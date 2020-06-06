Don't Give Up Principal

The very worst thing you can do is to realize losses during bear markets.

Benjamin Graham was among the most successful investors in history. His legacy is even more important.

Graham developed what we describe today as value investing. He described and advocated it in his books Security Analysis and The Intelligent Investor.

The latter went through many editions, the latest of which is available as a Kindle e-book. It includes a lot of additional commentary by others, and is well worth reading.

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Source.

The essence of value investing is to buy substantially undervalued securities and wait for them to appreciate. Graham's most successful mentee, Warren Buffet, had this comment in an article that appears as an appendix:

"One sidelight here: it is extraordinary to me that the idea of buying dollar bills for 40 cents takes immediately with people or it doesn't take at all. It's like an inoculation. If it doesn't grab a person right away, I find that you can talk to him for years and show him records, and it doesn't make any difference. They just don't seem able to grasp the concept, simple as it is. A fellow like Rick Guerin, who had no formal education in business, understands immediately the value approach to investing and he's applying it five minutes later. I've never seen anyone who became a gradual convert over a ten-year period to this approach. It doesn't seem to be a matter of IQ or academic training. It's instant recognition, or it is nothing.

In that article Buffet discusses in detail a number of investors who went on to great success by applying Graham's methods. At this distance from the mid-20th century these names are not so familiar now: Walter Schloss, Tom Knapp, Ed Anderson, Bill Ruane, Charlie Munger (before joining Berkshire Hathaway), and Rick Guerin. Buffet provides detailed tables showing their performance. Their investment sectors and comfort with volatility varied greatly. Their approach did not.

More recent practitioners of value investing who have become widely known include Joel Greenblatt, who "achieved annual returns at the hedge fund Gotham Capital of over 50% per year for 10 years from 1985 to 1995 before closing the fund and returning his investors' money."

Joel Greenblatt may have been the most successful value investor in history. Source.

Another investor using these principles was Peter Lynch. "From 1977 until 1990, the Magellan fund averaged a 29.2% annual return and as of 2003 had the best 20-year return of any mutual fund ever."

We at High Yield Landlord are value investors. We believe that the REIT (VNQ) sector offers frequent opportunities to buy a dollar for 50 cents. Today the opportunities are that good to much better.

But those who bought REITs before the crash have suffered. It is important for them to apply Buffet's two rules.

Buffett's Two Rules

Warren Buffett's fame reflects not only his investment success, but also his quotability. His famous two rules are:

Buffet's rules. Source.

Yet you may have read that Buffet seems to have lost money lately. He has dropped to number 5 on Forbes' billionaires list, thanks to the recent market declines.

But in fact Buffet has not lost money, because he has not realized his paper losses at the exception of a few positions. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes (like now) by a lot.

A clearer though less catchy way to phrase rule number 1 would be "Never sell below where you bought" or "Never realize a loss of principal." If you buy a stock at $100 and you sell when it has dropped to $50, you have realized a $50, 50% loss. Now you are poorer.

After all bear markets, nearly all stocks return to and exceed their previous highs. Dividend paying stocks like REITs return dividends as the price goes back up.

Suppose, for example, you own a stock paying a 5% dividend that drops in price by 50%. Suppose they sustain the dividend and climb back up in price by 20% a year. In about 4 years they return to their previous price, and by then you will have received 20% more in dividends.

If you are lucky enough to have cash available to buy that same stock in the depths, your return will be roughly 25% per year while they recover in price.

Watching Them Drop

My personal favorite Buffet quote is this one:

"Unless you can watch your stock holdings decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market".

At intervals the stock markets very reliably go through periods of wild divergence from fair value. They descend into depths of despair. They soar to wildly excessive euphoria. It is always, like now, hard to tell if they are past the bottom or near the top.

If you are to succeed at investing, especially in individual stocks like REITs, you must not join in these excesses. Quoting Benjamin Graham, "Individuals who cannot master their emotions are ill-suited to profit from the investment process."

