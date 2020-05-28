Regeneron Reports Positive Data for Dupixent

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced that it has received positive data from Part A of the pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab). The trial aimed to assess the potential of the drug candidate in patients 12 years and older suffering from eosinophilic esophagitis. The trial met both the co-primary endpoints and all the key secondary endpoints. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic immune disorder which leads to the build up of white blood cells called eosinophils in the esophagus. Such build up is caused in reaction to allergens, acid reflux or foods, leading to difficulty in swallowing.

Part A of the trial had 81 patients enrolled in it. Out of these, 42 patients were given Dupixent while the remaining were administered placebo. The co-primary endpoints for the trial was the change from baseline in the Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire and the proportion of patients achieving peak esophageal intraepithelial eosinophil count of ≤6 eos/hpf at 24 weeks. The former is a patient reported measure of difficulty swallowing and the latter is a measure of esophageal inflammation.

The data recorded from the patients being administered Dupixent 300 mg weekly showed 69% reduction in disease symptoms compared to 32% for placebo by week 24 from baseline. There was also 60% reduction in their esophageal eosinophilic count to a normal range compared to 5% for placebo. EoE Endoscopic Reference Score showed that there was 39% reduction in abnormal endoscopic findings compared to 0.6% for placebo.

The result showed similar safety results to the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved indications. During the 24 week treatment period, overall rates of adverse events were 86% for Dupixent and 82% for placebo. Most common adverse reactions involved injection site reactions and upper respiratory-tract infections. John Reed, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). "For the first time in a Phase 3 trial, patients reported an improvement in their ability to swallow food. For patients with eosinophilic esophagitis who are living with restricted diets and, in some cases, repeated hospital interventions, these findings are encouraging." The trial reported one treatment discontinuation in the Dupixent group due to arthralgia.

Dupixent is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that works by inhibiting the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins. The results from Dupixent clinical trials have demonstrated that these proteins are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation which is an important cause of various conditions such as chronic rhinosinusitis, atopic dermatitis and asthma.

Dupixent was given Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in 2017 as the potential treatment of EoE. This tag is conferred to investigational medicines intended for the safe and effective treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Regeneron is collaborating with Sanofi for the development of this drug for various indications caused by allergic and other type 2 inflammation. Dupilumab was created using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology. This technology has also been used to crate various antibodies such as Kevzara, Praluent and Libtayo.

The Phase 3 is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. It aims to assess the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in adolescents and adults with eosinophilic esophagitis. The trial is ongoing, with additional patients being enrolled in Part B and the patients continuing on to a 28-week extended active treatment period in Part C.

Novavax Starts Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of NVX‑CoV2373

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) reported that it has begun Phase 1/2 clinical trial of COVID-19 Vaccine candidate, NVX‑CoV2373. The company expects preliminary immunogenicity and safety data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial to be out in July 2020. The vaccine candidate has been identified by Novavax as its lead SARS-CoV-2 candidate after the vaccine showed promising immunogenicity and high levels of neutralizing antibodies during its pre-clinical testing.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is divided into two phases, where the Phase 1 is an observer-blinded, placebo-controlled and randomized trial evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of vaccine candidate in healthy participants 18 to 59 years of age while Phase 2 is aimed to determine immunity, safety and COVID‑19 disease reduction in a broader age range. Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax said, “Administering our vaccine in the first participants of this clinical trial is a significant achievement, bringing us one step closer toward addressing the fundamental need for a vaccine in the fight against the global COVID‑19 pandemic.”

This Phase 1/2 model will let the company carry out rapid development of the vaccine candidate in these turbulent times. The company is receiving funds from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for carrying out these trials. The Phase 1 of the trial will enroll nearly 130 healthy patients and will be carried out in two sites in Australia. It will evaluate two dose sizes of 5 and 25 micrograms in conjunction with Matrix-M and without. Phase 2 is expected to take place in multiple countries including the United States.

NVX‑CoV2373 is engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS‑CoV‑2, the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. Novavax used its recombinant nanoparticle technology for producing antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein.

Gilead Receives Minor Setback on Remdesivir Front

Gilead Sciences (GILD) received a minor setback as a study showed that the drug is mainly beneficial to the patients who are on supplemental oxygen than on patients who have progressed to more advanced stage of being hooked to ventilator or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. The finding thus stressed the diagnose of the ailment at the earliest. Remdesivir is the first medicine approved for treating COVID 19. It has helped COVID 19 patients in faster healing, shortening the time-period from 15 days to 11 days.

The study has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine and noted that the inference may have been caused by the larger sample size in that category. The trial was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of intravenous remdesivir in adult patients hospitalized with Covid-19 with evidence of lower respiratory tract involvement. It enrolled 1063 patients and the preliminary results were obtained from 1059 patients, out of which 538 were administered remdesivir while 521 were on placebo.

Gilead expects its Phase 3 SIMPLE Severe study results to be out in the “near future”. This phase is concerned with the assessment of the drug in a similar population of COVID 19 patients having lung involvement not needing oxygen supplementation. Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, at Gilead Sciences said, “These findings support the use of remdesivir in this population, with the largest benefit observed among individuals who required oxygen supplementation but were not mechanically ventilated.” The company is looking to start combination studies of remdesivir to assess whether such combination drugs may provide better benefits.

Investment thesis summary

After this article was written, REGN received an approval for Dupixent in pediatric atopic dermatitis. Dupixent is set to become a blockbuster drug with a string of approvals, having made almost $1bn in revenues last year. REGN is thus a buy opportunity at any dip in the stock price, especially given how it managed to diversify from its EYLEA franchise and partnered with Sanofi with great synergy.

Novavax is a different story altogether. This stock has been a real multibagger in just about 3 months, going up more than 10x. However, it now sees a small dip, and although its best moments are probably over, there's still a good potential for improvement if it is successful with its vaccine program.

Gilead makes long term investors or followers like myself sad to see that this otherwise stellar company has to use the pandemic as an opportunity to grow in the short term. Gilead has not had a good day since about 2015, and its forays into CAR-T and everything else it has tried over the last 5 years to stop the HIV/HCV revenue erosion has not been successful in terms of the stock price. I would not buy GILD at these prices because of that history.

