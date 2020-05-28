Summary

It's clear across some of Buffett's bigger failures that he's let his biases obscure the fact that nutritional health is becoming a matter of importance to consumers.

It's only a matter of time till it becomes important to governments of large Coca-Cola markets, where the healthcare burden of obesity and diabetes is massive.

Meanwhile, the company trades at a high valuation, likely held there by Buffett's testimonial.

We don't see the brilliant future for Coke that the valuation implies, and think that any growth would have to be fueled inorganically and expensively.

With the fact that it isn't even COVID-19-resilient, we see too many risks in a stock that many would be holding for retirement.