REITs are generally an attractive space for investors to buy into. But not all REITs are made equal. One player in the market that has demonstrated that it's a high-quality prospect is American Tower (AMT). With an emphasis on telecommunications equipment that caters to wireless, radio, and television customers, the company has a strong trend that it's riding. Not only that, but its own fundamental history is also proof that management has done well to transform the entity into a true cash cow. Sadly, the buying into the business is not cheap. With the quality and opportunity the firm offers comes a high cost compared to what you would expect from other REITs.

American Tower's performance is robust

Created by Author

There's no better way to describe American Tower's operating history other than to call it robust. This becomes abundantly clear no matter what angle you look at the firm from. Revenue, for instance, provides us with a valuable example. As the chart above shows, revenue at the company has grown 58.9% from $4.77 billion in 2015 to $7.58 billion last year. Current guidance for the 2020 fiscal year at the midpoint implies sales of $7.75 billion for an annual growth rate of 2.2%. That's slower than in years past, but as you'll see later, the upside long-term is appealing.

Created by Author

There are, of course, other ways to judge the company's financial performance. One of these, illustrated in the graph above, is net income. Every year since at least 2015 the company has demonstrated year-over-year profit growth. Back then, net income for American Tower came out to $594.9 million. Last year, this figure was $1.89 billion. That translates to an aggregate growth rate of 217.3%. This year, management does expect earnings to drop modestly, but they should still come in at around $1.84 billion. As a result of the company's strong earnings growth, its distribution per share has risen rapidly as well. In 2015, the company's distribution totaled $1.81 per share. Last year, it totaled $3.78. If we use figures from the business's first quarter distribution this year and annualize that, then investors should expect a payout this year of $4.40.

Earnings are important, but they may not be the most important metric to consider. In the chart below, I decided to look at the company's other major cash flow metrics: operating cash flow, AFFO (adjusted funds from operations), and true free cash flow. True free cash flow is like free cash flow, except that it only subtracts out maintenance capex from operating cash flow as opposed to also subtracting out growth-oriented capex.

*Created by Author

What this data shows is something similar to the net income growth of American Tower. Operating cash flow surged 73.2% from $2.17 billion to $3.75 billion. AFFO soared 62.6% from $2.12 billion to $3.44 billion. True free cash flow, meanwhile, jumped 73.8% from $2.06 billion to $3.58 billion. Though not illustrated here, the actual cash balance at American Tower has also grown. Back in 2015, this figure stood at $462.9 million. By the end of 2019, it had grown to $1.58 billion, and as of the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, that number had dipped to $1.40 billion.

A quality firm at a high price

Fundamentally, American Tower has done really well in recent years, but the past is only one part of the equation. The future is at least important, if not more so. With more than 180,000 communication sites globally, 41,000 of which are located in the US, the business truly is global in nature, but its greatest opportunities could come from here at home. According to management, the expectations for data, which in turn will lead to demand for its assets, are looking up in the years to come.

Taken from American Tower

According to one estimate, there were around 485 million mobile, connected devices in the US last year. By 2025, the expectation is for this count to rise to 744 million. The annualized growth rate for non-IoT devices should be around 3%. For IoT devices, growth should average around 18% per annum. Similarly, data usage here at home should also fare quite well, with non-IoT data traffic rising 29% per annum and IoT data traffic rising 23% per annum. The final image below illustrates that this growth for smartphone data usage will not be just a US phenomenon. This kind of expansion should fuel the company's prospects for the long run.

Taken from American Tower

Taken from American Tower

With this quality and these prospects comes a high price though. If we take 2019's figures, for instance, American Tower is trading at quite a high valuation. It's currently going for an astronomically high 57.4 times last year's earnings. Other cash flow metrics show it to be cheaper, but still at lofty valuation. On an operating cash flow basis, the company's multiple is 28.7. For AFFO, it's 31.3. And for true free cash flow it's 30.1. Even if we consider projected figures for this year, the company is trading for 58.6 times profits and 29.6 times AFFO. Though American Tower has done well to grow its distribution, its yield is quite low at 1.8% compared to the 4% to 8% range that many REITs have. This underscores how much of a premium investors are willing to pay in order to have the stability plus upside potential that American Tower offers.

Takeaway

Right now, American Tower makes for an interesting long-term prospect. The emphasis here is on long-term, of course. Short-term, I would not be surprised to see significant volatility. The business is trading at a hefty premium. Investors who buy in are receiving a quality company, and in five years from now, it's likely the enterprise will be worth far more than it is today. But as with most things in life, the key here is if you're prepared for that premium price tag and the risk of volatility that should come with it.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.