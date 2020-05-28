Investment Thesis

Realty Income (O) is a net lease REIT that owns over 6,500 properties across the United States as well as Puerto Rico and recently also the United Kingdom. Its portfolio has 9.2 average years remaining on its lease terms, derives 48% of rent from investment-grade tenants, and enjoys a phenomenally high 94.2% EBITDA margin.

While Realty Income has come under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic due to exposure to movie theaters, fitness centers, and restaurants, I believe most of these properties should continue to perform well over the long term. And to get through this temporary downturn, the company has over $4 billion in liquidity and a stable A-rating from multiple credit agencies (a trait shared by only seven other REITs), along with a relatively low debt load. In Q1, the net debt to EBITDA ratio sat at 5.0x.

This means that the dividend payout, which consumed 82% of AFFO in 2019, is more than likely safe. "The dividend is sacrosanct to who we are," Realty Income CEO Sumit Roy said in an April interview with Brad Thomas.

A spate of articles about Realty Income have come out on Seeking Alpha recently, covering many of the company's attractive qualities. I will attempt in the present article to address some of the best qualities of the REIT that have not received as much attention elsewhere.

Namely, I want to touch on Realty Income's cost of capital advantage, its bond proxy nature, and why it makes for a great dividend growth investment at today's prices.

Cost of Capital Advantage

I have written before (here and here) about the correlation between net lease REITs and bond prices. When bond prices rise (and yields fall), net lease REITs tend to rise with them. During economic expansions, triple net lease cap rates (unlevered cash yields) trade in a tight correlation to the 10-year Treasury rate. This makes triple net lease REITs like Realty Income the closest thing to a bond proxy in the world of equities, in my opinion.

The business model of triple net lease REITs is basically to borrow money relatively cheaply and use it to purchase long-term income streams at a higher yield. Just as the net interest margin is an important profitability metric for banks, the spread between cost of capital and cap rates is a crucial metric for net lease REITs.

Generally speaking, the lower a net lease REIT's cost of capital (the weighted average of interest rates on debt and issued equity yields), the wider the spread and the more profitable the company is. One of the primary reasons why Realty Income has long been the gold standard net lease REIT is because it has managed to sustainably achieve a peer-leading cost of capital.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

In late February of this year, just before COVID-19 spurred a drop in stock prices across the board, Realty Income raised around $677 million through a well-timed equity raise. The average stock price for this equity raise was $77.40, making the cost of equity a mere 3.62%. And just this month (May, 2020), the company also raised $600 million in long-term, unsecured debt due in January 2021 at a yield of 3.25%.

Combining just these two capital raises (admittedly, a small sample size that doesn't take into account the ultra-low 1.8% rate on the revolver), Realty Income's weighted average cost of capital sits at a low 3.45%. Compare that to the average cap rate for net lease property transactions in Q1, 2020 of 6.51%, according to Avison Young. Given Realty Income's above-average asset quality, their average cap rate is probably closer to 6%. Even so, a spread between cost of capital and asset yields of over 2.5 points is very strong, especially considering the stability of the assets' cash flows.

Compare this to fellow net lease REIT, Vereit (VER), which I also own and like. The two REITs have many of the same tenants and are both focused on maintaining high-quality portfolios. As I wrote recently, Vereit has been on the comeback trail for five years now after transitioning away from the empire-building of its former iteration, American Realty Capital. If Vereit had raised equity capital around the same time Realty Income did in February, its cost of equity would have been around 5.5%. And the REIT's last debt capital raise was in November, 2019, at a time when the debt markets were a little more accommodative — $600 million unsecured at a 3.1% interest rate.

Assuming Vereit raised the same amount of equity as Realty Income ($677 million), even with the lower cost of debt due to the favorable timing, Vereit's weighted average cost of capital is still much higher at 4.37%. If Realty Income and Vereit were bidding for the same property, obviously the former would be able to offer the slightly more seller-friendly bid and close the deal.

Unsurprisingly, as Vereit has worked to improve its portfolio and balance sheet over the past five years, it has been a net seller of properties, whereas Realty Income has been a net buyer. Also unsurprisingly, Realty Income's dividend rose by a little over 20% from 2015 through 2019, whereas Vereit's dividend remained flat.

The Time Is Now

As I've mentioned elsewhere, triple net lease cap rates tend to move in tandem with the 10-year Treasury rate during normal, expansionary economies. It turns out that the same could be said of Realty Income's dividend yield when compared to the 10-year T-Bill.

Notice the strong correlation between 2012 and 2020 (excluding the spike in O's yield beginning in March of this year):

Data by YCharts

Though perhaps not quite as strong, the same correlation generally existed during the bull market from 2004 to 2007:

Data by YCharts

To hammer the point home, let's compare Realty Income's average dividend yield to the average 10-year T-Bill rate every year (except the Great Recession years) going back to 1995:

