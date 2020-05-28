To achieve the company's potential upside, OCC needs to sell itself, in my opinion, over the next year.

Weschler Continues to Hold OCC.

Ted Weschler continues to hold Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) stock.

OCC's proxy filed February 28, 2020 disclosed Weschler continued to own 768,500 OCC shares, the same number he did a year earlier.

To me, Weschler's continued 10% ownership is positive.

How does COVID-19 impact OCC?

Mixed, but mostly badly.

One big positive comes from the Paycheck Protection Program. On April 15, 2020, OCC and Pinnacle Bank (NASDAQ: PNFP) entered into a $4,981,400 PPP note. The interest rate is fixed at 1% per year. OCC's PPP loan may be forgiven if:

Source: US Treasury

I expect OCC's PPP loan to be fully forgiven. But note that PPP borrowers must apply for loan forgiveness. The forgiveness review process, first at the originating bank and then at the SBA, could extend into OCC's FY2021 Q1. And, although it is not my expectation, Congress could change the legislation to raise the threshold for forgiveness.

OCC's forgivable $5MM PPP loan is sufficiently large that, pro forma for its January 31, 2020 balance sheet, the loan, if fully forgiven, boosts OCC book value per share by $0.67 per share. (OCC's pre-PPP book value on January 31, 2020 was $2.51, the same price at which the publicly traded shares closed on May 26, 2020 -- after receiving the PPP loan.) Nonetheless, while $5MM is a lot of money for OCC, the amount of money is best viewed in the context of my rough estimate that OCC's FY2020 net loss will be $-5.2MM and OCC's FY2020 EBITDA will be $-2.9MM. (See projected financials below.)

OCC's political connections are impressive. See photo below with Neil Wilkin, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and former Virginia governor and former US senator George Allen at OCC's headquarters in October, 2017.

Source: The Roanoke Times

Some publicly traded companies -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB), and others -- received a PPP loan and then returned the loan. Others have indicated they would not return their PPP loans.

Regarding returning PPP loans, on May 20, 2020, Wall Street Journal reporter Inti Pacheco wrote:

In the same period at least 30 others said they were keeping the money—around $110 million in all—a decision some said could lead to an audit of their applications. Those companies, whose market caps range from about $4.5 million to $560 million, say they believe they are eligible. An audit, they say, could harm their business by reducing liquidity and leading to penalties or fines.

Will OCC return its PPP loan? My base case is no.

A second positive comes from concerns about supply chains and sourcing strategies. How robust are global supply chains during pandemics and trade wars? Faced with potential disruptions, managers may conclude a domestic supplier such as OCC has renewed appeal.

"Wuhan tops the world in optical fiber and cable production" boasts Hubei, China government website. US-based companies might find themselves increasingly attracted to the proximity of OCC's Virginia, South Carolina and Texas production capabilities.

Source: Hubei, China government website

A third positive is an increasing demand for broadband and 5G.

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is a rough comparable for OCC. On its earnings conference call held on April 29, 2020, Belden said: "When the crisis passes and global economies reopen, we believe that many of our businesses could emerge stronger than ever." Most positively, Belden expects: "Broadband and 5G... should be a clear beneficiary of the global pandemic and the associated social distancing and work from home practices. Broadband networks are being stressed like never before. We believe this will drive increasing investments in network infrastructure by our customers. (emphasis added)" OCC participates in the broadband, 5G and network infrastructure segment.

Similarly, on Amphenol Corporation's 2020 Q1 conference call, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Norwitt said: "I would mention that we did see a significant uptick in orders in the first quarter from a wide array of customers in the IT datacom market. We believe that surge in activity is related to our customers' efforts and our customers' customers' efforts to increase bandwidth in support of new demands related to the COVID-19 crisis and this includes the increase in online video communication, streaming services and gaming among others."

The biggest negative impact of the coronavirus, from a profit and loss perspective, is the devastation of the global economy. Although certain segments of OCC's business will benefit, I expect a weak economy will be bad for OCC overall. Belden, whose 2020 Q1 earnings conference call was cited above, says negatives include: "our customers in the hospitality, retail, and commercial real estate markets are clearly facing fundamental changes in their businesses that will have implications for demand for our products." Similarly, Belden expects the oil and gas industry and the automotive industry will be under pressure.

