RGLD is now in overbought territory. I recommend taking some profit off the table.

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 86.2K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which increased 2.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $136.4 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020, up significantly from the $109.8 million reported the same quarter last year.

Image: Barrick Gold's Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Courtesy: Caribbean Business Report

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is another excellent gold streamer that is part of the selected group of five streamers that I regularly follow on Seeking Alpha. It is not my favorite, but the business model is the same, and the potential for growth and improvement is significant.

The leading players in this segment called the streamers & royalty are, of course, Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). We can also add Royal Gold. Two smaller streamers are also Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND). The group has outperformed the VanEck Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), as we can see below on the one-year chart. Osisko has been a laggard in this segment, and RGLD is a little behind too.

Royal Gold owns a broad asset portfolio of well over 190 properties:

Source: RGLD previous Presentation

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q 2020 (Fiscal 3Q'20)

Royal Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 97.59 109.78 115.69 118.77 123.64 136.44 Net Income in $ Million 23.59 28.77 26.46 70.45 41.32 38.55 EBITDA $ Million 67.11 84.85 80.80 86.90 93.85 100.31 EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 0.44 0.40 1.07 0.63 0.59 Operating cash flow in $ Million 58.83 77.74 72.26 71.24 78.26 99.70 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.1 1.0 0.0 4.36 68.06 35.44 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 58.0 76.4 72.26 66.88 10.20 64.26 Total cash in $ Million 156.5 216.0 119.5 122.0 80.50 93.72 Long-term debt in $ Million 358.9 362.9 214.6 164.6 129.87 100.15 Dividend per share in $ 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.28 0.28 0.28 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.47 65.52 65.54 65.62 65.61 65.60 Gold Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 79.6 84.2 88.4 80.7 83.5 86.2 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,226 1,303 1,309 1,472 1,481 1,583

Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $136.44 million in Fiscal 3Q'20

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $136.4 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020, up significantly from the $109.8 million reported the same quarter last year. Below are presented the results:

Source: Presentation

Stream revenues increased 25.3% and came in at $97.5 million, up from the year-ago quarter's $67.7 million. Royalty revenues were $39.0 million. In the press release the company said:

The increase in total revenue for the third quarter compared to the prior-year quarter was due to higher average gold and silver prices, as well as an increase in gold sales at Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo and higher copper sales at Mount Milligan. These increases were partially offset by lower gold sales at Rainy River and Mount Milligan due to a decrease in deliveries.

Royal Gold indicated a net income, excluding the equity loss, of $38.55 million, or $0.59 per basic share.

Bill Heissenbuttel, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

Earnings for the quarter were a healthy $38.6 million or $0.59 per share, which were $0.68 per share after adding back a $0.05 noncash mark-to-market loss on our equity securities and a one-time noncash charge of $0.04 related to noncash employee stock compensation.

2 - Free cash flow of $64.26 million in fiscal 3Q'20

Note: The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The quarterly free cash flow was $64.3 million this quarter, and yearly FCF ("ttm") is now $213.55 million.

The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share or a yield of 0.84%.

As a general statement, and I do not want to single out this streamer particularly. I believe that the gold industry is lagging behind many other industries when it comes to rewarding its shareholders. A dividend of about 2.5% to 3% should be widely more reasonable, and this dismal dividend payout is a weakness when it comes to a long-term investment.

A critical project for the company is the Khoemacau Project. Below is the most recent update:

3 - Net debt and liquidity, going down significantly

The total debt is now $100.3 million as of March 31, 2020. Net debt is now $6.5 million. As we can see above, the company has reduced its debt load significantly in the past few years. However:

In April 2020, the Company drew an additional $200 million on its revolving credit facility at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.10% for an all-in rate of 2.54%, resulting in a total of $305 million outstanding and $695 million available. There is no immediate requirement for the additional funds.

Below is a quick look at the liquidity at the end of the 3Q; however, it has changed a little since then:

Source: Presentation

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 86.2K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which increased 2.4% from the same quarter a year ago.

The company announced a cost of sales of $22 million in the fiscal 3Q, up from the year-ago quarter's $19 million.

Details below:

Stream K Au Oz K Ag Oz K Ag Oz Mount Milligan 14.0 0 4.3 Pueblo Viejo 13.1 417.8 0 Wassa and Prestea 3.3 0 0 Andacollo 13.9 0 0 Rainy River 2.6 47.9 0 Other 0.8 0 0 Total 49.2 465.7 4.3 Royalty K Au Oz K Ag Oz Cu Mlbs Pb Mlbs Zc Mlbs Penasquito 97.2 8.7 0 60.5 124.5 Cortez 57.7 0 0 0 0 Total 154.9 8.7 0.0 60.5 124.5

At Mount Milligan: Centerra announced, "that process plant operations restarted in late April, and mine operations are expected to ramp up production in mid-May." This issue causes changes to the calendar 2020 guidance.

Centerra announced, "that process plant operations restarted in late April, and mine operations are expected to ramp up production in mid-May." This issue causes changes to the calendar 2020 guidance. At Pueblo Viejo: Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) reported that "it continues to advance engineering and evaluation work towards a feasibility study for the process" of plant expansion and proposed tailings storage facility.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) reported that "it continues to advance engineering and evaluation work towards a feasibility study for the process" of plant expansion and proposed tailings storage facility. At Penasquito: On May 5, 2020, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) declared that "operations at Peñasquito were placed on care and maintenance on April 12 due to a Mexican federal government decree to temporarily suspend all non-essential activities in Mexico as part of a nationwide effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

On May 5, 2020, Newmont (NYSE:NEM) declared that "operations at Peñasquito were placed on care and maintenance on April 12 due to a Mexican federal government decree to temporarily suspend all non-essential activities in Mexico as part of a nationwide effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19." At Rainy River: "As a result of measures to address the spread of COVID-19, Rainy River completed a voluntary two-week shutdown from March 20 to April 2, 2020, according to New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD)".

The average gold price this quarter was up 21.4% to $1,583 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

Inventories for the quarter-end to be in the range of 30K to 35K GEOs, up significantly from 25K GEOs from the precedent quarter.

5 - Guidance 2020 and Fiscal Q4

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (short term)

I consider Royal Gold a long-term alternative streamer if you own already Franco-Nevada and Wheaton Precious Metals.

Royal Gold's solid balance sheet and nearly $1 billion in liquidity place the company ideally to sail through the coronavirus-induced crisis.

Its net debt at the end of March 31, 2020, was below $10 million. However, the streamer will not be able to avoid some disruptions soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is highly probable that the next quarter will deliver a weak production. It is not unique to Royal Gold, but the entire gold industry.

Looking at the stock price, it is now apparent that RGLD and its peers are trading in overbought territory, and it is almost sure that a retracement should occur soon. It is especially true if the economy is starting to recover from the catastrophic effects due to the virus.

Technical analysis

RGLD is showing an ascending channel pattern with a potential support breakout now. The range for the lower support is between $120 and $115, where it could be a good idea to buy and accumulate a little and depending on the gold price, which is paramount here.

The old support is now a resistance around $140, which means that on any uptick at or above $140, I recommend selling about 30% of your position expecting a retracement soon. I would be tempted to wait for the retest of the 50 MA at $115 to accumulate again seriously. RSI above is not telling now.

We will need a few more trading days to decide what to do. My thinking is that the whole gold sector is not overbought and needs a meaningful retracement. Thus, turn your paper profit in real cash and wait for the stock to correct.

On the plus side, 50 MA is about to cross the 200 MA (golden cross), which is bullish short term.

