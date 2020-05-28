Natural Gas Powerburn: Fuel Switching, Summer Outlook And What It Means For Gas Prices And Energy Stocks

While the natural gas supply/demand imbalance will tighten independently by this winter due to falling production and rebounding LNG, strong powerburn will be key to set the sector up for a transition to a bull market.

Powerburn is natural gas used to generate electricity to meet cooling demand. However, it is influenced by more than temperature with the economics of fuel-switching playing a large role.

By this point in the typically tranquil Shoulder Season, natural gas investors have undoubtedly developed a serious case of whiplash as multiple bullish and bearish catalysts have led to spectacular spikes and sell-offs in the sector. After falling to a 25-year-low during a mild winter as inventories bloated, natural gas soared in April as the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil cratering into negative territory for the first time on record, spurring speculation that associated natural gas production would tumble. However, prices subsequently sold off as the data showed that COVID-induced losses in industrial and commercial demand exceeded production declines. Prices again spiked in early May, briefly topping $2.00/MMBTU for the first time since January, after production finally did drop and investors speculated that demand was poised to rebound. However, these gains were short-lived as LNG exports, or the lack thereof, quickly became the primary bearish talking point as record high global inventories suppressed demand. This whipsaw in bullish and bearish sentiment has maintained daily volatility near +/-3.5% per day, double last year's level in what is typically a seasonal lowpoint.

As the calendar now turns from May into June, another variable will enter the playing field: Powerburn. Powerburn is natural gas that is consumed for the purposes of electricity generation. Most simply, powerburn rises during the summer in order to meet cooling demand as temperatures heat up. However, there is more at play than just temperature and multiple elements will be driving powerburn. As production continues to fall and demand - both industrial/commercial and exports - show some sign of recovery, Powerburn may very well be the biggest bullish or bearish driver this summer in a sector full of them. This article will outline the current status of the electrical grid, the factors affecting natural gas powerburn, and what it means for prices over the next 3-4 months.

Six fuels support the vast majority of the US power grid. They are: natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar and hydroelectric. Nuclear and hydroelectric don't vary much on a day-to-day basis and can't be ramped up or down in response to rapid changes in temperature and therefore form the baseload, and together satisfy 30%-35% of electricity load. Wind varies widely depending on the weather pattern, but generally contributes 5%-15%, while solar is highly seasonal and contributes only 2-4%. Coal and natural gas are the most flexible fuels that satisfy large, temperature-dependent swings in demand. Historically, natural gas met 25%-35% of demand and coal 20%-30%, with significant regional variation. Whether utilities turn to natural gas or coal when temperatures spike - and these companies do have some flexibility in this regard - is obviously an important predictor of the magnitude of gas consumption, independent of temperature. This is known as fuel-switching and, unsurprisingly, is driven by economics, i.e. price.

With natural gas prices down 28% year-over-year and coal production slumping and powerplants being retired, the balance at baseline strongly favors natural gas at this time. Figure 1 below shows the impact of these suppressed natural gas prices.

Figure 1: Power generation fuel mix over the past year (Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net)

The year-over-year change in percent share of total consumption from nuclear (up +0.9%), wind (down -0.1%), solar (up +0.8%), and hydroelectric (up +1.1%) is nearly flat. On the other hand, coal, as represented by the black line, has trended steadily downward and its share of consumptions is down a steep -6.3% to just 17%, now in third place behind natural gas and nuclear generation. On the other hand, natural gas has added percent share, climbing +3.7% year-over-year to 36%, more than double coal, as shown in Figure 2 below.

Figure 2: Percent load of electricity load by fuel type (Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net)

A quick example illustrates the impact of this evolution. Take this past Tuesday, May 26. Total electricity load was 10.18 GWh. This was down -10.5% from last year, due to the combination of cooler temperatures this year and residual COVID-suppressed industrial/commercial demand. However, the natural gas contribution to this load was 4.08 GWh, UP +8.9% from 2019. This corresponds to natural gas powerburn of 33.5 BCF/day, up 1.8 BCF/day YoY, despite less overall nationwide electrical cooling demand. And this trend is not unique to May 26. As the Figures below suggest, daily natural gas powerburn has been roughly flat year-over-year since the heating season ended and the shoulder season began.