Even the military market, which is considered stable, is affected. On Amphenol's 2020 Q1 call, CEO Adam Norwitt noted: "A certain of our facilities that support military customers are operating with reduced staffing as a result of governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic." On the other hand, on Amphenol's call, Adam Norwitt said "I'm very pleased that the company booked $2.150 billion in orders in the first quarter, and that represented a book-to-bill of 1.15 to 1, the highest level in the modern history of the Corporation."

Belden included the slide below in its 2020 Q1 earnings release conference call held on April 29, 2020. The slide shows Belden's estimate of its customers' growth dynamics after coronavirus.

Source: Belden, Inc.

OCC does not provide such detailed granularity regarding its customers' end markets. I understand OCC has exposure to all the sectors Belden reviews above, plus a meaningful business serving military and also cell phone tower end markets (perhaps included in "Broadband & 5G" by Belden). While robust demand for broadband and wireless could be supportive of OCC's customers' consequent capital expenditure plans, for the remainder of OCC's FY2020 (ending October 31) and beyond, some companies will shelve capex plans while other companies will aggressively take advantage of the changing landscape.

Prospects For OCC To Be Acquired?

On its 2020 Q1 quarterly conference call, Belden, identified in my earlier research reports as one of OCC's potential acquirers, said: "we are unlikely to complete additional M&A in this uncertain environment." So this may not be an opportune time to try to sell OCC or any company. On the other hand, OCC is in a business that could benefit from increase demand for broadband and 5G investment, so an interested company trying to quickly add capacity in the US might be interested in buying OCC. In other words, an acquirer could buy OCC to use its capacity to produce the acquirer's product line much faster than building a new plant (particularly true given OCC's excess capacity at its FY2019 operating rate). Speed has value.

But I don't view OCC as being sufficiently nimble to capitalize on a temporary opportunity. Without a push.

OCC's banking relationship with Pinnacle

As one drives south on Interstate 581, past Pinnacle Bank's office in Roanoke, Virginia (see photo below), Pinnacle Bank's office in High Point, North Carolina is 100 miles further south.

Source: Google Street View

Why the shift of Roanoke-based OCC's banking relationship from Pinnacle's local Roanoke office to Pinnacle's out-of-state High Point, North Carolina office (noted in my October, 2019 article Optical Cable Corp.'s Bank May Gain Leverage After OCC Missed 2 Bank Covenants' Requirements)?

In response to this analyst's emailed question on OCC's FY2019 Q4 quarterly conference call held January 27, 2020, CFO Tracy Smith disclosed, for the first time: "Pinnacle Bank has indicated their interest in OCC securing an alternative source of financing to replace the revolving loan that OCC has with Pinnacle Bank, which is set to expire on June 30, 2020."

On May 6, 2020, OCC filed an 8-K that stated that OCC "is not able to secure a financing commitment letter... as required by" its credit agreement with Pinnacle, but OCC "shall engage in good faith to refinance the Revolving Credit Note under the Credit Agreement with a closing planned on or before June 30, 2020."

As of FY2020 Q1, OCC had $5.7MM of outstanding borrowings on its revolver. OCC's $5.0MM PPP loan could be an important part of a solution. If the PPP loan frees up funds that are now available to pay down the revolver, I expect OCC will still need to refinance $1MM to $2MM on June 30, 2020.

Refinancing the revolver is not simple.

Pinnacle's credit agreement with OCC is comprised of three loans: 1) the revolver; 2) the Term Loan A; and, 3) the Term Loan B. The Term Loan notes are secured by deeds and also secured by all of OCC's assets, with minor carve-outs. The existing credit agreement does not appear to contain a provision to free up collateral if the revolver alone is paid off.

Consequently, a new revolver to replace the existing revolver would not automatically enjoy first security collateral. If OCC were to refinance the entire credit facility (the $5.7MM revolver and the $5.9MM term loans, as of January 31, 2020), then the collateral would be available to secure a new facility.

Would Pinnacle release collateral so that a replacement lender could have security, as an inducement to refinance the revolver alone (without the necessity of refinancing the entire revolver)? Maybe. In OCC's FY2019 Q4 quarterly conference call, management seemed to argue that the Term Loans' real estate represents sufficient collateral: "We estimate the loan-to-value of our real estate on our $5.91 million in term loans to be less than 62% at October 31, 2019." (bold added)

Pinnacle's options if OCC misses the June 30 date?

