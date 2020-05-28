Lockdown Ending - Stocks To Buy

Synopsis

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a change in lifestyles and working practices. These changes, plus the advent of 5G, are accelerating tech spending, particularly for bandwidth, data transfer speeds, for security and for many internet related services. Investors have been quick to invest in this new wave. Has the investment pendulum swung too far and will investors be short-changed as nature moves it towards vertical? The ending of lockdowns presages a multi-year growth cycle. For investors, this creates areas of significant value that, until now, have been left behind.

Life, but not as we know it

If you think that life and business will revert to normal after we find a vaccine for COVID-19, think again. Clearly, you've not been paying attention.

The COVID-19 pandemic, with millions of people contaminated and several hundred thousand deaths, has opened our eyes to many things. Among other, we understand that - and with due credit to warnings by people such as Bill Gates - the 2020 outbreak is not a one-time event. Alas, the world will suffer many virus pandemics in future years. The causes are varied; global travel, antibody resistance, mutation of existing viruses, research accidents, bio-terrorism and so on.

Like it or not, our lives have changed.

Yes, we will visit shops, parks and beaches again and we will travel to work offices. But not to the same degree as before. That said, thanks to the quality of today's internet, we can always communicate with far-flung family and friends, avail of tele-medicine services, watch films and play video games with pals.

Perhaps the biggest change is that it is suddenly accepted that a large swathe of the working population can efficiently perform their jobs remotely. This has been a positive eye-opener.

Employees can avoid time-wasting commutes via public transport that are stinky, uncomfortable, unhealthy and overcrowded with other mask-wearing passengers.

And employers also like the idea. Instead of having oversized overpriced buildings containing rows of desks and facilities to house thousands of employees, companies can achieve massive savings by allowing employees to work offsite. In the UK, almost 50% of the entire workforce say they have worked from home and several admit it could become permanent.

"The notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past," said the boss of Barclays, while Morgan Stanley's chief said the bank will have "much less real estate". Businessman Sir Martin Sorrell said he'd rather invest the £35m he spends on expensive offices in people instead." Ref BBC News, May 26, 2020.

PwC, in a survey released in May, indicated that a quarter of all CFOs are looking to downsize real estate holdings. Ref FT article.

Working from home is happening.

Investors have piled into tech

For investors, the process of working from home has thrown up a considerable investment opportunity. In fact, investors already get this point. They have poured money into shares of the enabling companies; internet infrastructure, bandwidth providers, videoconferencing specialists, optics and communications, software providers and remote security and sign-in companies. In the process they have shunned bricks and mortar companies and have piled into all-things-internet including digital advertising, tele-medicine, online shops etc.

This schematic shows how investor sentiment has swung away from bricks and mortar towards growth. The last time "value investing" was this much out of favor was when we entered the great 2008 recession.

On April 14 and April 27, I penned two Seeking Alpha articles - here and here - suggesting stocks that were good investments. These were:

Beyond Meat (BYND) @ $72, 12-month target $120, recently $147.

Livongo (LVGO) @ $34, 12-month target $51, recently $63.

Square (SQ) @ $59, 12-month target $90, recently $84.

The Trade Desk (TTD) @ $213, 12-month target $325, recently $327.

Inphi (IPHI) @ $99, 12-month target $150, recently $124.

Akamai (AKAM) @ $103, 12-month target $144, recently $108.

Lumentum (LITE) @ $78, 12-month target $117, recently $85.

Let me clarify in case anyone might give me undue credit; I am not a magician who dishes out growth stocks that achieve 12-month targets within just a few short weeks. And it is not normal for stocks to appreciate by 50% or more within a few weeks.

These are not the only stocks that have recently run hard. Here is a discussion and listing of overbought stocks by 247Wallst.com dated May 26.

