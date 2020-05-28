The last time I wrote on the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF product (REMX) on Seeking Alpha was back on February 21. At the time, REMX was at the $38.64 level. The ETF fell to a low of $23.91 on March 16 when the stock and commodities markets reached lows on the back of the spread of Coronavirus. Since then, REMX has made a comeback as it was trading at $33.25 on May 27.

Rare earth metals have become essential components for electronics, nuclear reactors, LEDs, magnets, electric motors, sensors, smartphones, flat-screen monitors, hybrid vehicles, and even in our homes. The prices of rare earth metals and the shares of companies that produce them have been in a bear market over the past decade. The metals that are growing in importance during the age of technology could become far more volatile, given China’s dominance in the market.

China controls the market

Depending on the source, the Chinese control between 85% and 95% of the world’s supplies of rare earth metals. While some of the production comes from within its borders, the balance flows from areas of the world where China has made significant investments to secure supplies.

From 2014 through 2019, China supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the United States. US imports have been growing over recent years with companies like Raytheon (RTN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), and BAE Systems (BAES.L), all requiring the commodities for the guidance systems and sensors in their missiles. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a consumer of rare earth metals for the production of their speakers, cameras, and phones.

While California’s Mountain Pass mine produces some REE and Australia, Brazil, India, Russia, and Vietnam all mine for the rare earths, China is the dominant producer that controls the global market.

A bear market for years

The prices of rare earth metals have been falling for almost a decade since 2011.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) shows that after hitting a high of $346.92 in 2011., the shares fell to a new low of $23.91 on March when the stock market and commodities prices were under siege because of the risk-off conditions caused by the global pandemic. REMX was at $33.25 per share on May 27. While the ETF recovered with the stock market in April and May, the bearish trend continues, and the shares were not far above the recent low and were still at a level that was under 10% of the 2011 peak.

Tensions rise between the US and China

On January 15, 2020, the US and China signed a “phase one” trade deal in Washington DC. The agreement created optimism that the tit-for-tat period of tariffs and retaliatory measures between the Chinese and US was over. However, the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus has caused a return of tensions between the two countries. The aftermath of COVID-19 could present an even worse environment than at the height of the trade war. Many US politicians are blaming China for the spread of the virus. They accuse China’s leadership of not sharing information in early 2020 and allowing its citizens to travel abroad, which perpetuated the spread of infections and led to the death toll in Europe and the United States.

If the relations continue to deteriorate, China could use rare earth metals as a tool, which may create shortages for US companies. The strategic nature of the metals has caused the US to look for alternate supplies. A May 25 article from Foreign Policy highlighted the urgency of, “building a US supply chain” because of national security.

A bounce from a new low in March

REMX traded to a low of $23.91 per share on May 16 as stocks and markets across all asset classes reached lows.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that since then, the shares have climbed steadily, reaching $33.25, an increase of 39.1% over the past two and one-half months. Over the same period, the S&P 500 climbed from 2,191.86 to 2,990 or 36.4%, so the rise in the ETF could be mostly a function of the overall recovery in the stock market.

Another factor to consider, when it comes to the prices of rare earth metals and the REMX ETF is that the high in 2011 came when most commodities reached peaks. The stimulus from the 2008 global financial crisis lit a bullish fuse under the commodities asset class. The response to COVID-19 from the world’s governments and central banks has been even more aggressive. Monetary policy stimulus and fiscal policy programs are currently running at record highs in a tidal wave of liquidity to stabilize markets over the past weeks and months. Never before has the world experienced anything like the self-induced coma in the global economy, as we have seen since earlier this year.

The liquidity has increased the supply of money dramatically, which weighs on the value and purchasing power of all fiat currencies. If the action in markets from 2008 through 2011 is a model, we could see far higher commodity prices over the coming months and years, and rare earth metals are no exception. Moreover, tensions between the US and China could cause shortages and increase the upward trajectory of prices. The US, Europe, and other countries around the world cannot begin to mine the amount of rare earth elements in the short-term that would meet current or future requirements. The potential for higher prices is increasing, and the likelihood of shortages creates a clear and present danger for the US government and many businesses.

REMX is the ETF product

The fund summary and top holdings of REMX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that the most significant percentage of holdings of REMX is in Chinese companies that produce the metals in China or via investments outside its borders. While some of the companies that comprise REMX are from other countries, there are no US producers listed. Australia-based Lynas (LYC.AX) is the largest outside of China. The company’s headquarters are in Malaysia, with mining assets in Western Australia and Malaysia. In the US, MP Materials owns California’s Mountain Pass mine. MP Materials is a consortium of Chicago-based hedge fund JHL Capital and New York’s QVT Financial LP. Ironically, China’s Shenghe Resources Holding Co. Ltd holds a 9.9% stake in the mine. The consortium purchased Mountain Pass in 2019 for $20.5 million from Molycorp, which filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

REMX has net assets of $126.87 million, trades an average of 43,551 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. If the prices of rare earth minerals and metals are going to move higher over the coming months and years, REMX, at its current price, is a bargain.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.