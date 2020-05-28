Anaplan notes that the coronavirus has caused sales cycles to lengthen. Revenue growth will likely dip into the teens, following Billings growth.

Billings slipped to 10% y/y in Q1 (vs. 25% y/y in Q4 and 59% y/y in Q3), and is expected to stay at a 10-12% y/y growth range in Q2.

Anaplan (PLAN), the business planning software company that purports to help companies reduce Excel-based processes and automate various strategic corporate functions via its platform, is facing tremendous growing pains. Since its IPO in late 2018, Anaplan had been a Wall Street favorite with revenue and billings growth trending in the ~50% range, riding the secular trends of "automating everything" and "data-driven decision making" that have made the software sector one of the strongest-performing categories since the Great Recession. But every high-flying company faces a reckoning with it encounters growing pains and can no longer produce astronomical growth rates, especially if that time is coinciding with the current pandemic situation.

Anaplan has already been in a bit of a penalty bucket with investors all year after first unveiling its billings deceleration in Q4 (down to 25% y/y, from a prior billings growth of 59% y/y in Q3). But things have gotten even worse for Anaplan as the company unveiled Q1 results and commented on a lengthening of sales cycles, which will continue to pressure shares downward.

In spite of this, Anaplan still retains a vaunted, high-flying valuation. In my view, with few bullish catalysts on the horizon and with Anaplan still being reticent on when we can expect a path to recovery for this company, investors should stay away from this stock and wait for the bubble to decompress substantially more.

Valuation update

At current share prices near $47, Anaplan has a market cap of $6.47 billion. After netting out the $301.1 million of cash on Anaplan's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $6.17 billion.

Like most other companies in the market, Anaplan has suspended its full-year guidance outlook, choosing to provide Q2 guidance only. Initially the company had planed for $463-$467 million in total revenues for the year, representing 33-34% y/y growth.

Figure 1. Anaplan guidance update

Source: Anaplan 1Q20 earnings release

Now, with billings growth falling into the ~10-20% range, that revenue outlook appears far outside the realm of possibility. Wall Street still has a relatively lofty consensus target for the year, at $451.4 million (+30% y/y), per Yahoo Finance. If we take this consensus outlook at face value, we arrive at a current valuation of 13.7x EV/FY20 revenues.

That's about three to four turns more expensive than peer SaaS companies that are expected to grow in the ~20-30% range this year. These peers tend to trade at high single-digit or low double-digit valuation multiples:

Reverting to a ~10x valuation multiple for Anaplan, which would put it in line with peers, would imply share prices sinking to $35, or 26% downside from current levels. In my view, Anaplan needs to "earn" its premium valuation again - unfortunately, its current results show no light at the end of the tunnel.

Q1 download: severe billings deceleration, offset slightly by margin gains

Let's now dive deeper into Anaplan's first-quarter results, shown in the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Anaplan 1Q20 results Source: Anaplan 1Q20 earnings release

Revenue wasn't the problem here. Anaplan's total revenue still grew 37% y/y to $103.8 million, decelerating slightly from last quarter's 42% y/y growth rate but still beating Wall Street's expectations of $100.6 million, or +33% y/y, by a respectable four-point margin.

But as most software investors are aware, it's actually billings growth that is a better indicator of a software company's long-term growth potential, as it captures the deals signed in a quarter that won't get recognized as revenues until later. Anaplan's billings in Q1 fell horrendously to just 10% y/y growth, down fifteen points from 25% y/y in Q4, and down even sharper still from 59% y/y just two quarters ago. In the space of two quarters, Anaplan went from being one of the fastest-growing mid-cap software companies in the market to being no better than average. It's worth noting that Anaplan's deceleration already began in Q4, prior to any coronavirus-related impact - which suggests that this billings weakness won't completely subside once the pandemic eases.

Furthermore, Anaplan's billings guidance of $98-$100 million in Q2 implies only 10-12% y/y growth over 2Q19 billings of $89 million, giving us little indication of when Anaplan will return to normal. Whereas many software and other companies have hinted at April/May normalizing and potentially even catching up some demand lost in March, Anaplan's outlook is rather dire.

Frank Calderoni, Anaplan's CEO, noted that sales cycles had lengthened considerably and that some customers that were nearing the finish line have paused their deals, and the company has little visibility into when these trends will normalize. Per Calderoni's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

The absolute volume of new deals booked this quarter was lower as a result of the impact of COVID-19, which delayed decisions on deals. As you would expect, customers began to pause on projects as they refocused investments to manage the immediate impact of COVID-19, such as ensuring their teams could work remotely, or working through disrupted operations. We entered this quarter with a pipeline where late-stage deals were more heavily weighted on new logos versus expands, which is similar to what we saw in the first quarter of last year. As customers began to pause project due to COVID-19, new logo deals were most impacted, as customers deferred decisions on these new projects. In this uncertain environment, especially with large digital transformation deals, it can be challenging to get all the stakeholders to make decisions quickly, which means that a deal can take longer to get these through the cycle. While virtually every vertical was impacted due to COVID-19, we saw a greater impact in hospitality and travel where businesses essentially came to a standstill. In other cases, companies in health care and certain types of retail had to deal with unprecedented demand and capacity constraints."

But not only were new deal signups impacted, but existing customers as well. Anaplan typically prides itself on a strong dollar-based net retention rate, indicating a tendency for Anaplan to "land and expand" and upsell within its customer base. Net retention trends this quarter, meanwhile, slipped to 117% - five points below the steady ~122% at which Anaplan had been performing over the past three years.

Figure 3. Anaplan net retention trends Source: Anaplan 1Q20 earnings deck

There's only one silver lining among this weakness, and that's on the profitability side. Anaplan at least had the sense, in a declining demand environment, to dramatically reduce its operating expense, particularly in sales and marketing, which like for any other software company is Anaplan's largest expense category. Anaplan's pro forma sales and marketing expenses (that is, excluding stock comp) as a percentage of revenues fell to "only" 59.4% this quarter, down six points from 65.5% in the year-ago quarter.

This allowed Anaplan to boost its pro forma operating margins substantially to -12.9% this quarter, about fourteen point better than -26.5% in the year-ago quarter. Anaplan's pro forma EPS of -$0.10 also showed substantial upside to Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14.

Figure 4. Anaplan profit metrics Source: Anaplan 1Q20 earnings release

Still, Anaplan is still far from profitable (from both a pro forma and GAAP standpoint), so it will take more than these margin gains to excuse the company's breathtaking fall from ~50% billings growth rates to just 10% y/y.

Key takeaways

Anaplan's completely rewritten growth trajectory has not been fully accompanied by a takedown of the stock's valuation multiple, which makes it an extremely risky bet at current levels. I'm hesitant to invest in Anaplan at ~14x forward revenues when most peers are hovering around the ~9-10x range. Anaplan's premium multiple suggests that investors are banking on a quick rebound to pre-crisis growth rates - but even before the coronavirus began coloring Anaplan's results, its billings growth had already fallen from the 50s to the 20s. With this raw billings weakness, plus the fact that Anaplan's customers have plenty of competing alternatives ranging from Adaptive Insights (now owned by Workday) to good old-fashioned Excel, investors' current enthusiasm in Anaplan is misplaced. Steer clear here until prices come down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.