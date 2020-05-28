Spotify (SPOT) is one of those companies that seem to be doing well despite the pandemic. In the last month, the stock has rallied nearly 58% from its March lows and is now close to its all-time high. I wanted to see if there is an investment opportunity here.

Spotify is a pioneer and one of the dominant players in the online music streaming industry. In Q1 the company had 130 million paid subscribers which was an increase of 31% from the last reported quarter. A bulk of the increase was attributed to the pandemic and the stay at home orders that followed.

In terms of market share in the US, Spotify is holding on to its dominant position at a 36% market share. The music subscription market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from $16.6 billion in 2019 to $20.8 billion in 2021. Given the massive opportunity, the company is focused on growing its subscriber count in order to capture that market.

Spotify MAU vs. paid subscribers, data from company financials

Spotify's focus on growth isn't just a strategic decision by the company but a matter of survival. Music streaming services are a "winner-take-all" market. This is because while most people can or will have multiple video streaming services, most will only have one streaming music service provider. Most songs tend to be on multiple platforms. Listening to music is also something folks do on the background like when commuting or in the gym, lessening the need for having multiple providers. Unlike Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) who view music streaming as just one facet of their entire ecosystem, Spotify relies exclusively on music streaming for their income.

And music giants don't seem to share user bases. We examined the audience share of two similar music streaming services: Apple Music and Spotify. In the month of June 2019, we found a relatively small audience overlap of 14.3 million Unique Visitors, or just seven percent of the total U.S. mobile app audience

Top music apps capture almost entirety of total minutes for all music apps

Despite being a 13 year old company, Spotify is barely profitable. The company achieved profitability for the first time in Q4 2018 but still ended the year with a net loss. The company ended 2019 with a loss as well. Things may not be improving much on the profitability side in 2020. Spotify's ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) fell by 7% in Q1 2020. In other words, the growth in premium subscribers was offset by the lower revenue per user. The company cited two potential reasons for this; 1) subscriber growth came from developing countries that have a lower ARPU which accounted for 4% of the ARPU decline and 2) longer free trials which was 3% of the ARPU decline. Note that I believe competition within the industry is forcing Spotify to give out overly generous promotions.

Spotify's business model hurts profitability

Apart from competitive dynamics in the industry driving down profits, Spotify's business model itself has little economies of scale. This is because a large portion of the company's revenue is paid out as royalties to artists and record labels.

Despite this fact, Spotify has gotten bad press in the past because of how little it pays its artist. The most high profile spat being the 2014 spat against pop star Taylor Swift. Spotify pays much less in terms of dollar per stream compared to its closest competitors Apple Music (an estimated $0.00348 for Spotify vs. $0.00675 per stream for Apple Music). The reason why Spotify pays so little is due to the way corporate royalties are structured. The amount paid per stream is divided among record labels, producers, and artists. However, despite Spotify actually paying out a huge portion of its revenue, the fact that artists get so little is bad for the company's public image.

So why doesn't Spotify just raise prices to pay artists more and get more profit? Spotify could even become profitable if it does so. The reason why Spotify can't just raise prices is it will lose market share if it increases prices while its competitors do not. Apple, Amazon, and YouTube (GOOG) are able to hold prices down because music streaming is just a supplement to their core business.

Spotify's foray into podcasting is far from a sure-fire success

In 2019, Spotify announced its foray into podcasting with its purchase of podcast companies Gimlet, Parcast, and Anchor spending $400 million in the process. Podcasting is a growing industry with advertising revenues expected to surpass $1 billion by 2021. Understanding the industry's competitive dynamics is important in assessing Spotify's odds of success in its foray into podcasting.

US Podcast Ad Revenues

The main player in the podcast industry is Apple with its podcast app. In terms of advertising technology, the podcast app hasn't seen any improvements in the last 10 years. Due to the lack of innovation in the space, podcast advertising is largely archaic usually with the hosts giving a shout out to their sponsors directly within the audio itself. This means that only the largest podcasts are able to monetize their audiences to a sufficient degree. Spotify aims to change all that by introducing dynamic advertising via Streaming Ad Insertion.

Streaming Ad Insertion announcement

So given that Spotify has developed this new technology and already has an established user base, is it planning to be the next Netflix (NFLX) or the next YouTube of podcasting? Both strategies have their pitfalls and advantages. In the Netflix model, Spotify would need to continuously put out capital in order to secure exclusive podcast content. Recently, the company inked a deal with popular podcaster Joe Rogan worth reportedly $100 million.

For those keeping count that's now roughly $500 million Spotify has spent on "original content". Putting in large amounts of capital to fund content is the same issue that Netflix finds itself in. Podcasts may be cheaper to produce and record. However, you need to pay big money for stars. Spotify would need to pay for "big names" in podcasts if the company wishes to have any exclusive content worth having. Spotify definitely has enough cash to pay for this content. Based on its latest financials, the company has roughly $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents. So around 15-30 more podcast brands assuming Joe Rogan is the upper bound and that $56 million paid for Parcast is the lower-bound. With Apple about to increase their podcasting exclusives, a bidding war for shows may ensure. Take a guess which of the two has deeper pockets.

The other business model Spotify can emulate is the YouTube model. They can open the platform to everyone and similar to YouTube pay podcasters a percentage of ad revenue. The issue with this approach though is that Spotify would only attract podcasters who are either 1) Starting out or 2) low to mid-tier. Given how much Spotify pays its artists, I doubt podcasters would be getting much.

For context, a podcaster with a decent-sized audience can nab $25-$40 per 1000 downloads. For reference, an artist gets $3,300 -$3,500 for every one million plays a song gets. At a million downloads, a podcaster can earn $25,000 on the low end (I'm sure more popular podcasters can make more). I know listening frequencies of songs and podcasts are different but if Spotify is known to underpay artists why would podcasts be any different.

I believe that established podcasts with large audiences are less likely to move to Spotify's advertising model without a Joe Rogan-esque payday. If they do move to their content to Spotify, they would probably do so on a non-exclusive basis. Under these terms, they would still do advertising for their sponsors within the video. If that happens, customers may be in a situation where they would be subjected to twice the amount of ads (1 from Spotify and 1 from the actual podcast).

Final thoughts

I believe that podcasting will just end up as an additional add on to the service and not the game-changer that Spotify needs it to be. Spotify is in a rough spot strategically having to face off against a much larger company in Apple. I can't think of any strategic advantage that Spotify may have over its bigger rival. Given that its main business hasn't been profitable in more than 10 years, the company seems to be being squeezed from all angles.

I believe Spotify is extremely overvalued at its current price of $192.74. At this price, the company has a market cap of $35 billion. The entire podcast industry's ad revenue is estimated to be only $1 billion by 2021. So Spotify is trading at 35x the podcast industry's total revenue.

The counterargument to my thesis is that Amazon spent years being unprofitable while gaining market share. There is a big difference though as the internet was still brand new at the time and Amazon had a technological advantage over its incumbents. Spotify is facing intense competition from Apple, one of the biggest tech companies in the world, and audio streaming as a technology is already more than a decade old. Due to poor business economics, intense competition, lack of profitability, and overvaluation, Spotify is a sell for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

