Though that aspect of the deal is painful, the company has proven that it can put this capital to use in a way that allows it to grow rapidly.

These are trying times for many companies on the market, what with COVID-19 and the economic fallout associated with it. But one business not letting this pandemic slow it down is Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), a cannabis-centered REIT. In its latest announcement, the company announced that it was raising a fresh round of capital. This is the second common unit issuance initiated by the business this year. These significant share offerings may cause some investors to be worried about the impact that dilution will have on the firm in the long run, but so long as management continues to make value-accretive acquisitions like it has, this concern is not warranted. If anything, the business is demonstrating its ability to create additional value.

A look at the news

In a press release issued on May 26th, the management team at Innovative Industrial Properties announced that it was issuing 1 million shares in an offering. Some specifics are known, while others are unknown. For instance, management did say that this offering will include the option for underwriters to issue a further 150,000 units, bringing the total up to 1.15 million. What is not known for sure is just how much the company will raise since, as of this writing, management has not settled on a price. According to an article on Seeking Alpha, Bloomberg reported a price range of between $76.75 and $78.20 per unit. The midpoint here is $77.48, which would imply a discount of 8.8% compared to the $85 that shares are going for as of this writing.

In all, if the company ends up issuing only 1 million units, this will bring its cash raised from the transaction to $77.48 million (gross proceeds). If underwriters exercise their amounts in full, gross proceeds would total $89.10 million. This is substantially smaller, it’s worth mentioning, than the offering that Innovative Industrial Properties made earlier this year. That offering involved 2.97 million shares, plus an underwriter’s option of 445,170 units. In all, the $73.25 price implied proceeds to the business of around $250 million.

You might think that two offerings for a business with a market cap of around $1.4 billion as of this writing would mean that the entity is in a financial bind. That’s not the case at all. As of the end of its latest quarter, cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments and restricted cash) totaled $404.20 million. For Innovative Industrial Properties, it’s not that it is experiencing trouble. Rather, it is trying to supercharge its growth.

This offering is a wise idea

Innovative Industrial Properties has been a busy firm. Already this year, the company has announced eight different property acquisitions, with prices ranging between $2.9 million and $35.3 million. The total amount committed to property acquisitions has come out to $118.90 million. However, as part of most of these deals, management agreed to invest capital to ensure the properties are running optimally. This brings total commitments from these transactions to $215.50 million.

Any sort of healthy REIT involves balancing capital raises and growth. There’s always pressure to grow the business, but the point at which this becomes value-destructive to investors is when growth (especially on a per-unit basis) is not high enough to justify for the dilution the company incurs. Fortunately for Innovative Industrial Properties, this has not been much of an issue yet. To see this, we need to only consider how the company has fared in recent years.

Back in 2017, revenue from Innovative Industrial Properties was a paltry $6.42 million. Last year, it had grown to $44.67 million. Net income over this period of time has grown from -$0.40 million to $22.12 million, bringing the company’s earnings per share from -$0.13 to $2.03. There are, of course, other ways to assess the quality of the business’s expansion. Consider operating cash flow and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations). Between 2017 and 2019, operating cash flow grew from only $5.02 million to $44.93 million. AFFO, meanwhile, expanded from $2.35 million to $34.90 million. On a per-share basis, the latter has grown from $0.67 to $3.27.

This robust expansion has allowed Innovative Industrial Properties to grow its distribution materially as well. Back in 2017, its distributions were just $0.55 per share. This expanded to $2.83 per share in 2019. This year, the firm (using annualized data from the first quarter) is on track to pay out $4.40 per unit. This is tremendous expansion despite the share count of the firm exploding over time. What’s more is the fact that this year the firm continues to show robust upside. Revenue in the first quarter, for instance, came out to $21.13 million. This was more than triple the $6.82 million seen the same quarter last year. Net income over this period more than tripled as well, growing from $3.30 million to $11.53 million, while the company’s operating cash flow jumped from $4.60 million to $19.57 million. Its AFFO followed a similar route, expanding from $5.29 million in last year’s first quarter to $17.77 million today. On a per-share basis, this increase is from $0.54 to $1.12.

Update

Subsequent to the writing of this article, but prior to submitting it, management made another announcement wherein it claimed to be upsizing its offering. Instead of issuing 1 million shares, the firm is issuing just under 1.35 million. Total gross proceeds are estimated to be $100 million, implying a price per unit of $74.16. The underwriter's option has also been increased to 202,259 units. If exercised, this will increase the company's total gross proceeds to $115 million. If this per-unit price is accurate, it implies a discount to the prior day's closing price of $85 per unit of 12.75%.

Takeaway

Simply put, Innovative Industrial Properties is proving itself a robust growth machine. The business is not only expanding, but it’s also doing so in a way that creates additional value for its common holders, despite the dilution it is being required to take each time management issues more shares. As with any REIT, this cannot and will not last forever. At some point, growth will become more challenging, especially growth that doesn’t take from existing shareholders. For now, though, this business, while offering a modest yield of 4.7% (modest by REIT standards), looks like an attractive prospect for investors with a long-term mindset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.