There is a case here, but with those concerns and after a decade of disappointment, it's tough to pound the table too forcefully.

There's an irony to the fact that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) closed Wednesday at an all-time low, over a decade after it went public. The company, finally, is doing what it said it would do. Yet CPIX stock has not responded the way management and shareholders would have hoped.

At the time of the 2009 IPO, Cumberland said it would use the ~$85 million raised to launch its Caldolor injectable ibuprofen, and to acquire products that were "languishing" at larger companies, as CEO A.J. Kazimi put it. But nothing really happened. Caldolor never found traction, while Mallinckrodt (MNK) paid $1.4 billion for rival Ofirmev. It took until 2013 for Cumberland to even add a drug to its portfolio; it didn't make an acquisition until 2014, when it picked up Vaprisol from Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) for just $2 million.

Yet over its first eight or nine years on the public market, CPIX would occasionally catch a bid. The stock mostly hovered around $6 — admittedly well below an IPO price of $17. Still, the cash balance created by the IPO helped keep a floor under the stock, while a profitable business occasionally brought in value investors. I even recommended it below $5 back in early 2013.

Of late, however, Cumberland finally has picked up the pace. In 2016 and 2017, it added drugs Ethyol and Totect through a strategic alliance with the UK's Clinigen Group (OTC:CGNGY). New studies expanded the indication for Caldolor, and a new premixed formulation launched earlier this year.

Most notably, last year the company finally put a sizable amount of capital to work in acquiring anti-infective Vibativ from Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). After hoarding cash for nine years, Cumberland spent $25 million on a product that promised to be the tentpole of the portfolio.

The stock price would suggest the strategy isn't working. Investors preferred the possibility of Cumberland to what's actually happened. But at the lows, there's also an intriguing bull case. Valuation appears reasonable based on existing earnings. There are some signs of life in Caldolor, in particular. The multi-year headwind from Acetadote, the former flagship product, is fading.

Looking closer, however, that case falls flat. In fact, at a lower price with a weaker (but still solid) balance sheet, the story with CPIX sounds much the same as it did a few years ago. That's hardly good news.

The Case for CPIX Stock

For the most part, Cumberland hasn't done much in its ten-plus years on the public markets. Sales growth, for instance, has been minimal after an initial burst:

But earnings are a little better. 2019 adjusted EPS was $0.32 per share. And while that figure is what most other companies call Adjusted EBITDA, given minimal capex (three-year average of ~$330K) and $44 million in net operating loss carryforwards, adjusted EPS is not a terrible proxy for free cash flow. CPIX trades for about 11x that 2019 EPS figure, and well under 10x backing out net cash of $0.56 per share.

Meanwhile, the top line has faced a significant headwind in the steady erosion of Acetadote revenue. In 2011, the product, used to treat acetaminophen overdoses, drove $42.5 million in sales — 83% of the company's total. But a patent battle led to generic competition. Acetadote sales over the last twelve months (including Q1 2020) total less than $4 million.

At ~9% of total revenue, and with something of a plateau in performance over the past four quarters, that headwind is pretty much over. And Cumberland can potentially benefit from the rest of the portfolio, in particular its three key drugs.

Vibativ

The Vibativ deal made a lot of sense. (Indeed, CPIX spiked 16% on the news.) Theravance was, and is, focused on revefenacin, which treats COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Cumberland had an existing sales force for acute care products, and could easily layer Vibativ onto its existing infrastructure.

The hope was that Cumberland could revive the drug with a more focused approach. As I noted at the time, Theravance had struggled with the drug. The company wrote in its 2017 10-K, "To date, VIBATIV has not been broadly accepted by physicians, patients, third-party payors, or the medical community in general." Generic competition was an issue, as was a "black box" warning for certain indications.

Unfortunately, Cumberland hasn't found any traction. Theravance, in about ten and half months in 2018, generated $15.3 million in revenue from Vibativ, up from $14.8 million the year before. Under Cumberland's ownership, sales have fallen. After an initial burst of $5.1 million in Q4 2018 (in only a few weeks), trailing twelve-month revenue has dropped to $9 million coming out of Q1.

