Risk-Off Using Put Options As 'Insurance' In These Frothy Markets - Part II

With markets continuing to power higher despite COVID-19 and volatility getting cheap again, it looks like a great time to lock in some of this rally's gains.

As the markets continue to power higher, and at the request from one of my readers, I thought it was time to revisit my November 2019 article on using a protective put options strategy to insure an equity portfolio against potential market declines. With the S&P 500 now back above 3000 and, once again, trading near historical frothy valuations, I am starting to consider implementing a protective put option strategy for my portfolio once again. This article will introduce investors to the protective put option strategy, discuss how the strategy performed for me after I implemented it in November 2019, as well as analyze implementing the strategy once again given the current market optimism and valuation levels.

What is a Protective Put?

A protective put is a bearish options strategy that involves continuing to hold the underlying stock or asset, while also purchasing a put option for an upfront premium which gives the investor the right to sell the underlying asset at the strike price. The investor stays long the underlying asset and can continue to participate in its fair value gains and dividends, but is limited to the downside by the strike price on the put option. The upfront premium the investor pays for the put option can be expensive, but the dividends the investor still receives from being long the underlying asset can help to offset some of this cost. Because of the protective puts limit on the downside, the strategy is often thought of as buying insurance on the owned asset.

Focus on the "Net" Cost of Insurance

It is important to focus on the "net" cost of the protective put option strategy. In my situation of purchasing a put option on a major market index, such as the S&P 500, to insure my portfolio against broad market declines I will be paying the put option premium, but will continue to receive the approximate 3.5% weighted average dividend yield of my portfolio.

While I have looked into put options on some of the most popular S&P 500 ETFs such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the cheapest premiums I could find on put options for the S&P 500 were the CBOE's Mini S&P 500 Index Options (XSP). Looking to purchase insurance for one year last November 2019, I was originally drawn to the September 2020 put options, which cost a premium of around 5.5% for an at-the-money put option. This meant that the net cost per $1 value to hedge away the market risk/beta of my portfolio while I stayed invested and collected dividends was only approximately 2.0% (5.5% put option premium - 3.5% portfolio weighted average dividend yield).

How did my Protective Put Options Perform

Back on November 5, 2019, I purchased the CBOE's Mini S&P 500 Index Options (XSP) with a maturity date of September 18, 2020 and strike price of $304 (equivalent to $3040 for the S&P 500). Unfortunately, behavioral bias got in the way and I did not have the foresight to see just how bad the COVID-19 pandemic was about to get. I sold my put options on March 6, 2020 with the S&P 500 at 2,901 lows for the day, which was a couple weeks before the index bottomed at 2,191 on March 23. That being said, the put options performed their insurance work, as can be seen in the table below.

From my purchase price of $16.40 to the sale price of $32.00, they gained 95.1%, compared with the S&P 500's fall of 5.6% over that period. But stating that big percentage neglects the insurance aspect of the protective put option strategy. With regard to insurance, the 100 options in each options lot at the $304 strike price meant that a notional amount of $30,400 was insured. The 5.6% fall in the S&P 500 over the time period resulted in a $1,711 loss to the portfolio, which was basically offset by the $1,560 gain on the put options, making for a net loss of only $151. The protective put options basically did their job as insurance and also gave me proceeds of $3,200 to invest at the new lower market levels. Readers of my articles know that I was buying my favorite stocks with both hands amid the market lows in late March.

Lessons Learned from My First Protective Puts

It is always hard to separate the analytical and physiological aspects of investing. Watching the S&P 500 power higher for months all the way up to $3,380 in mid-February definitely made me develop a "recency bias" where I overweighted those recent high index levels and was pleased to sell my put options with the index at 2,901 despite it being only 5.6% lower than when I originally purchased the options. This recency bias overpowered my long-term analysis of Shiller CAPE valuation levels, which would have still showed the market was expensive.

That recency bias combined with a "loss aversion bias" where I preferred avoiding potential losses if the index were to return to the highs seen in mid-February. At the market highs in mid-February, the value of my put options were down +50%, and the fear of revisiting those losses made me satisfied to sell even though the index was still highly valued. With those behavioral biases in mind, let's take a look at what valuation the S&P index is trading at now.

Markets are Expensive... yet Again

The Shiller CAPE is currently at 28.5x P/E, which is well above its historical average of 16.7x. While this valuation level of the S&P 500 has dropped slightly from 30.4x P/E as of my November article, it still remains well above the historical average. This valuation level is especially alarming given the effects COVID-19 will have on the global economy in the coming quarters and potentially years as the world waits for a vaccine to be created and distributed globally. The Shiller CAPE metric attempts to average out earnings over the business cycle by looking at the inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years. (CAPE stands for Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings.)

Sourced from Multpl.com

Volatility is Getting Cheaper Again

Volatility is arguably the most important factor that gets built into the price of an option (that premium talked about earlier). The great news is that rising markets like we are experiencing now are often accompanied by calm in the markets, which seems to be what is happening now. Below is a graph showing the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (aka the VIX) over the past year. While the index is much higher at 27.62 currently compared to the 13.10 level when I purchased my first options in November 2019, the index has already come well off its highs experienced in late March 2020 along with the run-up in the markets and a frightening calm is settling in again.

Sourced from Yahoo Finance

How Expensive at Put Options Currently?

Looking at put options which mature in around a year, I see March 2021 at-the-money put options currently trading at around a 9% premium. This means that the net cost per $1 value to hedge away the market risk/beta of my portfolio while I stay invested and collect dividends is only approximately 5.5% (9.0% put option premium - 3.5% portfolio weighted average dividend yield). This is considerably more expensive than the 2.0% net cost I was seeing last November but is still not an outrageous insurance premium to pay given the current risks in the market.

Hedge Away the Market Beta and Focus on Alpha

Market valuations look expensive, and the protective put option strategy is an intriguing way to take some market risk off the table without incurring what can be significant capital gains taxes, transaction costs, and potentially missing out on further market gains. With market risk/beta partially insured out of the portfolio, investors can continue to focus on "seeking alpha". The strategy worked well for me the first time around, and I will be looking to implement it again in the coming days.