If OCC does not refinance the revolver by June 30, 2020, I would expect Pinnacle to communicate that it would consider extending the maturity of the revolver given certain actions by OCC, possibly including some of these options:

Appoint a new outside director, suitable to Pinnacle Bank, to be lead independent director. (OCC Director John Nygren, formerly President and CEO of ChemTreat, Inc., who sold ChemTreat to Danaher Corporation in 2007 for $436 million and who joined OCC's board shortly after Anita Zucker's 13D in December, 2015, might be a reasonable choice.) Have Neil Wilkin publicly relinquish some role to underscore that the status quo has changed. Have OCC's board remove the poison pill which triggers at 15%. Have the lead independent director hire an investment bank. Have the lead independent director announce a competitive auction sale of OCC. Have the lead independent director run the auction of OCC. Fully cooperate with interested parties.

Given potential interest in moving production back to the US and given strength in certain business lines, such as broadband and 5G, potential buyers could be interested. But, unless the business can be made profitable as a stand-alone entity before the PPP funds run out, the window for a sale is limited. Given $14MM of net losses over the 10 year period ended FY2019, and recent covenant issues with OCC's credit facility, partially offset by OCC's success at garnering a forgivable PPP loan that should more than tide the company through FY2020 cash losses, status quo is no longer a viable long-term option, in my opinion.

On the other hand, considering the cushion provided by the forgivable PPP loan, Pinnacle may choose to delay any tough action. But would Pinnacle feel that OCC, forecast by me to sustain meaningful operating losses over the next year, will be in the same position difficult financial position a year from now? Is it better to deal with this now?

Selling the company would be good for many, including Chairman, President and CEO Neil Wilkin. And Wilkin has a chance to be a hero! Wilkin could retire with the proceeds of his one million OCC shares. He could sit on non-profit boards and make donations to worthy causes in Roanoke, such as Taubman Museum of Art and Virginia Western Community College.

Neil Wilkin and OCC's board could be heroes or could risk losing both financially and reputationally. To me, the outlook appears binary. The bank wants its money, not the highest stock price. Neil Wilkin and OCC's board (and all of us investors) want the highest stock price. Selling the company now would maximize the sale price.

I imagine OCC can find an aggressive lender to lend the full amount to refinance the existing Pinnacle facility. But I would fear a trap could be set by including unrealistic covenants that allow the new lender to inexpensively seize control of OCC. But Neil Wilkin is smart, and he will see through that.

The optimal way out, in my mind, is for OCC to sell itself.

I would not want to own OCC's stock if management and/or the board refuse to consider the possibility of putting itself up for sale. I would consider investment funds to be more productive elsewhere.

Projected Financials

My expectations for FY2020 (ended October 31) and my expectations for the long-term ($100MM annual sales scenario) are below. I hesitate to include FY2020 results because of the unprecedented uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is huge uncertainty in my FY2020 numbers; if my FY2020 numbers are wrong, they are likely high. Note that any accounting recognition of the PPP loan and its many impacts are not included in the numbers below.

Source: SEC, conference calls, GreatQuarter estimates and projections.

On OCC's FY2020 Q1 quarterly conference call held on March 16, 2020, Neil Wilkin stated:

We did see an increase in sales activity in February with orders that were placed. And to a large extent, what we believe we were seeing was projects that were in the works even during the first quarter but hadn't been converted into orders until the first part of February.

On OCC's FY2019 Q4 quarterly conference call, held on January 27, 2020, four days before the end of the first fiscal quarter, Neil Wilkin stated:

Sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 are slower than our typical seasonality. However, at this time, we continue to expect total consolidated net sales in fiscal year 2020 to exceed fiscal year 2019. (bold added)

No such guidance was provided on the FY2020 Q1 call held March 16, 2020 regarding higher sales in FY2020 than in FY2019.

On Amphenol Corporation's 2020 Q1 conference call held on April 22, 2020, Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Norwitt said:

I would mention that we did see a significant uptick in orders in the first quarter from a wide array of customers in the IT datacom market. We believe that surge in activity is related to our customers' efforts and our customers' customers' efforts to increase bandwidth in support of new demands related to the COVID-19 crisis and this includes the increase in online video communication, streaming services and gaming among others.