In addition to the issues that Vibativ faced under past ownership, a new roadblock has emerged. Chief commercial officer Marty Cearnal said on the Q2 2019 call that many hospitals were using older, much less expensive options in a bid to control costs. Cearnal argued that those choices were short-sighted, as Vibativ can shorten a hospital stay. But lower sales suggest Cumberland salespeople aren't winning that argument.

Still, the drug is contributing relatively significant revenue against a TTM total just over $32 million pro forma for two divested products. CFO Michael Bonner said on the Q1 2020 call that, since acquisition, the product had generated $12.2 million in "cash contributions". It's not clear exactly what that term means (I've reached out to Cumberland IR to clarify, but have not as yet received a response) but it appears to be gross profit less royalties (up to 20% on a tiered basis, maxed at $100 million) due to Theravance.

(The argument for that calculation would be that Vibativ is layered on top of the existing sales force, and so it's not necessary to include SG&A. That seems a bit optimistic: Cumberland expanded its sales force after acquiring the drug. But the math does seem to work this way.)

The early performance, particularly the decline in sales, is concerning. And I'm not about to forecast a quick and steep rebound. But Cumberland is trying to position Vibativ as a contributor to COVID-19 care, as it treats ventilator-acquired pneumonia. Growing resistance to older generics may lead more hospitals to choose Vibativ (though there are other options, including Merck's (MRK) Cubicin). At the least, if revenue stabilizes, Vibativ can provide some ballast to a business that already is profitable.

(A quick note: CPIX soared in after-hours trading Tuesday, as I was working on this piece, upon release of a study related to Vibativ's effectiveness. The gains didn't make much sense to my eye: the study simply seems to reiterate that a drug that has been approved for a decade works. But, again, the issue under both Theravance and Cumberland ownership hasn't necessarily been efficacy, but cost and competition. CPIX did open higher on Wednesday before reversing, and that bounce Tuesday simply looks like a short-term blip.)

Kristalose

Laxative Kristalose is sort of the forgotten drug in Cumberland's portfolio. But the drug is Cumberland's top seller, driving 40% of TTM pro forma revenue. And its sales have been consistent for a few years now:

source: author from Cumberland filings

Yet there is little discussion of the drug: it wasn't even mentioned on the Q1 call aside from a recitation of sales figures.

As with Vibativ, however, there's hope that the drug can keep sales stable. If both Kristalose and Vibativ can hold up, that's ~two-thirds of revenue that should at worst stay flattish. And that might be enough to allow the rest of the portfolio — or at least one of the drugs — to drive growth.

Caldolor

Caldolor simply hasn't gotten off the ground. Trailing twelve-month revenues are a little over $5 million, and that's actually up from 2017-2018 levels. Kazimi thought potential sales could be in the "hundreds of millions" of dollars at the time of the IPO, but Ofirmev (basically injectable Tylenol) saw much greater adoption.

One issue appears to be pricing. Hospitals have instead used Ofirmev, Toradol, or keterolac, all of which are notably cheaper.

But Cumberland still is trying to back the product. New studies have expanded the indication into pediatric patients. And a new, premixed formulation could help as well: formerly, pharmacists had to mix the drug, adding another layer of complication to the product.

In Q4, Caldolor showed some signs of life. Revenue of $1.7 million was the highest quarterly figure since at least 2012 (and possibly ever). On the Q4 call, Cearnal cited a 63% increase in sales to key accounts that had switched to the new formulation.

Q1 numbers look disappointing, with revenue of just $1.1 million. But the COVID-19 epidemic may have played a role. Caldolor's usage is tilted heavily toward elective procedures, and that portion of the hospital business basically shut down in mid-March.

It's possible that the pandemic interrupted, but only temporarily, what has been a steady, if modest, upward trajectory in Caldolor revenue. And those sales should snap back thanks to pent-up demand arriving toward the tail end of Q2 and into the second half of the year.

RediTrex, Other Drugs, and the Bull Case

As far as the business stands right now, the outlines of a bull case are apparent. If Cumberland can drive some growth with Caldolor, and keep Vibativ and Kristalose stable, the fundamentals appear decent enough to support the current price near $3.

