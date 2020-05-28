Typically when the Nasdaq has outperformed by this much, it has been in an early recovery environment and not during a late cycle/correction phase.

While the Nasdaq has outperformed the Dow by this much over a 1 year period before, notably during the inflation of the Tech bubble, this level of outperformance is rare.

On the Friday before Memorial Day in 2019, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) closed at 25,586. A little over a year later, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed yesterday at 25,548. A year has drifted by and the index level is slightly lower. Throw in dividends, and the Dow has eked out a positive return of 2.3%. The Nasdaq (QQQ), however, has returned 24% for investors after bouncing back sharply from the February-March sell-off to approach new all-time highs. Sometimes we hear "what a difference a year makes", but here it is "what a difference an index makes".

Source: Bloomberg

As I am wont to do, this type of return differential got me pondering how often we have seen this large of a performance difference between the two gauges. Anybody with even a hint of market history knows that we have seen large disconnects between these two indices before. From March 1999 through February 2000, the Dow gained 10%. The Nasdaq... 106%.

Outside of the tech bubble era, relative outperformance of more than the 22% over past twelve months for the NASDAQ has been relatively rare. It occurred briefly in 2009 coming out of the 2008-2009 downturn, and in late 2003-early 2004, a year-plus following stocks bottoming in late 2002 from the 2000-2002 downturn. It also occurred during in late 1991-early 1992 after the 1991 recession.

Those returns all have something in common. They are very strong recovery periods for stocks following a market correction. In these instances, stocks broadly did very well, and the NASDAQ did even better. The current market circumstance is unique. Dow stocks have produced middling performance, and the NASDAQ has soared.

Why is the NASDAQ outperforming in a sideways to down market? Here are a few thoughts:

Tech stocks have outperformed during the virus-related economic slowdown as more of the economy has moved on-line. Market participants gave e-commerce, cloud computing, internet search, and social networking companies a haven premium in the current market environment.

More pointedly, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) are up 16%, 9%, 30%, 6%, and 12% respectively. They make up a combined 45% of the Nasdaq are all up in a down year for stocks. Network effects in tech and (perhaps) loose anti-trust regulation have created winner-take-all behemoths in increasingly important segments of the economy.

The anachronistic price-weighting of the 30 Dow components has made it, at times, an ineffective gauge of stock market performance. At one point. Boeing (BA) was its largest component, and that stock has faced unique idiosyncratic challenges around the failed deployment of one of its important aircraft.

As I noted in yesterday's article on global stock index multiples, the NASDAQ sticks out as a unique outlier. The tech-fueled Nasdaq trades at a much higher valuation at roughly 37x trailing earnings. Of course, Amazon, at 115x trailing earnings and nearly 105 of the index, contributes nearly 30% of that multiple itself. By comparison, the Dow has a below median trailing earnings multiple relative to key global benchmarks.

I am skeptical of the view that the tech giants in the United States should be viewed as a haven in this environment. Business models necessarily change quickly in tech, China will loom as a more worthy challenger in the future of global tech in coming years, and equity multiples are already high. We are likely to see an odd executive order aimed at the social networking stocks from the White House today, another headwind for the sector. Parts of my portfolio have structurally underweight tech to the detriment of portfolio performance over the last year. That is not a bet I want to reverse here.

Given the rising impact of Tech on other market gauges - it comprises 26% of the S&P 500 (SPY) - even passive investors need to understand that as tech has outperformed, a larger percentage of their investment dollars are tied to a bet on the sector. I hope this article illustrates that the outperformance of Tech over the last year has been unique. Market participants will need to make a call on whether it continues or not. I have my doubts.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.