On Belden Inc.'s 2020 Q1 quarterly conference call held April 29, 2020, President, CEO and Chairman John Stroup said:

While we are not able to accurately predict the timing and magnitude of the recovery, our current expectation is that business conditions will bottom in the second quarter and we will see sequential improvement in the second half.

OCC's FY2020 results are highly uncertain. I expect FY2020 Q2 results will be weak, with improvement as the fiscal year progresses. Perhaps more importantly, I expect OCC will be cash flow positive after accounting for the forgiveness of the PPP loan. But I could be wrong.

OCC's long-term results, assuming new sales-oriented management with deep experience in the industry, should show a marked improvement. But, considering the turmoil of the coronavirus, partially offset by the PPP loan, FY2020 could mark the end of the window for new management to be installed seamlessly. Again, I could be wrong.

I believe there would be a benefit to being part of a larger organization.

OCC Common Stock Valuation

Since OCC will enjoy neither positive earnings nor positive EBITDA in FY2020, if my projections are correct, OCC cannot be compared to its peers using those two metrics.

Looking at Enterprise Value/Revenue, which I calculate to be 0.44 (rather than the 0.28 that Yahoo shows), OCC is cheap. If OCC's stock rallied to the median level of its comparables' Enterprise Value/Revenue, OCC's stock would triple to $7.65.

If OCC's stock rallied to the median level of its comparables' Price/Book Value, OCC's stock would rise by 66% to $4.23.

Thinking longer term, if OCC's stock rallied to its comparables' current forward median PE, and using my long-term target for its EPS of $0.71 which assumes new management, OCC's stock could rally by 378% to $9.65.

All those OCC stock price targets are higher than the current price. Can the stock achieve those targets? I suspect not, unless there is new sales-oriented management or, much more likely, OCC were to be acquired by a strategic buyer.

The value of OCC comes from the potential to building its existing business by both growing its revenues and achieving decent margins on its revenues.

For a margin comparison exercise, RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) seems like an appropriate comparison because OCC and RFIL are a similar size, and OCC and RFIL both benefited from the same timing of a surge of orders driven by cellular tower upgrades by large, and undisclosed, Tier 1 US domestic cellular companies. OCC's and RFIL's gross margins were not meaningfully different; but OCC's operating margin was materially lower, driven in part by higher SG&A as a percentage of sales.

By comparison, much larger competitor Belden had 2019 gross margin of 37.2%, operating margin of 9.7%, and SG&A (with R&D added) as a percent of sales of 24.0%.

Appendix A -- 50% of Capacity Utilization

Tucked away in OCC's FY2019 10-K (not OCC's more popular Annual Report that is Exhibit 13.1 of the 10-K) is a statement that "we are currently operating at approximately 50% of our production equipment capacity on average at our collective manufacturing facilities during fiscal year 2019."

Source: OCC FY2019 10-K

If FY2019 capacity utilization was 50% when sales were $71MM, 100% capacity utilization would be roughly $142MM, assuming, per OCC's FY2019 10-K, "fully staffed to run production at all of our locations twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week, all year." Sure, 100% may be difficult to achieve, but 85% might be easier to achieve, equaling sales of $120MM.

I agree sales can be increased, as shown in my long-term sales number of $100MM, which represents the bottom of the $100MM - $120MM sales range that seems realizable, after meaningful investment in sales and capex. Contemplating a scenario that OCC remains independent with new sales-oriented management, at the $100MM sales level, I show $11MM annual EBITDA and $0.72 EPS. Hypothetically, sales of $120MM might result in $15MM annual EBITDA and $1.00 EPS. Examining OCC's hypothetical 100% capacity utilization sales of $140MM, I estimate that $140MM sales would generate $20MM annual EBITDA and $1.50 EPS. One could argue, using P/E and EBITDA multiples, that a sustained $100MM scenario could yield a stock price of around $10 and a sustained $140MM scenario could yield a stock price over $20.

Appendix B -- Wireless revenue volatility

Wireless revenues have proven volatile. OCC FY2019 AR: "OCC’s sales in the wireless carrier market exceeded $28 million in fiscal year 2018 and was almost $9 million in fiscal year 2019." A $20MM drop in wireless sales from FY2018 to FY2019 more than explains the total sales decline of $17MM. I am expecting FY2020 wireless sales to grow modestly.

