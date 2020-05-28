Amazon.com: Investment Thesis

Amazon.com (AMZN) attracts a high earnings multiple. This opens up opportunities for Amazon to take advantage of its high share price to reduce operating costs and to raise capital to fund new investment. This new investment produces additional earnings which in turn attract high multiples, pushing the share price even higher. It is a virtuous cycle requiring some more in-depth explanation as provided in this article. It probably cannot go on forever, but I would not attempt to hazard a guess when it will slow down or come to an end. Neither should you - Amazon is not a prospect for shorting. I find myself sitting on the fence on Amazon, possibly watching opportunity pass by. I am presently neutral on Amazon, because to earn an adequate risk adjusted return at current share price levels requires some heroic assumptions over a long time period.

Below I address for Amazon,

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns; Checking the Amazon "Equity Bucket";

Amazon: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Amazon shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Amazon: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Amazon were strongly positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These rates of return, a low one at 19.7% and the other eight ranging from 33% to 45.5%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 22, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Duration of investment is also a factor to consider. Investor H has a rate of return of 38.1% compared to Investor C's rate of return of 33.0%, but Investor C's $3,000 investment has grown to $10,816 compared to $4,867 for Investor H. If the Amazon.com share price grows at less than 38% in the future, Investor H's rate of return will reduce over time.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Amazon show the company strong on all metrics excepting "Value". But for the "F" on value I would expect Amazon would be rated "Very Bullish" based on the other four rating elements. The "F" rating for "Value" automatically downgrades Amazon to "Neutral".

For "Value" Amazon has Fs for P/E GAAP and non-GAAP (TTM) and (FWD), based on comparison to sector medians. PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) does a little better with a C-. EV to Sales, EBITDA and EBIT perform poorly against sector medians. Price to Sales, Book and Cash Flow similarly perform poorly.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 17 fundamental measures each individually graded. For fourteen of these 17 measures Amazon earns "As" and "Bs," for growth compared to sector medians. Cs are earned for EBIT Growth (YoY) and EPS Diluted Growth (YoY), based on comparison to sector medians. ROE Growth (YoY) is rated a D+.

The "A+" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for Return on Capital, Gross Profit and EBITDA Margins, and Cash Flow metrics. Areas of weakness are EBIT and Net Income Margin.

For "Momentum" Amazon earns As for share price momentum for 3 months to 1 year, once again compared to sector performance.

For "Revisions" Amazon earns a B+ despite 41 downward EPS revisions and 1 upward revision over the last 90 days. The B+ reflects the effect on the sector median due the COVID-19 pandemic. The sector median has nil upgrades over the last 90 days.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2 -

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals. The important takeaway here - these quarter/year discrepancies are larger than I'm used to seeing, indicating a degree of greater uncertainty in analysts' EPS estimates for this company. Of course, the uncertain impact of COVID-19 might increase uncertainty in analysts' estimates for most companies at present.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Amazon. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of growth rate of negative 12.3% for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 89.5% up on 2020 and 66.1% up on 2019. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. With the wide range of analysts' estimates for Amazon future EPS, I take a slightly different approach to usual to estimate future P/E multiples for Amazon. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 10% Rate Of Return

Table 2.1 shows projections for buying at the current share price and targeting a 10% rate of return based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates. This allows us to see what future share prices would be required and also the P/E multiples at those share prices. It then becomes an exercise in making a judgement whether future multiples at the indicated levels are likely to be reasonable. Whether P/E multiples between 29 and 43 will be justifiable for Amazon.com at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. Given the high rates of return per Table 1, I expect most Amazon.com shareholders are envisaging a rate of return greater than 10% per year for their investment over the next 5 years. Table 2.2 below shows the effect on projected P/E multiples of targeting a 15% rate of return.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 15% Rate Of Return

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for an increase in the targeted rate of return from 10% to 15%, by increasing the P/E multiple assumptions. In order to achieve the increased targeted return of 15%, the P/E multiple at end of 2024 must increase from 35.33 to 43.65 for the consensus case. For the high case, the ending multiple must increase from 29.03 to 35.86, and for the low case an increase from 42.77 to 52.83 is required. Whether these higher P/E multiples will be justifiable for Amazon.com at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. For those Amazon.com investors seeking an even higher rate of return, Table 2.3 below shows the P/E multiples and share prices required for a 25% average yearly return through end of 2024.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Targeting A 25% Rate Of Return

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Tables 2.1 and 2.2 above, except for an increase in the targeted rate of return to 25%, by increasing the P/E multiple assumptions. In order to achieve the increase in targeted return from 10% and 15% to 25%, the P/E multiple at end of 2024 must increase to 64.86 for the consensus case. For the high case, the ending multiple must increase to 53.28, and for the low case a P/E multiple of 78.48 is required. Whether these higher P/E multiples will be justifiable for Amazon.com at end of 2024 will depend very much on ongoing future EPS growth prospects at that time. Note the 25% rate of return is well below most of the historical rates of return per Table 1. Also note, to go from a rate of return of 15% to 25% requires the assumed share price of $4,734 at end of 2024 per Table 2.2 to increase to an assumed $7,034 at end of 2024 per Table 2.3. Amazon share price has been compounding at high rates. But the power of compounding is a two edged sword. At some point in time the power of compounding will severely limit further growth in Amazon share price, at which time shareholder returns will be similarly limited. Shareholders should then hope the share price can overcome gravity.

