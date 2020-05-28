The purpose of this note is to assess what Wells Fargo (WFC) might look like (from a financial perspective) post-crisis. For the "get from A to B" problem of weathering the crisis, I shamelessly plug my earlier note.

The basic idea is to compare WFC with the banking industry over the past decade (Q1 2010 through Q4 2019), assess where Wells has advantages, where it can be expected to perform in line with the average and extrapolate from there. Note that the past 10 years have been marked by a favorable credit environment. Consequently, as alluded to earlier, this analysis isn't applicable to bank performance in environments with credit difficulties (it also doesn't address the liquidity aspects of a banking operation).

As will be clear from the data, the largest banks in the country have markedly different performance from the rest of the industry. There are various reasons for this (scale, differing regulatory requirements, different liquidity needs, differing roles in the economy, etc.). Consequently, the appropriate "base rate" for performance metrics at WFC is that of the class of the largest banks as opposed to the entire industry. I will be referring to this group of banks, in aggregate, as "Goliath" (d'apres banking analyst Mike Mayo). See the notes below for the precise definition.

Notes on data and sources

All data is sourced from the FDIC and individual call reports.

All performance ratios are expressed as a percentage of assets. In particular, charge-offs are expressed as a percentage of assets (these are usually presented as a percentage of loans).

"Goliath" refers to the peer group of institutions (including WFC) with assets in excess of $250B. This is NOT a fixed group of institutions - in 2010 it consisted of 6 institutions, in 2019 there were 10 in this group.

"Average" refers to the average of the entire banking industry as measured by the institutions that report to the FDIC (FDIC insured entities - in 2019 there were 5,177 such). This is functionally equivalent to a consolidated balance sheet for these institutions. It is NOT a naive sum of individual metrics divided by the number of institutions.

Yield on assets

We start with what the bank earns on the asset side - i.e., interest earned on loans, investment securities, etc.

Note the persistent gap between the largest banks and the entire industry (primarily due to loan books comprising a smaller fraction of assets for larger banks). We will encounter this frequently.

While there are squiggles here and there, roughly WFC earns about the same as its peers (Goliath). While this yield is affected by composition of loan books and the like, the single largest extrinsic factor affecting it is the prevailing yield curve (say the risk free rate, as measured by U.S. Treasury yields).

Cost of funds

Next up we have what the bank pays on the liability side of the balance sheet (interest paid on deposits, debt, etc.).

Here we see Wells with a persistent advantage over its peers and the overall industry. Roughly, this advantage stems in large part from the quantity of "transactional checking" accounts (paying no interest) that Wells holds. This advantage tends to be narrowest when prevailing interest rates are low (lower cost of deposits doesn't help with deposits that were already cost free).

Note that the curves above look like more exaggerated versions of those for yields - this is primarily an artifact of the differing scales on the vertical axes.

Net interest margin

The spread between yield and cost of funds yields the net interest margin (or NIM).

NIM can be meaningless without adjusting for credit costs (losses on loans). For instance, a loan book heavy in credit cards will have a superficially high NIM, but the actual return on the loans might be much lower after deducting credit losses.

The following chart shows net charge-offs (as mentioned earlier, for consistency this has been expressed as a percentage of assets as opposed to the standard practice of loans).

While WFC underperforms in the earlier years of this data, more recent performance is better than peers and the entire industry. The initial underperformance has much to do with the acquisition of Wachovia, however I will refrain from getting into details here. There are similar issues with the yield on assets related to the accounting of purchases of credit impaired loans (the "Pick-a-Pay" portfolio).

Of course, losses in recent years have been so low for everyone involved that one might be excused for attributing the differences to noise. Quality of underwriting tends to show itself in a crisis, not benign environments.

We can summarize everything so far via the following "adjusted NIM" (NIM minus net charge-offs).

Essentially, in a benign environment Wells earns about the same as its peers after accounting for credit losses. Of course, for an investor it is extremely important to understand the strength of underwriting in a stressed environment, but that is outside the scope of this article. The reader is invited to peruse the bank's call reports for the 2008-09 period (the Federal Reserve's stress tests also offer some context).

Non-interest income

The final piece on the revenue side for the bank is non-interest income (fees, charges, etc.). While this does not have as direct a relationship as interest to assets, in the end it also depends on a bank's balance sheet (deposit charges depend on deposits, loan fees depend on loans, so on and so forth for interchange fees, ATM fees, trust income, etc.).

I hope it is clear that Wells performs essentially in line with its peers in this aspect.

Expense base

All that remains to assess is the bank's expense base (i.e., all expenses other than interest paid and credit costs).

Note that the spikes in recent times correspond to issues related to the sales/fake accounts scandal at Wells.

Continuing with the time honored advanced statistical technique we have employed so successfully above - namely eyeballing the graphs (Pearson is rolling over in his grave), it is reasonable to extrapolate that in a post-crisis world, once the sales scandal restructuring is behind the bank, Wells will be able to achieve the following rates:

NIM: 2.3%-2.5% (in line with the base rate).

Non-interest income: 1.5% (in line with the base rate).

Non-interest expense: 2.5% (in line with the base rate).

The greatest uncertainty here is with respect to the NIM which is primarily going to depend on prevailing interest rates. I have more or less pulled the above range out of my maximus gluteus. However, do note that this range assumes greater NIM compression than seen in the past decade:

Regardless, it might not be extreme enough for those looking at the doomsday scenarios of the European and Japanese experience. Assessing the likelihood of these scenarios along with NIM compression and expansion requires an entirely different discussion (for instance, bank balance sheets in the U.S. look very different from those in Japan). For now, the reader should feel free to substitute values they think are more appropriate.

In other words, pre-tax and pre-credit costs (pre-provision net revenue or PPNR) at Wells can be expected to be 1.3%-1.5%. Factor in credit costs of 0.3% in benign environments to get a pre-tax return of 1%-1.2% on assets. Or, roughly 0.8% - 9.5% after taxes. On the current asset base of about $2T, this boils down to post-tax earnings of $16B-$19B. At pixel WFC had a market capitalization of roughly $100B.

The reader might be tempted to view the above as a bullish argument in favor of an investment in Wells - it is hard to argue that any of the above estimates of performance are particularly optimistic. Even disregarding fears of an increase in future corporate taxes, an environment in which Wells is producing PPNR of 1.3%-1.5% of assets should be highly discomforting.

The issue is that while this yields reasonable profits (relative to price paid at the current market cap) in a benign environment, it makes the bank not particularly resistant to future exogenous shocks. One particular way to model banks is to assume 2-3 years of a tough credit environment sandwiched between 5-7 years of a benign one.

The first line of defense (after underwriting) to losses in the loan book caused by a shock is PPNR. Loans at Wells are roughly 50% of assets. Thus, PPNR of 1.3%-1.5% can absorb at most 3% of annual losses in the loan book before capital impairment.

Part of the key to successful banking is to grow during or in the immediate aftermath of a crisis - this is when adverse selection from competition is minimal and other less disciplined players are withdrawing due to capital impairment. In order to do this a bank must itself avoid capital impairment (even if it has excess capital) and be able to build capital rapidly. This, amongst other things, translates to having a high PPNR relative to assets.

With that in mind I'll leave the reader with the following cheery graph:

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.