Year Avg. Realty Income Yield Avg. 10-Y T-Bill Rate Spread 1995 8.3% 6.6% 1.7 1996 7.9% 6.4% 1.5 1997 7.5% 6.4% 1.1 1998 8.2% 5.3% 2.9 1999 10.5% 5.7% 4.8 2000 8.9% 6.0% 2.9 2001 7.8% 5.0% 2.8 2002 6.7% 4.6% 2.1 2003 6.0% 4.0% 2 2004 5.2% 4.3% 0.9 2005 6.5% 4.3% 2.2 2006 5.5% 4.8% 0.7 2007 6.1% 4.6% 1.5 2011 5.0% 2.8% 2.2 2012 4.5% 1.8% 2.7 2013 5.8% 2.4% 3.4 2014 4.6% 2.5% 2.1 2015 4.4% 2.1% 2.3 2016 4.2% 1.8% 2.4 2017 4.5% 2.3% 2.2 2018 4.2% 2.9% 1.3 2019 3.7% 2.1% 1.6 Q1 20 5.6% 1.1% 4.5

Data Sources: Realty Income Website and Macro Trends

Excluding Q1 2020, the average spread between Realty Income's dividend yield and the 10-year T-Bill rate is 2.15. Can this spread be used to determine the best times to buy the stock? I think it can. Let's look, for instance, at the case of 1999.

Sure enough, from May 1999 to May 2001, Realty Income outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) on a price basis alone by 23.6%. On a total return basis, Realty Income outperformed the SPY by a whopping 45.8%. Then again, two years is a relatively arbitrary length of time. Expanding the time frame out to five years, Realty Income's outperformance over the market expands to 152%. Ten years? That would end up squarely in the Great Recession. Still, during the ten years from May 1999 to May 2009, Realty Income outperformed by 285% on a total return basis.

And, of course, coming out of the Great Recession, Realty Income has been a very strong performer. Since January, 2009, Realty Income has outperformed the SPY on a 2-year (19.5%), 3-year (40.6%), 5-year (17.8%), and 10-year (109%) basis.

Data by YCharts

Is the opposite true? Does Realty Income underperform when the spread between its dividend yield and the 10-year T-Bill rate is narrow? Not necessarily, but it does tend to perform less well compared to the SPY. From May 2004 to May 2006, O's outperformance on a total return basis was a "mere" 8.5%. From May 2006 to May 2008, the outperformance came in at 17%.

It isn't necessarily a magic formula, as sometimes the Treasury rate drops temporarily before bouncing back up, not giving Realty Income much time to take advantage of the lower cost of debt. But when the company's dividend yield is significantly above the 10-year T-Bill rate (above 3.5 points), it has strongly outperformed the market in each instance.

As of this writing, the 10-year Treasury rate sits at 0.68%, while Realty Income's stock yields 5.06%. That marks a spread of 4.38 points.

One last point on the timing: The price to operating cash flow is a somewhat positive signal that now is a good time to buy. During the preceding economic expansion of the 2010s, the stock traded in a range between 13x and 23x trailing twelve month OCF. Though not at the rock bottom of that range, and definitely not at the rock bottom hit during the Great Recession of 2008-2009, today's 15.75x OCF seems to be a relatively attractive entry point.

Data by YCharts

Given that the current downturn was caused by a health crisis rather than a financial one, I wouldn't expect Realty Income's valuation to reach anywhere near the Great Recession lows.

Realty Income As A Dividend Growth Investment

Realty Income currently offers an above-average dividend yield of 5.06%. That is obviously a high yield as it is, but a high yield doesn't necessarily make a stock a good long-term dividend growth investment. If a stock yielding 3% raises its dividend at 10% per year while Realty Income only raises its dividend in the low single digits each year, the lower-yielding stock would actually make for a better DGI in the long run. That is, within a handful of years, the yield-on-cost (YoC) would be higher for the lower-yielding but faster growing stock than it would be for Realty Income.

Over a ten year timespan, I like to target at least a 7% YoC for conservative dividend growth investments. In recent years, it has been difficult to find high-quality DGI stocks that would produce at least this amount, based on reasonable projections. For instance, if one had purchased Realty Income back in February at a 3.8% starting yield, even if the company raised its dividend every year for ten years at its historical average rate of 4.5%, the 10-year YoC would still come in at a low 5.9%.

How about today? In my estimation, due to Realty Income's size, it will become increasingly difficult to grow at its historical average pace while keeping up its portfolio quality. I believe growth will suffer before the asset quality will. Analysts foresee earnings growth over the next five years of 3.89%, which is lower than the historical average of 5.1% per year. To be safe, then, I find it prudent to project an average annual dividend growth rate of around 3.5% over the next decade.

Assuming 3.5% annual dividend growth, buying in at today's 5.06% dividend yield would result in a 10-year YoC of 7.14%. It is rare that investors get the opportunity to buy shares of this phenomenal company with such an attractive 10-year YoC projection.

Conclusion

Realty Income, the "Monthly Dividend Company," has been paying dividends every month while raising the payout annually since 1994. Its combination of high asset quality, a strong balance sheet, diversification, and low cost of capital give an edge that has led to strong outperformance over long periods of time.

What's more, its "bond proxy" nature should ensure continued strong performance as the United States continues to tread down the path of the Monetary Death Spiral. Economic growth may slow, but that will only ensure that bond yields likewise remain muted and investors will remain hungry for yield (such as that offered by triple net leased real estate). This is a phenomenally bullish setup for Realty Income. And it is why the company remains my largest holding.

I'm happily buying more at these levels.

*** If you found this content valuable, feel free to follow me for more dividend growth ideas by clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.