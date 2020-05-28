Macro improvements have been incredibly bullish for ETM over the last few weeks as lockdowns have eased, leading to sports restarting and higher road traffic.

If you had asked anybody in March whether there would be a V-shaped recovery, most people would've said no, yet here we are, with both the market and the economy recovering. With ad spend trending up again, we believe Entercom Communications (ETM) is now a much safer investment even though it is up more than 2x from its lows.

Macro improvements

Over the last few months, the COVID-19 situation has improved drastically. The most obvious of these improvements is the fact that new cases have steadily trended down in the US and many other countries as well. As you can see below, daily case counts have recently gone below 20k per day.

More importantly, though, economic sentiment is much higher as well. With lockdowns easing, many people are eager to get back to their old life. Of particular importance to ETM, sporting events have started to continue, which should benefit ETM's sports stations, and people are starting to drive again, which should help in-car radio listening.

Q1/Q2 results and why they don't matter

Before COVID-19, ETM was doing extremely well, showing a strong 7% growth in revenue and margin expansion leading to double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 in March caused overall revenue to be down slightly for Q1.

There is no question that Q2 is going to be much worse. While management did not give specifics about April pacings, from what we've heard from other radio companies April revenue should be down 40%. On the bright side, according to all the radio companies we're following, May is showing a slight improvement compared to April and June is showing a massive improvement, signaling that April is likely the bottom in terms of ad spend.

So, clearly right now May is a handful of points better than April and June is significantly better than May. Don't know if that's going to stick we'll see as things shake out over these last six weeks or if it accelerates it's uncertain. Source: Q1 2020 call

In addition, ETM's digital properties are doing quite well. Radio.com traffic is up substantially and revenues from digital are up 41% YoY led by strong podcasting and streaming audio.

I'd also like to share a few words about Radio.com. As noted earlier Radio.com has been the fastest-growing digital audio platform in the country and now delivers over 40 million users excluding podcasting. According to Comscore our monthly average uniques grew 71% in March significantly outpacing the other leading platforms. And our year-to-date TLH is up 22%. Source: Q1 2020 call

While we believe ETM could generate a loss in Q2, it is clear at this point that Q2 results don't really matter. Q3 will almost certainly see a recovery and we believe it won't even take a year before ETM fully recovers to 2019 levels. Our belief is that this isn't a prolonged recession, but rather a temporary blip in the economy that will go away within a few months.

Programmatic potential

Recently, when I took a serious look at ad tech player Rubicon Project (RUBI), I noticed that management was emphasizing that programmatic audio was a major growth driver for their business in recent quarters. For those who don't know, programmatic advertising is basically automatic advertising using AI and machine learning.

Users in the US spend 18% of their time on mobile apps listening to music, according to comScore’s 2017 app report. Meanwhile, eMarketer forecasts show that US in-app ad spend will top $56 billion dollars this year. If 18% of those dollars went to audio, then digital audio would reap in $10 billion through apps alone, yet the IAB states that digital audio made just $1.6 billion last year. Source: eMarketer

Audio advertising itself is very underappreciated, with eMarketer estimating that advertisers have been underspending on audio by 84%, but we believe programmatic audio is even more underappreciated. In fact, the market is so small that there are no publicly available forecasts regarding market size. However, in recent quarters, it has been gaining popularity very quickly, with large platforms like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) saying that programmatic was making up 25% of their business.

And in terms of the programmatic question, it's about 25% of ad revenue and growing. And we feel really optimistic about how big Programmatic Ad Studio as well our self-service tool, how well they're doing and how much they could continue to grow over time. Source: Spotify Q4 2019 call

With ETM being a leading podcaster and digital radio player, we are confident that programmatic audio growth will be a long-term growth driver. As programmatic audio grows in popularity, ETM will be able to monetize its traffic and increase CPM from the millions of listeners downloading podcasts every month, driving strong revenue growth.

Valuation

Despite the large gain in ETM shares, the company still trades at an incredibly cheap valuation of less than 2x 2019 adjusted free cash flow. We believe the company should be able to recover to $3-4 per share as the economy recovers, with further gains over the long term from deleveraging and growth in podcasting and programmatic audio.

As a sign of faith, ETM Director Joseph Field has continued to purchase shares even recently, with a massive purchase of 1.2mil shares just a few days ago.

The main risk we see for ETM currently is a second wave of the pandemic, but it isn't as scary as it may sound. Trump says that he would not close the country even if the second wave of the pandemic does hit, so there would be limited impact even if this does occur.

Takeaway

Anyways, it has definitely been a few very painful months for stockholders. It hurts that the company we recommended at $6 just a few months ago is down to less than $2, but we don't see any reason to change our thesis. The company will continue to generate substantial cash flow and management is now laser-focused on deleveraging. It may take a while, but we believe this path should lead to improved shareholder value creation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.