Newmont is a well-run company, the run-up story is the gold bull case. There are many reasons to expect gold to sustain, or increase current prices.

All mines are back to operating, so Newmont shouldn't have any issues filling supply.

With 100M ounces of gold in reserves, Newmont has $150B+ in revenues still to recognize.

For now, I am neutral on this gold miner, but it's nearing my 25% margin of safety valuation.

In my recent articles, I have been taking a look at the high-flyers. The firms that have broken out and found new highs despite volatility in the markets. Well, today, I want to take a look at Newmont Corporation (NEM).

This mining giant is profitable, trades at a not utterly unreasonable valuation, and his up 100% from its 52-week lows. Let's dig in and see if there's any reason we'd want to jump aboard here or if that ship has sailed.

What Is Newmont? And Why Is It Surging?

At the very core, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is a gold mining firm with active mines spread around the world. As of the end of 2019, Newmont had some 100 million ounces of gold reserves. Allow me to save you from pulling the calculator out, that's approximately $173B worth of gold.

Image: M2 Money over the last decade per FRED

With gold up 14.6% year-to-date and the M2 money supply graph looking like it's en-route to the moon, one can quickly see why investors have become bullish on a company sitting on 100m ounces of gold.

I am not suggesting that Newmont is a "right place, right time" type of increase. This is a very well run and well-regarded miner. The company has been in business for over 100 years and has built up one of the best reserves in the mining sector.

Newmont also has a decent looking balance sheet, something not quite common among mining firms. Net debt sits a hair shy of $3B, but it has been coming down over the past few quarters. The total debt to equity ratio is 0.3, an excellent place to be.

The Bull Case Is Metals Prices

While Newmont, at the surface, appears to be an excellently run business with an abundance of reserves to mine, the bull case here is metals prices. Let's dig into these metal prices a little to understand why they're soaring, and if it's sustainable.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Gold price in USD over 5yr

Perhaps the biggest reason for the moves, an expectation of inflation. Over the last couple of months, the M2 money supply has increased by about as much as we'd typically see in a two-to-three-year period.

This monetary expansion, combined with the volatility and uncertainty of the stock market, is leading some, like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), to believe the price of gold could hit $3,000/oz in 2021.

Image: Kimble Charting Solutions gold technical breakout

There are also those on the technical side of things that believe the charts are setting themselves up to take off. Hey, I'm not a technician myself, but Chris Kimble is one of the best in the game and had a nice write up about the expected gold price boom.

Finally, there is the possible supply crunch. On April 1st, Newmont announced that it would have to shut down operations at its Peñasquito mine (Mexico) due to COVID-19 related restrictions. However, this was a minor blip as those operations are now ramping back up. If second waves of the virus come or the mines are forced to close, supply could become a real issue.

A Look At Q1 Earnings

On May 5th, Newmont released earnings for the quarter ending March 2020. It was a miss on the top and bottom lines.

Image: Newmont annual EPS

Earnings per share came in at $0.40, missing by $0.02. Revenues, which missed expectations by $80.85 million, came in at $2.58B.

Image: Newmont annual revenues

Revenues were up 43.2% year over year on the back of a 20% increase in gold production. The average sales price of the gold mined was also up 22% to $1,591 per ounce, but the costs of mining also saw a significant increase, resulting in the miss on EPS.

2020 Updated Guidance

Newmont revised its 2020 guidance on May 19th in a press release after it confirmed that all mines were back to operating in some capacity.

Image: Newmont's Outlook

The chart above tells most of the story. Newmont expects to produce 5.9m ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,015. The company also expects to produce 950Koz of co-products (silver, copper, lead, zinc).

That $1,015 all-in sustaining cost is on the high-end of things. Competitors such as Barrick Gold (GOLD) expect costs to be in the range of $920-970, and smaller-scale producers can, in some instances, get all-in prices under $700. For a full run-down of all-in costs, I'd recommend taking a look at fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Tyler Dart's work: Gold Miners Fundamentals: Q4 2019.

Regardless, if prices of gold were to hit the $3,000 spoken about by the likes of Bank of America, Newmont's margins would be closing in on 200%.

