Splunk's valuation is modest given its robust growth rate, the potential for high-profit margins, and the large addressable market.

The continued adoption of cloud infrastructure, 5G, and IoT in addition to the increasing importance of data are creating tailwinds for Splunk.

Splunk (SPLK) is a provider of technology to stream, store, and analyze machine data which allows companies to turn their data into valuable insights. Big data is a huge and growing market, and tailwinds like 5G and IoT are likely to ensure Splunk's growth remains strong in the future. Splunk's valuation is modest given these factors and the potential for high profit margins through continued operating leverage.

Market

There has been an explosion in the growth of data in recent years, with this growth being dominated by unstructured data. Unstructured data includes text, images, video, audio, and sensor data from IoT devices and is currently growing at a rate of 26.8% annually compared to structured data which is growing at rate of 19.6% annually. Search and analytics tools for unstructured data are still relatively nascent, and Splunk is one of the leading providers of technology to extract value from both structured and unstructured data.

Figure 1: Growth in Data

(Source: m-files)

There are a number of trends which are driving increased demand for data analytics technology, including:

Users demanding more of applications: Consumers have grown accustomed to on-demand functionality and the ability to transact within seconds.

Growing need for data-driven insights

Growing need for data-driven insights

Increasing supply of data: The volume, velocity, variety, and value of data are rapidly increasing.

Advances in analytical techniques: Advanced analytical techniques expand the size and types of datasets that can be processed.

Splunk's solutions have a broad range of applications, and as a result, the addressable market is huge and growing rapidly. Elastic NV (ESTC) is a competitor with a similar suite of products and they estimated their total addressable market was approximately $37 billion in 2019. In comparison, Splunk estimated their total addressable market was $32 billion in 2012 and this opportunity will have grown significantly over the past 8 years due to a combination of market growth and Splunk's use cases increasing.

Table 1: Elastic Estimated Market Opportunity

(Source: Created by author using data from Elastic)

Table 2: Splunk Estimated Market Opportunity

(Source: Created by author using data from Splunk)

Splunk

Splunk is an enterprise software company whose mission is to make machine data accessible, useable, and valuable to everyone. Their software allows users to ingest data from a range of sources and turn that data into meaningful insights through analytics. Primary use cases for the software include infrastructure and operations management, security and compliance, software development and IT operations, applications management and business analytics, and to provide insights into IoT data. In addition to providing customers software solutions, Splunk also provides maintenance and customer support, training and consulting, and implementation services.

Splunk's software collects, indexes, stores, and archives data from any source in real-time (websites, applications, servers, networks, sensors, and mobile devices). Some of the advantages of Splunk's software include that a data schema does not have to be pre-defined, APIs allow data to be forwarded to other parts of the IT network and machine learning is embedded in the software, although these capabilities are common across competitors. Splunk also includes a web framework and Software Development Kit (SDK) which allows developers to build applications on top of Splunk and allow integration with other applications and systems.

Splunk Enterprise

Splunk Enterprise is a real-time data platform that is capable of data collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management. Splunk's technology allows them to deliver speed, scalability, and advanced analytics when processing massive amounts of data in applications like anomaly detection, event grouping, and prediction. In addition, users do not need to define or understand the structure of data prior to collection, indexing, and search. This allows users to rapidly begin utilizing data and allows the platform to employ a broad range of data. Splunk offers Splunk Enterprise as a cloud service which eliminates the need for customers to purchase, deploy, and manage infrastructure.

Splunk Premium

Splunk Premium solutions are sold separately to Splunk Enterprise and extend the capabilities of the basic platform.

Splunk Enterprise Security: Monitoring, alerting, reporting, and investigation for security information and event management.

Monitoring, alerting, reporting, and investigation for security information and event management. SignalFx: Real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications.

Real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications. Splunk IT Service Intelligence: Monitors the health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services using machine learning.

Monitors the health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services using machine learning. Splunk Phantom: Automates and orchestrates incident response workflows to take immediate action the moment an incident is detected.

Automates and orchestrates incident response workflows to take immediate action the moment an incident is detected. VictorOps: Delivers alerts to developers and operations so they can collaborate and resolve IT incidents.

Delivers alerts to developers and operations so they can collaborate and resolve IT incidents. Splunk Data Stream Processor: Collects unstructured or structured data converts it into rich, contextual data, and metrics that can then be stored in Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, or third-party databases.

Collects unstructured or structured data converts it into rich, contextual data, and metrics that can then be stored in Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud, or third-party databases. Splunk Data Fabric Search: Enables high-performance searches of massive datasets to provide insights.

Apps

Apps provide functionality in the form of pre-built workflows, searches, and reports that make it easier for customers to address specific use cases.