Checking the Amazon "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Amazon Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in Equity of $45.987 billion over the 3.25 years, January 1, 2017 through end of March 31, 2020. The $45.987 billion was applied to increasing investment in net assets used in operations by $38.419 billion, and cash net of debt by $7.568 billion. The analysis of how that increase of $45.987 billion in equity was derived is shown in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Amazon Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see that with Amazon - the company's profits are being reinvested for the benefit of its shareholders.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 -

Reported net income over the 3.25 year period totals to $27.229 billion, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $54.30.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $18.233 billion for 21.6 million restricted stock units granted to employees at an average deemed price of $36.43 per share.

By issuing 21.6 million restricted shares to employees, Amazon in effect has conducted capital raisings with deemed proceeds of $18.233 billion. This results in an increase in shareholders' equity of $18.233 billion as shown in Table 3.2.

Increase in shareholders' equity over the 3.25 year period totals to $45.987 billion, comprised of net income $27.229 billion, capital raised through share issues $18.233 billion, and $0.525 billion for adjustments to income items that are not recorded in the net income statement.

The $45.987 billion increase in net equity equates to an increase of $91.84 per share, when calculated on a period by period diluted average weighted shares basis. The increase in net equity per share (book value per share) is slightly lower at $90.45, due primarily to dilution from additional shares progressively issued over the 3.25 year period. This is relatively minor dilution for the benefits obtained from issue of the additional shares.

Consideration of the advantages, disadvantages and risks associated with Amazon stock compensation scheme -

As per Table 3.2 market value of the shares issued to employees is estimated to be $31.847 billion, $13.614 billion greater than the amount of $18.233 billion actually charged against net income. If this total benefit to employees of $31.847 billion had been paid in cash, net income for the 3.25 year period would reduce by $13.614 billion, from $27.229 billion to $13.615 billion, subject to tax deduction adjustments. There has been a huge advantage in being able to use shares for employee compensation.

Employee compensation through share issues will lose much of its attraction to employees if the high rates of increase in the Amazon share price slow down or stop. Per Amazon's FY-2019 10-K filing,

Volatility in our stock price could adversely affect our business and financing opportunities and force us to increase our cash compensation to employees or grant larger stock awards than we have historically, which could hurt our operating results or reduce the percentage ownership of our existing stockholders, or both.

Amazon's Most Valuable Profit Center Is Its Share Capital

Due to the high P/E multiple, presently 116.43, Amazon is able to advantageously use its share capital as a form of currency.

On an estimated market value basis, sale (issue) of shares over the 3.25 year period contributed to an increase in equity of $31.847 billion, with minimal dilutionary effect. In comparison, net income adjusted for the market value of stock compensation was much lower at an estimated $13.615 billion.

It is arguable Amazon's share capital has been its greatest contributor to increase in shareholders' equity per share, contributing greater than 2 times total net income, including AWS contribution.

Table 4 below shows how Amazon is in a position to sell/issue shares at high multiples to raise funds for investment in projects, or acquire other businesses priced at much lower multiples. This enables high EPS growth rates with minimal dilution of existing shareholders. The result is either high share price growth or a reduction in P/E multiples, the latter being desirable in the longer term. The COVID-19 disruption may bring forward more opportunities for bolt on acquisitions by Amazon. SA News reports, "Amazon lurking in J.C. Penney bankruptcy case". That report canvasses Amazon might be looking to create new distribution centers, but I would not be surprised to see an element of in-store sales combined with distribution hubs.

Table 4

Amazon: Summary and Conclusions

Amazon has provided solid total returns to investors over the last four to five years. Continued strong share price growth is reliant on strong EPS growth. The law of large numbers will eventually slow down Amazon's EPS growth rates, but that may not be before Amazon grows EPS sufficiently to bring multiples down to sustainable levels. Amazon presently has no net debt and could conceivably leverage earnings to a considerable degree if organic earnings growth tapers off. Bolt on acquisitions are a strong possibility. There are certainly a lot of options available. On the other hand, I am identifying stocks in DGI+ Club's database of dividend paying stocks that pay healthy dividends and are capable of providing returns in the region of 15% or more, and do not rely on high multiples like Amazon.