Risks To Future Growth

Like all commodities, the metal miners have to deal with fluctuating prices. At a cost of $1,000 to extract an ounce of gold, the miners are generating high returns with prices above $1,700. If things reverse, losses could quickly mount.

Image: Chinese gold demand

China, as one example, is a nation that can be relied on for its demand of gold. Over the past few months, that demand plummeted, but can now be seen rebounding. If second waves of the virus occur, this could happen again. With those high extraction prices, a drastic reduction in demand could lead to lower profitability.

Image: 1yr price of copper

Then, there's copper. It, too, is rebounding from March lows but should demand drop for copper, this would be a headwind for Newmont. The company's 2019 annual report noted that the average sales price of the industrial metal was down 4% year-over-year. Given the drops in price seen so far in 2020, it's likely that the average sales price comes in lower this year too.

Finally, there's the valuation that currently sits on the high-end of things. Can Newmont live up to this valuation? We'll save that question for our next section: valuation.

Valuation

Shares of Newmont are 98% above its 52-week highs at the time of writing. That's a significant increase but still lower returns than those of closest competitor Barrick Gold, which has returned over 125%.

On a forward P/E basis, Newmont is trading at 28.4x, slightly above the firm's median on 24x over the past five years. Of course, this is a commodity story, so the question isn't of multiples today but prices and extraction prices of tomorrow.

The previously discussed Bank of America $3,000 price target is a little rich, but others like ANZ have thrown out price targets of $2,400 over the next five years.

With more money supply (increased gold ETF buying - increased gold buying), increased fear of economic collapse, a likely falling U.S. dollar due to monetary policy, and a return of central banks buying the soft metal, I believe we're going to see further increases. I am, however, not quite as bullish as others. I think we touch $2,000 at some point this year but settle back around the $1,800 range.

To be conservative in our valuation, I want to assume an average sales price of $1591 for 2020. This would be a 13.7% increase over 2019's average sales price of $1,399, and it was the average price during the last reported quarter.

At $1,591 and an all-in cost of $1,015, we're looking at a $576 per oz margin. Production, as noted by the company, will come out lower this year. To be on the safe side, I assume 5.5M ounces of gold, less than the 5.9M guidance. 5.5M ounces at $576 is $3.17B. Adding in 400,000 ounces of gold equivalents at a higher cost of $1,200 brings us to $3.326B in non-GAAP net income.

As an asterisk here, all-in costs are non-GAAP and may not account for all costs, although it's generally pretty close. To add a further margin of safety, I will reduce the estimate above by 10% and assume $2.99B in net income for 2020.

A PE of 20 on that $2.99B in net income gives us a fair value market cap of $59.8B or right about where NEM is trading today. My assumptions are, however, quite conservative and use numbers lower than Newmont's guidance.

Hideaway Scores

Newmont came across my radar thanks to the Hideaway Scores. The company has 'A+' ratings for momentum, and those 'A+' scores, combined with a 'B' in quality, give Newmont an overall 'A+' rating.

Quality Grade Price Grade Short-Term Momentum Grade Long-Term Momentum Grade Composite Grade B F A+ A+ A+

Other quantitative data also makes up the High-Quality Hideaway service. Here are some select scores for Newmont:

Piotroski Score Altman Z-Score Ohlson O-Score 6 2.17 0.037

Conclusion

Newmont is a fantastically run miner trading at valuations it hasn't seen in over a decade. Metals are highly cyclical, so buying in at these elevated prices could be considered "chasing," and an investor may not see a fair return.

Counter to that is all the signals pointing to higher gold prices. Prices could soar to new highs, and Newmont would be picking up massive margins if that were the case.

For me, a pivotal box to check on my investment checklist is sustainable, consistent revenues. This box tends to remove commodity companies from my portfolio, and I am okay with that. Now and again, I consider it, but at these prices, I do not think the risk is worth it.

A "safe" target price for this stock is, in my opinion, $56/share. Sure, I had a lot of padding in my valuation estimate, but that is required when a company relies upon commodity pricing. Things could go in Newmont's favor, and investors could reap a massive payday, but for me, the risk just isn't worth it at this time.

At $56/share, I'd be getting a 25% margin of safety on a conservative valuation. That's my happy place when it comes to commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.