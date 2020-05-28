Huya has continued to show strong growth during the COVID-19 crisis and user retention and engagement have increased.

Huya (HUYA) continues to be very underappreciated by the market. The company has continuously beat estimates for 8 quarters in a row, continued to show strong growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, generated substantial operating leverage, and executed well overall, but its valuation has remained at around $3.6bil for the past 1-2 months, far lower than pre-pandemic levels. With a recent investment from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and strong growth in users internationally, we believe Huya should continue doing quite well over the long term.

Q1 and COVID-19

Despite the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, Huya has remained mostly unscathed. Even the advertising business, which we had believed was cyclical, continued generating strong growth as most of Huya's advertisers were game companies, which were minimally affected by COVID-19.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, while many advertising budgets declined due to the negative impact of COVID-19 in other sectors, we still experienced a higher revenue growth rate as most of our advertisers in Q1 are in the online gaming industry, which were less impacted from the coronavirus outbreak. Source: Q1 2020 call

The only area which seemed to be impacted was esports as most large physical gatherings had to be canceled. Despite this, the viewership of the tournaments that were broadcasted remains flat YOY, showing continued strong demand for online gaming content.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some of these tournaments that were originally scheduled in Q1 were either postponed or canceled. As a result, in Q1, we only broadcasted 67 third-party e-sports tournaments. This is a decrease from the same period from last year, but the viewership of these tournaments remained flat year-over-year at approximately 380 million. Source: Q1 2020 call

Now that the crisis is over, Huya should, theoretically, be seeing high user attrition as people get back to daily life, but interestingly the retention rate is quite high and user engagement is increasing, which demonstrates the appeal of Huya's products.

The next month user retention rate for our Huya Live app remained over 78%, and the daily time spent by users on Huya Live app increased to over 107 minutes from 100 minutes in previous quarters. Source: Q1 2020 call

Overall, Q1 was another great quarter with solid growth in the midst of a global economic crisis. Retention and engagement are only increasing, which we believe sets Huya up for the long term.

Tencent investment

On April 3, Tencent exercised an option to acquire 16.5M Huya shares from JOYY (YY) for about $262.6M, or around $16 per share, bringing its ownership of the company to just above 50%.

In addition, Tencent and Huya will be jointly exploring new business models and business opportunities across the gaming and e-sports value chain. With Tencent's strong support and their massive user community, we believe we are well positioned to strengthen our leadership in China's game -- live gaming industry. Source: Q1 2020 call

We don't believe the Tencent investment would improve Huya's prospects in China, as Tencent also has large investments in Huya's competitors like DouYu (DOYU) and Bilibili (BILI). However, it should improve Huya's competitive position substantially in international markets.

Currently, Twitch is the top player in the global market, with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Mixer being other major competitors. Interestingly, while all of these companies have large audiences, none of them have a large game development business (except maybe Microsoft), which we believe is a major competitive advantage. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) seems to have realized this, as they have recently started to develop games in-house.

Tencent owns many of the largest game studios in the world, including Riot Games, Supercell, and more. We believe that by leveraging this immense portfolio of games, HUYA's Nimo TV will be able to capture a substantial portion of game live streaming and, eventually, dethrone Twitch.

Source: streamhatchet

So far, it has already made substantial progress. This chart from a few months ago shows that Nimo TV is already the 2nd most-watched platform by the number of hours watched. Growth has continued even recently, with management reporting that Nimo TV grew MAUs at 20% QOQ to 24mil in Q1 2020. This solidifies our belief that international will likely be a massive growth driver for HUYA over the long run.

Financials

HUYA's financials have been nothing but stellar, with live streaming revenues growing 46% and advertising revenues growing 74% during the quarter. This strong revenue growth led to equally strong operating leverage, which pushed gross margins to nearly 20% and pushed operating margins to 5%, both of which were all-time highs.

Source: WY Capital, press releases

There are warranted concerns about sales growth slowing as competition increases from new players in the domestic market like Kuaishou and Bilibili. However, while we do believe that international monetization should ramp up over the next few years, which should drive growth even with a slowdown in the domestic business.

The balance sheet also remains incredibly strong, with the company having $1.4bil in net cash and short-term investments with no debt. This sets it up perfectly to invest in growth for the long run instead of worrying about short-term profitability.

Valuation

After netting out the cash, Huya's valuation is actually very reasonable. On an annualized basis, it can generate around $70mil in income, with further growth likely in the future, yet EV/Operating Income is just 30x. Considering strong international growth potential and great operating leverage, we believe this multiple is way too low for a company like Huya.

We believe the main risk for Huya is a lowball bid by Tencent. Considering Huya's strong international position and considering the recent share purchase by Tencent, we believe it is inevitable that Huya will be taken private by Tencent. However, if history is any indication, Tencent will likely try to take out Huya at the lowest price possible, which could be detrimental to shareholders.

Takeaway

Overall, Huya continues to show its resilience through this crisis. Growth in all revenue streams continue, and user acquisition has been accelerated substantially. With the Tencent investment, we believe the domination of the international live streaming market is just a matter of time. We believe the current valuation represents an attractive multiple for the strong earnings and growth potential Huya possesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long HUYA through Joyy