About now you may be thinking "I'm fine with mere 50% drops, but my Macerich (MAC) is down 70%!" Consider if you will the case of the largest retail enterprise in America during the 1930's, A.&P. Quoting The Intelligent Investor at some length [emphasis mine]:

A. & P. shares were introduced to trading on the "Curb" market, now the American Stock Exchange, in 1929 and sold as high as 494. By 1932 they had declined to 104, although the company's earnings were nearly as large in that generally catastrophic year as previously. In 1936 the range was between 111 and 131. Then in the business recession and bear market of 1938 the shares fell to a new low of 36. That price was extraordinary. It meant that the preferred and common were together selling for $ 126 million, although the company had just reported that it held $ 85 million in cash alone and a working capital (or net current assets) of $ 134 million. A. & P. [had] a continuous and impressive record of large earnings for many years. Yet in 1938 this outstanding business was considered on Wall Street to be worth less than its current assets alone-which means less as a going concern than if it were liquidated. Why? First, because there were threats of special taxes on chain stores; second, because net profits had fallen off in the previous year; and, third, because the general market was depressed. The first of these reasons was an exaggerated and eventually groundless fear; the other two were typical of temporary influences. Let us assume that the investor had bought A. & P. common in 1937 at, say, 12 times its five-year average earnings, or about 80. We are far from asserting that the ensuing decline to 36 was of no importance to him. He would have been well advised to scrutinize the picture with some care, to see whether he had made any miscalculations. But if the results of his study were reassuring-as they should have been-he was entitled then to disregard the market decline as a temporary vagary of finance, unless he had the funds and the courage to take advantage of it by buying more on the bargain basis offered. The following year, 1939, A. & P. shares advanced to 117 ½, or three times the low price of 1938 and well above the average of 1937. Such a turnabout in the behavior of common stocks is by no means uncommon, but in the case of A. & P. it was more striking than most. In the years after 1949 the grocery chain's shares rose with the general market until in 1961 the split-up stock (10 for 1) reached a high of 70 ½ which was equivalent to 705 for the 1938 shares. This price of 70 ½ was remarkable for the fact it was 30 times the earnings of 1961. Such a price/ earnings ratio-which compares with 23 times for the DJIA in that year-must have implied expectations of a brilliant growth in earnings. This optimism had no justification in the company's earnings record in the preceding years, and it proved completely wrong.

In this bear market, prices have never yet been as depressed relative to fair value as was A.&P. at 36, a 93% drop from its high. We could still end up there. This will not matter in the long run.

The groundless fears we are seeing now have more to do with the idea that a temporary crisis will create permanent changes in human behavior. This is a challenge because it preys on fear. It can lead you to decide that locking in losses is the only alternative. We implore you not to do this.

I remember well the months after 9/11. There were many assertions in the media that the behavior of people would permanently change. They would, for example, avoid malls because they are natural terrorist targets.

There were changes in security processes and foreign policy, and there was some loss of privacy. Yet there were no changes in which domestic U.S. businesses were profitable.

We Want You to Succeed

It saddens us to see investors sell out at some loss and then buy something with less likely upside. For example, if some stock you own is down by 67%, it will triple as it returns to its previous high. Suppose you sell it now, so $100 becomes $33, and then put the $33 into something that is likely to double. When that happens, you will end up with $66, down a net 34%.

This taking of net losses is a significant factor leading individuals to often fare poorly as investors. Selling low and buying less low will not be good in the long term. Of course, it is not as bad as selling low and buying high.

Source.

You are not completely stuck if you believe that your investment thesis is broken for one of your stocks. We discussed some ways to adjust your portfolio without "losing money" in the article What RPD Has Been Buying And Selling In April. The idea is to shift capital to more resilient positions that offer similar upside potential in the recovery.

Most importantly, be aware that you are in all likelihood overestimating the long-term damage from the present crisis. Recency bias is strongly embedded in human nature.

On the scale of recent drops in REIT prices, it takes substantial and permanent destruction of rental earnings to create a substantial difference in valuation.

There is nothing more destructive to your wealth than to sell any of your investments because they are down and there is no recovery in sight. There is always a recovery. It is never possible to see it clearly before it has happened. Stay the course.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now!

