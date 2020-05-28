With a near 50% gain, we think it is prudent to back out your initial investment plus enough to go buy something nice and let the rest run.

AutoZone (AZO) is a name that we cover regularly. In March we highlighted it as a tremendous buy under $800, and the stock has rallied hard with the market and on the back of its own performance. In this column, we continue our regular coverage of the name following its just reported earnings, and believe that at $1150 it is time to take some profit. We think that it is prudent money management here to back out the initial investment plus a little extra to go buy something nice for yourself. The rest you can let run with the House's money. With the COVID-19 market crisis, AutoZone's operations have been impacted, and of course as we saw in March, the stock was not spared. This was an opportunity and it remains our opinion that this company will thrive moving forward, but the stock is also a little ahead of itself. The present fiscal Q4 is definitely going to experience pain as economies are still reopening and there are recession impacts from people out of work and many businesses closed. However, we continue to believe that when the peak of transmission has passed in North America in terms of an incidence rate, while the lasting economic consequences will linger a bit longer. There are concerns that COVID-19 could resurface as summer passes and fall approaches. That remains to be seen, but independent of any of that, the fact is that we have a stock up nearly 50%. If we consider that there will be some lasting impacts on middle and lower income Americans, then it is likely that many will try and extend the life of their cars. Under these assumptions, AutoZone, as a company should reap rewards, so we think it is fine to keep a position on with the House's money. By doing so, you are entitled to all future gains in the stock, dividends, spinoffs, etc. Let it run. We think the future is bright, and that while the near-term is questionable the longer-term picture looks solid. Let us discuss.

What we thought of fiscal Q3 performance

In our opinion, things were strong. While there were reduced hours and such, stores remained open. To be clear, it could have been much worse, and the company once again delivered well past expectations. We were impressed, but the performance justifies the huge rally in the stock, for the most part. We are relatively neutral to short-term bearish, but bullish in the long-term. The company is crushing sales expectations and still exceeding our bullish same-store sales expectations. In Q3, AutoZone registered sales of $2.8 billion, which was just a 0.1% year-over-year decrease, and was a decent beat versus consensus analyst estimates of $130 million, and well above our expectations for $2.5 billion.

Now, as sales continue to be strong, we need to, of course, understand what is driving these sales. The measure you should care about is comparable sales, which have been on the mend since bottoming out in 2017. This is a critical metric, but we expected declines in the quarter given the COVID-19 crisis. We expected a decline of 1-2%, and comps did fall at the bottom end of this range hitting 1%.

This comparable sales figure on its face value appears worrisome, but we want to remind you at the last report, the comparable sales figure in fiscal Q2. This was a big change from last year's Q2, which saw an increase of 3.9% in same-store sales. Management gave us some really solid color on what happened here:

Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, decreased 1.0% for the quarter. The quarter can best be described in three, four-week segments. The first four weeks were strong as both Retail and Commercial performed well, up mid-single digit same store sales. The next four weeks, the weeks COVID-19 had its first impact on our business, our same store sales were down materially. Over the last four weeks, as federal stimulus checks began to flow through the economy, same store sales turned meaningfully positive.

After these results, we are still projecting for the entire year 2020 ahead comparable sales of 1-2%, and that factors in Q4 2020 being slightly positive. We think that is priced in. We are excited about the latter half of Q4 2020 and beyond, when things subside and people need to keep cars going. That is the thesis here.

It is worth noting that further boosting the top line is the fact that AutoZone also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The company opened 21 net new stores in the U.S. and added another 2 internationally. With these new store openings, and those opened in the last three quarters, sales should see continued low-single digit growth overall, though again, Q4 is likely to have a better second half. Long term, continued sales growth is bullish.

We still expect a very strong 2020, even with COVID-19 impacts

As shareholders in the long-term of AutoZone, our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins.

We expect margins to remain strong and not fluctuate greatly, and in the heart of the COVID-19 crisis, the company delivered gross margins that were flat from a year ago. They were 53.6%, which is strong on its own, but considering the economic climate, this was better than expected. So we saw basically flat sales. We saw decent margins. Operating margin remains solid. Yes, the start of Q4 is questionable. No one really knows, but management's commentary on trends coming into Q4 was pretty solid. That said, we expect a lot of the positivity is priced in at $1150. The stellar buyback program is now on pause, but the company did pick up 160,000 shares at the start of Q3. This helped drive EPS to $14.39, down 10% from a year ago, but smashing estimates by $0.81, and surpassing our expectations by $1.14. We had expected 2020 EPS in March to be around $51-$52, but that is now proving to be far too conservative, justifying a boost in share prices that we saw. With Q3's results better than expected and Q4 looking a lot better than we thought it would.

Thus, we think EPS for fiscal 2020 can now track $59-$60. The historical trading range is 18-19X forward EPS and that is about where we are at now. Thus, we think shares are adequately valued and near-term upside remains limited. The market has run up sizably. We think it is prudent to take some off the table given the valuation.

