There's a notion in decision sciences that the more familiar you are with an investment prospect, the higher your cost threshold for undertaking it is, as less margin is needed between the estimated value of a project and its cost. With a company like Coca-Cola (KO), a longstanding shareholder base capstoned by a legendary investor means that a lot of market actors exist that are prepared to hold Coca-Cola even at high prices. This is rational to an extent, insofar as authority and availability biases don't factor into the decision.

However, we think that the legendary investor who's capable of holding the price high has a blind spot, and by not considering it, his decision threshold is woefully high thereby keeping Coca-Cola's multiple at an overvalued level. This blind spot has already caught him unawares, mainly with Kraft Heinz (KHC) where their aging brands, that Buffett personally liked, were not in sync with the way consumer tastes were evolving towards healthier products.

We think that although not particularly likely, a similar impact could take Coca-Cola investors by surprise, where the concern around obesity and diabetes could lead to sugar taxes that would impact most of its brands and holdings like Monster Energy (MNST). Even without this black swan event, Coca-Cola's valuation seems too high due to lacking growth opportunities and even fragility in the face of COVID-19. Since many people consider Coca-Cola to be a cash cow investment, good for a retirement portfolio, we would vehemently advise against it in favor of other more resilient consumer staples like Unilever (UL).

COVID-19 Exposure

First of all, in the face of COVID-19, Coca-Cola has been exposed rather significantly to the hit that lockdowns have had on the food service industry. 40% of sales come from restaurants and bars and it is no surprise to anyone that these businesses are going to suffer substantially from the lockdowns. Indeed, in Italy, businesses have taken it upon themselves to compensate for losses in the period by instituting an unsanctioned COVID-19 tax on consumers. Elsewhere, a large portion of food service businesses question their viability in an environment with myriad restrictions on congregation, and a downturn's impact on restaurant demand.

Additionally, Coca-Cola has a substantial exposure to emerging markets, which are not doing well right now. Again, around 40% of their revenue comes from emerging markets. The first concern here is obvious: they are generally more exposed economically to a recession and less equipped to manage a health crisis. The second order effect is to do with forex, where an inevitable depreciation in these countries' currencies, some dependent on commodity industries like basic materials, is likely to have a substantial impact on KO's repatriated income.

Sugar Tax Risk

Although the matter of coronavirus resilience is of concern to investors now, and has indeed earned KO a substantial decline in price of 20% since pre-COVID-19 highs, the bigger concern that we have is the danger of a sugar tax. This would be a devastating black swan event that would indicate a change in views towards soft drinks. In small but progressive markets like Norway, sugar taxes are already a mainstay, with prices of the average 1.5L bottle going from around 25 to 36 NOK in supermarkets, marking around a 40% increase. The zero sugar products have also rightfully failed to become exempt, as the risk of diabetes, one of the most costly health burdens on governments at around $350 billion annually, is as high as with classic Coke.

Black swan might be a misnomer actually, because a sugar tax of some kind is already instituted in 39 countries, almost all of them in Europe, and in several US states. If the sugar tax hit US markets broadly which accounts for 35% of revenue, that would definitely be a reason to start toning down your expectations for KO, and acknowledge that maybe Buffett is getting wrong with KO what he overlooked in Kraft Heinz. Indeed, other taxes already have in important markets like the plastic tax, which is going to require more CAPEX to be sure.

Scenario And Target Multiple Analysis

Based on a target multiple analysis, we think that the current EV/EBITDA multiple being priced in incorporates some of the following assumptions where invested capital is calculated on the financing side using total debt, pension and other contractual obligations as well as total equity and equity-accounted affiliates. We derived the WACC assuming a more short term Beta and a risk-free rate of 2%, which was the rate higher of expected inflation and US Treasury rates.

Based on historical performance, we think these multiples are fair. Since 2009, the Coca-Cola Company has only managed to increase their revenue by about 2% per year on average, with net income only increasing by a little over 3% per year on average. However, historical performance does not seem to be a good basis for forecasting right now, as phased reopenings of economies in light of the threat of second wave infections means important Coke channels will remain depressed. Growth might slow to zero levels for years, and beleaguered governments may even accelerate plans to tax sugar in order to earn tax revenue in these tough times.

Even the multiple as is implies very low discount rates with modest growth expectations. In fact, the multiple is almost solely influenced by assumptions of the WACC. Coca-Cola is in effect being priced by markets more like a bond. Assuming the NOPAT (economic earnings * (1-0.21)) is a good approximation of cash flow in perpetuity, the implied discount rate is 3.5%, which implies around a 2.8% premium over a risk-free 10Y Treasury implying something around a Baa2 rating and a 0.2% default probability. This is quite low, although it's hard to say if it's too low.

To propose another valuation, consider for a moment that the US healthcare system is somewhat of a bloated mess, and that the average healthcare bill of someone with diabetes is usually 3x to those without it. The sugar tax might not be enough to stem the tide of rising obesity and diabetes rates. This is because the price elasticity of demand for sugar products is probably as low as tobacco. Prices rose for soft drinks by around 42% since the specific sugar tax was introduced in 2018 in Norway, and in the meantime demand has only fallen by 20% for soft drinks, implying a PED of 0.5. This low PED is also another reason why governments might become eager to tax sugar, as low PED products are excellent targets for filling state coffers by taxing them.

However, because the health concerns would still remain due to the low elasticity, other measures may end up being implemented. Indeed, disdain for soft drinks and preference for healthy alternatives could conceivably turn soft drinks into the pariah that cigarettes are now, with similar laws about their marketing being put into place. Applying a tobacco multiple of 12.3x EV/EBITDA on even current EBITDA would cut the valuation by 50%. Considering that consumers would also likely be switching to supermarket brand soft drinks, as well as some reductions in overall soft drink consumption due to the higher tax-induced prices, the multiple would probably be applied to a KO financial statistic quite a bit lower than where it is now, meaning the valuation could fall much further.

Concluding Remarks

We understand that this is a beloved business, and indeed it is generating more cash now than before thanks to franchising bottling and other efficiency improvements. But efficiency will always see pretty rapid diminishing returns compared to the top line, which in Coca-Cola's case has rather stalled. We would never short a business like Coca-Cola, but we don't see why someone would buy it at these levels when it offers so little in terms of dividend, isn't COVID-19-resilient and is at risk of a shift in paradigm which could compare the severity of soft drink-induced health burdens to cigarettes and alcohol.

Sure, it could acquire other beverage brands like alcohol companies are trying to do, but those acquisitions, especially by a strategic sponsor like KO will be very costly and could end badly. Indeed, Molson Coors (TAP) impaired massively their goodwill in 2019 from a slew of acquisitions that were overpaid for. These aren't such different companies after all, and in strategy, there are a lot of similar patterns as well as similar changing trends away from their products in progressive markets.

We think if there's one thing you could say was missing from Buffett's investment philosophy it is a consideration of health, likely because he's been managing so long on a diet of McMuffins and Cherry Cokes. So don't be in this issue just because he is, even the best can overlook a hole or two in a thesis, and indeed the risks, even if low probability, could shift the paradigm enough where their expected impacts are definitely non-negligible in our view. For a stock that many would hold for retirement, we think that it is time to find a safer issue, and indeed there are many in this market for a good price.