And from there, perhaps another catalyst can be found. The most likely would be RediTrex, which will be launched in the second half after receiving FDA approval in December. Cumberland owns the U.S. rights to methotrexate, which was developed by privately held Dutch concern Nordic Group B.V.

Kazimi has said repeatedly that Cumberland sees RediTrex as a product that can drive $40-$50 million in annual sales. Obviously, that would be material for a company whose pro forma trailing twelve-month revenue is less than that figure.

There's also ifetroban, which underpins Cumberland's new drug pipeline. With the addition of a treatment for cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, ifetroban is undergoing trials for four separate indications. Progress has been slow, but there is some potential optionality with the compound.

Elsewhere, there's not much of import. Vaprisol, a treatment for hyponatremia, has generated less than $1 million in sales over the past four quarters. Omeclamox-Pak, a combination of generic gastroenterology drugs, has done even less.

Still, with CPIX at an all-time low, those smaller drugs can stay small. The 'big three' existing products can support the fundamentals, while investors get the always-desirable "free call options" on both RediTrex and ifetroban.

The Problems

Again, the bull case now shares some similarities with the pre-Vibativ case. Then, the argument was that the cash on the balance sheet provided a floor; now, it's hoped-for stability in the two key drugs. Ifetroban and Caldolor, then and now, provide optionality, while RediTrex adds another potential driver.

The obvious problem is that the 'old' bull case didn't play out: again, CPIX is at an all-time low. And the new case starts to weaken upon closer inspection.

For instance, CPIX isn't necessarily that cheap on an earnings basis, at least pro forma. Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was nearly $5 million (using the company's adjusted EPS figure). But a key contributor was Ethyol. The drug generated nearly $13 million in revenue in 2019. It, along with Totect, was returned to Clinigen at the end of 2019 in exchange for $5 million in payments over the next two years.

It is not at all clear why Cumberland made that decision (which was a result of a strategic review process held last year). According to pro forma figures filed on Jan. 3, the two products contributed nearly $3.3 million in operating income through just the first three quarters of 2019. That followed $3.8 million in earnings in full-year 2018. Ethyol's Q4 2019 revenue was by far its strongest under Cumberland's ownership as well.

Back out the contribution from the Clinigen drugs, and adjusted EBITDA starts nearing zero, particularly with a $500K decline year-over-year in Q1 2020. Obviously, the fundamentals look much weaker.

Meanwhile, the hopes for growth are colored by the company's history. Cumberland has been testing ifetroban since 2011, but hasn't progressed past Phase II. Plans for Caldolor growth have been ongoing for even longer. Moving revenue from the current $5 million-plus to $8 million or even $10 million isn't necessarily moving the needle on its own. The hopes for RediTrex look awfully optimistic in that context. That's particularly because Antares Pharma' (ATRS) Otrexup — which, too, is injectable methotrexate — generated ~$19 million in revenue in 2019, half the low end of Kazimi's estimated range for RediTrex.

This simply isn't a company that's been able to drive growth from its own products — but that's what has to happen to see upside here. And that's going to be difficult in the context of a significant aspect of the company's strategy. On the Q1 2020 conference call, an analyst asked about the slow progress in ifetroban, where trials haven't advanced past enrollment for years. Kazimi replied, "We want to be careful about our R&D spend and keep it in line with our revenues to maintain positive cash flow from operations..."

This isn't a new statement: Kazimi has mentioned that target in the past. Simply put, it makes very little sense. Well-managed companies don't cut investments for long-term growth simply to hit near-term targets. In fact, the very nature of drug development is to spend up front in order to make substantial, high-margin profits later. Funding that upfront spending is actually a key reason why public stock markets exist. It's why Cumberland had an IPO in the first place: to raise cash it could invest in the business.

Without those investments, growth is hugely unlikely to arrive. And with the struggles at Vibativ, there's not enough profitability in the existing drugs to support much, if any, upside from current levels. I'm not sure why the market has decided, over the last six months, to price that problem in and send CPIX down 40% to all-time lows. But those lows look deserved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.