One highly admired company not on my above list is Shopify (SHOP). A great company with excellent prospects. However, I felt I had to omit it on valuation grounds. Recently, the stock hit $844 versus a consensus analyst target of $512. Analysts have been left trailing in the distant dust by enthusiastic buyers. A stock price of $844 represents over 45 times year 2020 sales, pretty rich for a company growing sales at 30%-40%. I consider myself a value investor and, to me, this is a potential car crash for some late-arriving unlucky investors.

What we have here is a touch of Greenspan's irrational exuberance.

Whilst the companies listed all have great prospects and should register very good long-term growth in this new post-pandemic normal, valuations have run too far too fast and investors should not be surprised if there are significant give-backs such as occurred on May 26 and 27.

Meantime, investors have shunned traditional value plays and the pendulum may have swung too much towards internet/growth investing and too far away from traditional value investing.

Exiting lockdown = beginning a new growth cycle

We are being afflicted with an extraordinarily deep pandemic-related recession and recovery-talk suggests its shape may be L-shaped or a Nike swoosh. In a sense it feels like we dare not yet think about a recovery at all.

But, even now, as lockdown is ending, and restaurants and workplaces are re-opening, we should not discount the prospect that the economic recovery may actually be robust. Never doubt the human spirit and never doubt US economic fortitude.

We can expect the ending of the lockdown to coincide with the beginning of a new economic cycle as we enjoy many years of improving employment and consumer spending.

Stock market valuations at the beginning of new economic cycles tend to be stretched because of the extended period of exciting growth visibility on offer. Therefore, markets such as the S&P 500 will likely continue on a lofty path. This attribute is well explained here by Barry Knapp in a recent CNBC interview.

Jamie Dimon lights a fuse

On May 26 and 27, there was notable softness in the growth / internet sector. I believe the trigger for this particular give-back was the prospect of lockup ending allied to high valuations for the growth sector and low valuations for traditional value areas such as banks.

The match that lit the fuse may have been comments by Jamie Dimon saying that JP Morgan is a very valuable company (do read this note) based on the latest stock price. He went on to discuss the outlook for the economy which he views fairly optimistically and anticipates "a fairly rapid recovery" which is being supported by unprecedented actions by the Federal Reserve.

The ending of lockdown has particular relevance for banks and commodities. People once again visit shops and restaurants in person and the traditional economy reverts to more positive norms. Job numbers improve, spending ticks up, bankruptcies reduce and people travel more.

Dimon's comments brought attention to the potentially great value that lay dormant in bank stocks and in traditional value sectors. Consequently, bank shares took off and commodities followed.

Value plays - Banks and Oil

When investing in banks, I think it best, for risk management, to spread an investment over a number of banks rather than overweighting one: JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC) and Citibank (C). Valuation wise, these are on next year P/Es ranging from about 9 to 12. In a zero interest world, and being early in the business cycle, collectively these represent very solid value.

On the commodities front, I like oil at least into early 2021, and possibly longer so long as US shale operators doesn't get carried away. The recent cut-backs in production and capex plans - by OPEC+ and US operators - and rig retirements are all encouraging.

An additional aspect is that analyst estimates in the oil space appear to be based on oil remaining in the mid $30s for 2020 and into 2021. However, I note some forecasters are now conceding that the oil price is more likely to be above $40 in H2 2020 and in 2021. So far, very little potential upside seems to be priced into oil stocks.

Still, in the oil arena, I'd remain wary of marginally profitable and highly leveraged players. After all, oil is ultimately a dying industry and there's no point in being a hero chasing dodgy companies.

I would recommend only two companies, both being significant Permian players with its superior economies of scale compared to other shale formations such as Bakken, Niobrara etc. They have well-located and sizable acreage, access to Gulf of Mexico coast take-away and pricing, and both are operationally savvy. They are Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Diamondback Energy (FANG). Diamondback is better value but Pioneer has a stronger balance sheet.

Oil is a fickle business. Therefore, look primarily to trade the stocks rather than holding them for the long term.

Carpe diem.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG, C, LVGO, LITE, GS, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.