a better gross margin profile, which dollar for dollar provides more benefits than Product revenue to the bottom line EPS number. Gross margin improved 0.8% YoY to 38.4% in the quarter, with Services margin improving 100 bps to 65.4%. I believe the high and improving Services margins are due to Apple being able to charge a premium for its services such as Apple Music because of superior marketing and user experience engine.

I believe an overlooked segment is the massive potential for the Apple Watch and the unique set of subscription services that come with it. Once considered a novelty at initial launch, the Apple Watch has grown the overall market for wearables and commands 48% of the smartwatch market, followed by Samsung at a distant second at just 13.4%. This offers a rewarding potential to grow subscription revenue for the unique set of apps such as health monitoring that come within the wearables ecosystem. As CEO Tim Cook remarked on the conference call, the Apple Watch found use cases with medical professionals in the COVID crisis:

Doctors and medical professionals are making even greater use of Apple Watch and other health features to communicate with patients and to treat them safely from a distance when necessary. With new FDA guidance on non-invasive remote patient monitoring, for example, the ECG app on Apple Watch is increasingly being used to facilitate remote ECG measurements and recordings for telemedicine usage, reducing patient and healthcare provider contact and exposure.

I believe the medical use cases for wearables present a strong growth opportunity for Apple, especially with strong projected increases to the aging population.

Perhaps the most exciting part about Apple is what the future holds for Apple TV, which according to Morgan Stanley could be a $9 billion dollar business by 2025. Despite starting with a relatively small content catalog, about 10M people have already signed up by February. According to early reports, the company has reportedly met with Hollywood studios about licensing rights to content. I believe a strong competitive advantage for Apple is the ability to offer Apple TV+ in a bundle with iPhone purchases, a move that would both bolster subscriptions and the iPhone installed base. iPhones are in my opinion the gateway to the Apple ecosystem and could be a core part of the defend and expand strategy against Android devices.

I'm also encouraged by continued share buybacks, which in conjunction with a more favorable gross margin increased EPS by 3.6% YoY to 2.55 per share. Apple continued to reward shareholders by authorizing a $50 billion increase to the existing share repurchase program and increased the dividend by 6.5%, which weren't surprising to me given the company's history shareholder returns. For the six months ended 3/28, the company repurchased ~2.9% of its float.

Key Risks

Geopolitical concerns have risen as of late, with President Trump recently signing an executive order blocking the sale of semiconductors to Huawei. According to Reuters, China may list American tech firms such as Apple on an unreliable entities list, subjecting the company to increased restrictions and investigations. I'm not too concerned about this as Greater China represents just 16% of Net Sales for the entire company as seen below, and I don't anticipate a sizeable drop due to Apple's premium brand perception there.

Net Sales in $M Q2'20 % of Total Americas 25,473 44% Europe 14,294 25% Greater China 9,455 16% Japan 5,206 9% Rest of APAC 3,885 7% Total Net Sales 58,313 100%

Source: Based on Q2'20 Earnings Release, recreated in Excel

After having grown market share in China to 8.5% from 7.3% a year earlier, there is plenty of runway for Apple to continue growing its fanbase. Applying back of the napkin math based on current China revenue and market share, each 1% gain in China's market share equates ~$4.4 billion in additional annual revenue. So while the downside risk in China is real due to geopolitical tensions, the upside represents a superior proposition.

Another risk could be sustained drops in iPhone sales either due to the pandemic or due to increased competition. As the company shifts towards a more service oriented business, I believe the risk of the latter is mitigated as Apple already offers the SE version at a discount to its premium models with the strategy of expanding its subscription services. In addition, Apple TV+ bundling could further defend the iPhone against competition.

Summary

While Q2 was a challenging quarter due to the pandemic, Apple's business performed admirably. Continued double-digit Services revenue growth gives me confidence that the company is executing well on its long term strategy, and dollar for dollar, Services revenue does more to enhance profit margins and EPS. Plus, newer offerings such as Apple TV+ could be a game-changer in terms of both additional subscription revenues and defending its iPhone market share with a bundled offering.

I have a $335 Price Target on AAPL based on a forward P/E of 27, which I believe is fitting for a shareholder-friendly company that is still in growth mode with plenty of tailwinds. For comparison, Microsoft (MSFT), another premier tech company currently trades at a much higher PE of 32.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.