OCC's FY2019 Annual Report provided sufficient information to calculate ex-wireless sales were $59.2MM in FY2018, rising to $62.6MM in FY2019, even as total net sales declined from $87.8MM to $71.3MM. Note OCC's presentation below of the progression of ex-wireless sales by quarter for FY2016 through FY2019. FY2019 boasts quarterly sales that top each respective quarterly ex-wireless sales figures in the four-year time frame:

Source: OCC FY2019 Annual Report, page 4

But total sales (including wireless) tell a different story. As shown below in GreatQuarter's chart, each quarter of FY2018 showed the highest sales (including wireless) for all quarters from FY2016 through FY2019. Excluding wireless, as in the OCC-generated chart above, FY2018 was never the highest in the four year period. OCC's total net sales including wireless:

Source: GreatQuarter's calculations using data from OCC's SEC filings

Appendix C -- Potential need to boost capital expenditures

In OCC's FY2019 Annual Report (Exhibit 13.1 filed with OCC's 10-K), in his "Letter from the CEO," Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Wilkin calls OCC's FY2019 Q1 results a "gut punch" (bold added) driven by "unintended throughput constraints and unexpected inefficiencies in OCC’s Roanoke production facility problems with the plant." Noting the sustained drop in capital expenditures from FY2016 through FY2019, I wonder if those constraints and inefficiencies might be in some way be related to past reduced capex.

Note that in my long-term forecast (above), I boost OCC's annual capex back to its $2.5MM annual average that it was during FY2011 through FY2015. Per OCC's FY2019 Annual Report, OCC budgeted capex of $2.5MM in FY2019, even though the company only spent 20% of that figure: "During our 2019 fiscal year budgeting process, we included an estimate for capital expenditures of $2.5 million for the year. We incurred capital expenditures totaling $488,000."

Appendix D -- Corning's and Belden's private jets visit Roanoke

In November, 2019, a Corning corporate jet visited Roanoke's Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Google reports the airport is a 3.5 mile/8 minute drive to OCC. We do not know the purpose of the Corning flight, or indeed if it had anything to do with OCC. (The flight did not merit a Seeking Alpha article, in my mind, because its prospective meaning was too speculative, but I did write it up on my substack blog as The mysterious flight of corporate jet N78CY.) Note that in 2016, Corning acquired STRAN Technologies, a company similar to OCC in many ways.

Source: FlightAware

Similarly, in January, a Belden Inc.-owned jet N363AP (operated by http://www.americanaircharter.com/our-fleet/ ) flew from St. Louis, MO (Belden HQ) to Roanoke, VA (OCC HQ). I mentioned Belden as a top contender to acquire OCC in past OCC articles, including my October, 2019 article: "a viable exit would be a sale of the company [OCC] to Berkshire, Belden, or a number of other potential strategic buyers." In Belden's most recent 10-K: "A key part of our business strategy includes acquiring companies to support our growth and product portfolio." We do not know the purpose of the Belden flight, or indeed if it had anything to do with OCC.

Source: FlightAware

Knowing the names of the passengers on the flights might be illuminating. The response to a FOIA request for the names of passengers on the flights was: "The Federal Aviation Administration does not maintain or have access to passenger manifest records."

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCC RFIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to Seeking Alpha's Terms of Use: Read this article at your own risk. Under no circumstances should this article be construed to be investment advice. You agree to do your own research and your own due diligence. Always consult a financial advisor. In no event should Great Quarter be liable for any losses. I make mistakes and I've been wrong many times. While, to the best of Great Quarter's ability and belief, great care was put into its research, analysis, opinion, and writing, and while this article and the information herein is believed to be accurate and reliable and does not omit material facts, it is presented “as is” and without representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied. Great Quarter makes no promise to update articles or any information, analysis, or opinion herein. Following the publication of this article, Great Quarter reserves the right to make any trade at any time in any securities mentioned; in the future, I may be long, short, or neutral regardless of any information, analysis, or opinion herein; furthermore I will not report when a security position is initiated or exited. Humans are bad at predicting the future. Part of this article attempts to predict the future. Great Quarter's goal to be more right about the future than wrong. But, the future will hold many surprises. Please be aware that at least part of this article will prove to be wrong. Since Great Quarter is not receiving compensation for this article from Seeking Alpha, Great Quarter retains the copyright. Great Quarter welcomes readers to comment or ask questions in the comment section below.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.