Figure 3: Daily natural gas powerburn over the past six weeks (Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net)

Figure 4: Year-over-year change in daily natural gas powerburn (Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net)

Indeed, over the past six weeks, daily powerburn has averaged 25.2 BCF/day, up less than 0.1 BCF/day from last year. At the same time, cooling degree days were down 7.2% from 2019 and total electricity consumption was down 8.9%. Powerburn demand hasn't looked strong on the surface - running comparable to last year - but the underlying fundamentals are very strong and only waiting warmer temperatures to unmask this strength. However, as temperatures rebound to more seasonal levels heading into June as currently forecast, I expect to see a divergence in the two lines in Figure 3 and more green bars in Figure 4 above as 2020 runs consistently ahead of last year.

This favorable fuel switching gives natural gas a significant advantage heading into the summer. While it remains to be seen how much load natural gas power plants will take when more serious heat arrives in June, July, and August, this early data suggests that powerburn is poised for a strong, if not record-setting, summer. Even a mediocre summer would result in a small year-over-year gain in powerburn demand while a hot one could see a 2-5+ BCF/day gain.

This is what it feels like to be the House in Las Vegas - it takes a truly spectacular hand to beat the establishment (i.e. a much cooler-than-normal summer) while even a so-so hand can take out the gambler. The gamblers in this case have to hope and pray for an unseasonably chilly summer to have any chance for powerburn to underperform. Ironically, this is the same situation that the bulls faced this past winter (and have consistently faced for the past several years): desperately in need a cold winter as the supply/demand imbalance was otherwise very loose due to record production. When the cold didn't show up, prices fell to 25-year lows.

Coupled with falling production and rebounding industrial/commercial demand, strong powerburn should result in a steady, if not dramatic, tightening of the natural gas supply/demand imbalance over the next few months - even with continued lackluster LNG export demand. Of course, should prices rally too high, too fast, the economics will shift away from natural gas and back towards coal or other fuels, but I feel that prices would have to trade above $2.50/MMBTU for this to happen, which is my summertime upside price target.

Longer-term, sustained losses in production and a rebound in LNG feedgas demand could alone drive natural gas into its first true bull market since 2008 by this winter or early next year. However, a strong summer of powerburn could be the catalyst that jump starts this process. Due to ongoing production losses for the next several months, it seems likely that the natural gas supply/demand imbalance will be tight heading into this winter's heating season. However, year-ending storage levels above 4,000 BCF or 4,200 BCF would at least partially cancel out a tight market and blunt any significant rally. However, sub-3800 BCF peak inventories plus a tight market would be very bullish. It will be up to powerburn to get this done.

Unfortunately, simply buying a natural gas ETF, such as UNG or UGAZ, or even employing one of my favorite strategies and shorting DGAZ to capitalize on leverage-induced decay, may not be the best play here, at least for a buy-and-hold strategy. Investors are not stupid and many are anticipating some level of tightening. For this reason, natural gas futures remain in an unusually large state of contango, with front-month prices trading near $1.75/MMBTU, August 2020 prices topping $2.00/MMBTU, and January 2021 prices nearing $3.00/MMBTU, as shown in the Figure below.

Figure 5: Natural gas futures prices for the next nine months highlighting a steep contango.

This will force these products to effectively sell low and buy high each month, driving a price-independent performance. To illustrate this, just look at a five-year chart of UNG, down 45% in the past year despite natural gas prices off less than 30%.

While I own a small amount of natural gas via short DGAZ, I feel that the best place to be to capitalize on strength in the natural gas sector is equities. Most of these companies have been sold relentlessly over the past five years and are heavily discounted. While many are loaded with debt and will struggle in the current environment, they are positioned to right the ship quickly in a higher price environment and poised to outperform. My favorite is Cabot (NYSE:COG) which has only gas exposure based in the Appalachians and is arguably best of breed - and probably the safest of the lot. It has held up relatively well over the past five years of low prices due to wise hedging, but could finally break out on sustainably higher gas prices, with upside above $25/share by the end of the year.

Figure 5: COG 5-year performance

Southwestern (SWN) and EQT (EQT) are also attractive at these levels, though higher risk/reward plays. For those with the highest risk appetites, Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR), and for the true dice-roller, Chesapeake (CHK), could all be worth a shot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long SWN and short DGAZ.