Splunk App for Amazon Web Services: Collects and analyzes data from AWS (AMZN) data sources to deliver insights via pre-built reports.

Collects and analyzes data from AWS (AMZN) data sources to deliver insights via pre-built reports. Cisco Firepower App for Splunk: Delivers security and network event information by incorporating capabilities from Cisco (CSCO).

Add-On Capabilities

The Splunk data platform can also be extended with optional add-on capabilities that enhance the ability to process and transform data in real-time.

Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit: Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows, as well as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for open source and proprietary algorithms.

Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows, as well as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for open source and proprietary algorithms. Splunk Connected Experiences: Provides access to data, alerts, and actions throughout an organization on mobile and connected devices utilizing approaches like natural language processing and augmented reality to enable more contextual interactions with data.

Splunk products are designed to enable low friction adoption by limiting the need for customization, long deployment cycles, and professional services during deployment. Other measures used by Splunk to encourage customer adoption include free online sandboxes and free trials of the on-premise and cloud products. While Splunk is focused on reducing friction during the purchasing process, they do rely on a proprietary search processing language which means their product has a relatively steep learning curve, although they also offer a drag-and-drop interface for non-technical users.

Splunk uses a combination of direct and indirect sales which is typical of enterprise software companies with expensive products that require high touch sales. Sales partners (distributors, resellers, global system integrators and managed service providers) include large consulting organizations like Accenture (ACN), Deloitte, and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and contribute to sourcing, co-selling and fulfilling sales. Partners are an important distribution channel with the majority of Europe, EMEA, APAC, and U.S. Public Sector sales involving heavy partner engagement.

Splunk continues to invest aggressively to address new use cases and drive enterprise-wide adoption within existing customers. Acquisitions are a significant part of this effort with recent acquisitions including SignalFx, Omnition, VictorOps, and Streamlio for their expertise in cloud-native and data streaming solutions. Splunk is also trying to foster its user community in the hope they deliver applications that extend the Splunk platform into new use cases. User communities also provide support and education and develop resources to support novel use cases.

Splunk provides a number of pricing options that give customers flexibility, but these options are also generally aligned with Splunk's cost of service delivery.

Data ingestion pricing: Pricing is based on the amount of data indexed on a daily basis which aligns costs with utilization but can result in large fluctuations in expense.

Pricing is based on the amount of data indexed on a daily basis which aligns costs with utilization but can result in large fluctuations in expense. Predictive pricing: Pricing is based on tiers of predefined volumes with the cost fixed within each tier which provides customers with greater visibility into expected costs.

Pricing is based on tiers of predefined volumes with the cost fixed within each tier which provides customers with greater visibility into expected costs. Infrastructure pricing: Pricing is determined by the compute resources utilized which allow customers to control costs by making choices between search response times and the amount of data indexed.

Pricing is determined by the compute resources utilized which allow customers to control costs by making choices between search response times and the amount of data indexed. Rapid adoption packages: Pricing is designed to allow rapid deployment for a specific use case with additional use cases purchased separately if required.

These pricing options are another method of reducing friction by allowing customers to choose a pricing option that suits their organizations requirements and encourages prospective customers to utilize Splunk's products.

Financial Analysis

Splunk's revenue growth is declining but remains relatively robust for a company of its size and could benefit revenue tailwinds in coming years due to growth in data volumes and companies becoming increasingly interested in utilizing data. Splunk investors will face expanding revenue and compressed EV/S multiples in coming years and will need revenue to grow faster than multiples contract. If Splunk can stabilize revenue growth at current levels through new product initiatives and improved sales and marketing, then shareholders are likely to be rewarded.

Figure 2: Splunk Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Splunk)

Splunk's gross profit margins for both subscription and services are high and the benefit of this is beginning to flow through to the bottom line as the company scales and growth moderates. High gross margins are likely reflective of Splunk's positioning as a premium product that aims to deliver rapid return on investment for customers, not necessarily low costs. Splunk's high operating leverage should result in continued improvements in operating profitability in coming years which is likely to be supportive of the company's EV/S multiple.

Figure 3: Splunk Gross Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Splunk)

Figure 4: Splunk Operating Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Splunk)

For a subscription software company R&D and sales and marketing expenses can both be viewed as investments in future growth and Splunk's current level of profitability should not be a cause for concern at all. Much of Splunk's improvement in operating profitability is due to reduced R&D burden as the company scales. R&D spending is still high though and is likely to be reduced in coming years as Splunk's market matures.

Figure 5: Splunk Operating Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from Splunk)

Figure 6: Comparable Company Operating Expenses

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competitors

Delivering real-time business insights from data covers a large number of use cases and will become all-encompassing in coming decades which is likely to attract competitors from a range of areas. Splunk groups their competitors according to the following:

Public cloud vendors: Amazon, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT).

