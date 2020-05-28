Splunk: Strong Prospects For The Foreseeable Future
by: Richard Durant
Summary
Splunk provides software that ingests, stores, and analyzes machine data enabling customers to extract valuable insights from their data.
The continued adoption of cloud infrastructure, 5G, and IoT in addition to the increasing importance of data are creating tailwinds for Splunk.
Splunk's valuation is modest given its robust growth rate, the potential for high-profit margins, and the large addressable market.
Splunk (SPLK) is a provider of technology to stream, store, and analyze machine data which allows companies to turn their data into valuable insights. Big data is a huge and growing market, and