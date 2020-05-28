There is not a single "BUY" rating on TSE. Investors and some pundits are starting to take notice; the stock is acting better but just getting started. TSE needs to double just to reach the S&P Chemical index.

Trinseo bonds are back up to pre-virus levels while the stock is still down >40% YTD, the S&P is down a mere 6% and even the Russel 2000 is down a relatively small ~16%.

While Trinseo (TSE) is a high-quality company with a solid management team, solid business units, and a huge dividend supported by its cash flow generation machine, it somehow continues to remain widely unknown or hated due to weak coverage in the space as chemicals and materials are not among the sexier industries for the sell-side to cover. (There is not a single "BUY" rating on Trinseo, which is almost unheard of as the analysts still tend to suck-up to managements for roadshow access, and potential deal participation.) Recall TSE was a 2014 IPO from Bain, and the sell-side (even the bankers) missed the chance for an easy 4-5x bagger and finally jumped on too late. History repeats itself, and TSE is no exception. The company is in much better shape financially (much lower debt, balance sheet, and healthy dividend) and operationally and within the competitive landscape than they were 5-6 years ago. However, like 5-6 years ago, TSE had seen soft pricing and weakness in end-market drivers (like today), except the current downside was magnified even further than a typical downcycle by a global pandemic (COVID-19), which has caused fear and uncertainty among both business leaders and consumers alike. This has resulted in a "show me" attitude by portfolio managers, who have sat on the sidelines waiting to see things improve prior to stepping in. Well, we are finally there.

An increasing amount of data points confirm that Trinseo has seen the trough after significant earnings declines over the last two years.

Miles driven are continuing to recover as indicated by all the refiners, so demand for tires for the replacement market will follow the increase in miles driven. One of the largest tire producers, Continental just reported results and commented positively on the recent acceleration in tire demand.

Auto sales are accelerating significantly from the lows earlier this year. Chinese auto demand is seeing a proper V-shaped recovery, with new car sales showing year over year growth the past 4 weeks after being down massively during the trough of the pandemic in Asia. US auto sales have gone from down 75% at the trough of the pandemic in the US in early April to down 22% this last week. Following the recovery path in China, the US may be back to growth in the second half of the year. Still, the delta after even a month is staggering. European auto demand is also recovering and has been validated by numerous manufacturers such as Volkswagen.

Economic Benefits For Trinseo From COVID-19

Polycarbonate market continues to recover (both pricing and volumes) and is now seeing accelerating demand due to all the polycarbonate shields that are being put in retailers across the globe to separate the customer from store workers.

Polystyrene demand is also accelerating further as we have seen e-commerce data for the last few weeks accelerate nicely from the rate in April. As industrial demand comes back after the shock, this should help polycarbonate demand further.

The styrene market passed the trough. It is now clear that the trough in the styrene market is behind us. On the supply side, the market has now absorbed the two large plants that came on in late 2019, early 2020, and pricing is continuing to increase, while profits in the chain are actually up by a greater amount due to the fall in raw materials, in particular, benzene. Supply is likely to be tightened medium term from what we expect is TSE’s closure of one of their higher cost styrene plants in Europe. In addition to helping to improve pricing, this should help TSE as soon as it closes as this plant had NEGATIVE 18 million in 2019 (a small part of this loss comes from a small rubber plant also closing). The closure of TSE’s styrene plant takes out about 100 bps of capacity.

Demand from styrene is further strengthening from an acceleration of demand for appliances (it is clear from many companies that people are investing more in their homes in the pandemic), as well as a recent law passed in China making it mandatory for motorcycle riders in China to wear a helmet. Helmets are in large parts made of styrene. We estimate that this will improve utilization by almost 100 basis points. This means that the closure of the TSE plant plus the demand from helmets alone will improve utilization by 200 basis points. This is very significant coming out of the trough as the rest of the styrene markets are also accelerating.

It is well-known that bond markets are not only much larger but tend to be much more efficient and better reflect fundamentals of the underlying securities. In the case of TSE, one can see below that while the initial panic of COVID-19 caused TSE bond-holders to dump the bonds, they have since fully-recovered reflecting bond-holders confidence that TSE bonds will be paid.

Source: Bloomberg

The equity holders having already seen a ~60% decline in TSE from the peak in 2018, saw a greater than 50% further decline upon the COVID-19 scare, yet has barely seen a bounce at all on a relative basis, despite the bonds, and end-markets all suggesting that TSE drivers have troughed and about to move in a very positive direction.

Source: Bloomberg

The chart below shows the S&P Chemical index (white line) languishing/trading sideways for a year prior to being hammered by coronavirus fears, and then bouncing nicely on the premise that COVID-19 fears were initially overblown. The TSE stock line (blue line) shows TSE with greater volatility, but already having been in free-fall prior to COVID-19 becoming a concern. The real highlight here is the tremendous divergence. TSE vs S&P 500 chemicals index => TSE has to double just to catch up with a sector that is already very undervalued.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

TSE is in very early stages of recovery and stands to benefit not only from cyclical tailwinds but from incremental spending and liquidity provided by governments globally uniting to see the preservation of jobs and stabilization of the economy. We believe we are starting to see the initial sector rotation within the market from large-cap and growth to value. Regardless, with pricing and business units seeing trough levels in Q2, there is de minimis downside risk in owning TSE, while investors can collect a healthy dividend yield while waiting for the cycle to take hold, and TSE stock to ascend back to its old highs in the $80s and beyond. TSE remains our highest conviction idea and largest position. We recommend our readers to do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.