Amazon, Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT). IT departments of potential customers: Potential customers may opt to develop their own customized software solutions. This can be problematic as the largest potential customers are also the most likely to try and in-source solutions.

Potential customers may opt to develop their own customized software solutions. This can be problematic as the largest potential customers are also the most likely to try and in-source solutions. Big data vendors: Elastic.

Elastic. Security, systems management, and other IT vendors: BMC Software, IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Micro Focus, Microsoft, VMware (VMW).

BMC Software, IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Micro Focus, Microsoft, VMware (VMW). Business intelligence, analytics and visualization vendors: IBM and Oracle (ORCL).

IBM and Oracle (ORCL). Cloud monitoring and APM vendors: Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog (DDOG), New Relic (NEWR).

Splunk believes that competition is based primarily on product features, performance and support, product scalability and flexibility, ease of deployment and use, total cost of ownership and time to value and most of Splunk's recent initiatives have targeted improvements in these areas.

Cloud computing giants like Amazon and Microsoft are a current threat to Splunk and edge computing vendors like Cloudflare (NET) and Fastly (FSLY) could become competitors in the future. Cloud compute and storage is a natural fit for data warehousing and analysis which covers a significant portion of Splunk's use cases. Cloud computing vendors are adding functionality like search and databases to their offerings to strengthen their competitive position in the cloud computing market. Software vendors like Splunk face the threat of becoming collateral damage as cloud giants like Amazon and Microsoft compete for market share.

The proximity of edge computing vendors to endpoints puts them in a strong position to compete in data logging and shipping, another of Splunk's core markets. Cloud computing vendors are likely to move into edge computing as the market develops, enabling them to offer full stack solutions. Competition from edge and cloud vendors may not pose a significant threat in the short-term, but Splunk needs to ensure it has strong products that are entrenched in their customers' systems, so they are not displaced when challenges come.

Figure 7: Potential Strategies for Cloud Computing Giants

(source: Created by author)

Splunk faces a number of competitive threats from software vendors, which are likely to become more apparent as the market matures. Splunk's software meets a range of use cases across industries and in some cases supports other applications. This is similar to Datadog and Elastic although the scope of Datadog's software is narrower than Splunk's and the scope of Elastic's software wider. There is no inherent advantage to this as a broader scope creates a larger addressable market but leaves the company vulnerable to focused competitors who can better meet specific use cases.

Figure 8: Splunk's Competitive Landscape

(source: Created by author)

In the future, Splunk is likely to face increased competition from companies moving into adjacent verticals. For example, cloud native cyber security vendors are likely to offer a portfolio of services covering all security use cases, including SIEM. Splunk must ensure that their software continues to better meet customer needs than competitors who can offer integrated solutions. If companies like CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) are able to add value for customers by offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, they could potentially lock Splunk out of important markets.

Figure 9: Application Vendor Strategies

(source: Created by author)

Elastic

Elasticsearch was first publicly released in 2010 and Elastic was founded in 2012 to commercialize the opensource software. Elasticsearch is a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine and datastore for exploring all types of data including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured and unstructured. Elastic promotes their product as being able to reliably and securely take data from any source, in any format and search, analyze and visualize it in real-time. Elastic's success has been based on providing tools that improve the speed, scale, and relevance of search for databases, websites, applications and mobile and connected devices.

Elastic has taken an opensource approach as they believe it facilitates rapid adoption of their software which is evidenced by the 350 million downloads of the software between 2013 and 2018. Elastic's reliance on opensource software is a risk as other companies are able to adopt the technology for free. It is also a potential advantage as a large community has been created around the software which acts as a pipeline for future sales.

The difference between Splunk and Elastic's strategy can be seen in the customer growth and average revenue for each company. Elastic has far higher growth in customer numbers but much lower average revenue per customer. Splunk's Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC) and Lifetime Value (LTV) are both much higher than Elastic's although the difference between LTV and CAC for each company is similar. It should be noted that the LTV and CAC values are estimated using some large assumptions and are meant to be illustrative of the different strategies of the companies, not accurate estimates.

Figure 10: Splunk and Elastic Customers

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Figure 11: Splunk and Elastic Customer Metrics

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Valuation

Splunk has a relatively strong competitive position and should continue to benefit from industry tailwinds over the short-to-mid-term. In the long run, Splunk is likely to face increasing competition from cloud infrastructure vendors and a range of applications in addition to customers integrating backwards. As a result, Splunk needs to continue improving the functionality of their technology and reducing friction for customers to remain a leader. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate the intrinsic value of Splunk to be approximately $240 per share. They are a strong company that should continue to reward shareholders although I believe there are better investment opportunities in the big data space.

Figure 12: Comparable Company EV/S Ratio

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC, NET, CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.