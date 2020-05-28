This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Introduction

Generally speaking I’m not a fan of microcap stocks as they tend to be illiquid, prone to dilution spikes, no analyst coverage and loose financial controls. But when a compelling opportunity arises in a field that I am familiar with and the potential for growth is exponential, it’s worth a hard look. With multiple multi-billion dollar builds occurring over the next 5-7 years in the United Kingdom, Lite Access's long investment in the British Isles is finally starting to pay off as they now have an incredible growth opportunity right in front of them. With soaring bandwidth needs due to Covid-19 coupled with the U.K.’s desire to raise its relatively low ranking in FTTH availability compared to other EU countries, fiber builders have been deemed essential businesses and have been allowed to continue to work through the Covid-19 crisis. The Covid-19 spotlight has illuminated the U.K.'s broadband issues. This is resulting in an acceleration in network planning and deployments by infrastructure providers, wireless providers and ISP's. It’s beginning to spark new interest in the sector by investors.

History/Product Offering

Lite Access, based in Vancouver, Canada, is one of the pioneers of “micro trenching” in the fiber optic cable installation business. It utilizes special cutting instruments called “Shark Blades” that allow for faster, more flexible, and cleaner cuts during incisions. They have also developed specialized techniques and equipment for blowing fiber through conduit as well as removing spoils from excavation activities among other areas. For those familiar with fiber construction companies in the United States, you could consider them a micro version of Dycom Industries (DY). The company has been around since 2004 and had fits and starts since going public in 2015. Revenues have been lumpy and there have been several private placements for either acquisitions or supplementation of working capital. The company has won various contracts in the past but none have managed to translate into consistent, multi-year revenues. There have also been significant management changes including a fairly rapid changeover over at the CFO position.

After seeing budding opportunities in the United Kingdom, the company started to invest in operations there in 2016. They landed some small trials and deployments but the biggest opportunity came in 2018 with an award from Gigaclear for West Oxfordshire, with the potential of up to $29mm (note all Lite Access financial terms discussed in this article will be in Canadian dollars) in less than 2 years. Initially this was the big win that Lite Access was looking for. A chance to broadly demonstrate its capability with a large customer while achieving sustained revenue. The company ramped up its employee base and spend significant capital to prepare for the installation. Unfortunately, the company never realized the revenue potential of that contract. Revenues nor work were guaranteed. Startup and mobilization costs were significant. Lite Access was betting on the come but the contract did not deliver. With that disappointment and business in Canada not able to pick up the slack, revenues went into a sharp decline and upfront expenses had eaten up most of the last round of private placement funding. The business looked grim and the price per share reflected that in the fall of 2019.

UK Opportunity

The reasons that Lite Access initially entered the U.K., however, remain valid. Boris Johnson has been touting his “gigabit capable broadband” plan by end of 2025. This is a slightly watered-down version of his original 95% “full fiber” plan by end of 2025. The U.K. government has allocated $5bil to help reach the rural 20%. Further details can be found in this research paper https://bit.ly/2LmTzp1 published in the House of Commons Library.

While there are plenty of other projects going on, the main builds to take note of are:

All are likely to be impacted to some degree by Covid-19 and discussed later in this article.

CityFibre Plans -

It’s important to understand the goals of Lite Access's lead customer CityFibre to understand the investment opportunity in Lite Access. In 2017 CityFibre, the U.K.’s leading alternative provider of wholesale full-fiber network infrastructure, signed a strategic partnership with Vodafone to initially connect 12 cities and one million homes with gigabit fiber. CityFibre would do the construction work and provide the fiber infrastructure. Vodafone, the ISP, would connect individual homes and market its services to customers over the new network. The U.K. is a service-based economy and derives 81% of its GDP from service industries. An economy such as this needs a robust telecom infrastructure to maximize its economic output. Unfortunately, the U.K. ranks near the bottom of all European countries in terms of both internet speed and number of FTTH connections. Currently fiber reaches less than 6% of homes in the U.K. and the following FTTH subscriber numbers reflect this fact:

In 2018 CityFibre was acquired by a consortium of Antin Infrastructure Partners and West Street Infrastructure Partners, a fund managed by Goldman Sachs, which would provide £4B in financial support to build out 1Gbps fiber infrastructure to at least 20% of the U.K., and as many as 8 million premises, by mid-decade. This consortium has deep pockets and understands the long-term nature of this type of investment so there is little chance CityFibre's backers will not stay committed until the network’s completion. In fact, this is why CityFibre, previously a public company, and this consortium agreed to this take private deal. To concentrate on the long-term goal of building a world class network vs. worrying about the short term demands of the financial markets. This should also alleviate any concerns or comparisons to Alphabet’s (GOOG) hobby project, Google Fiber.

To date, CityFibre has announced three separate tranches of builds in their “Gigabit Cities” program totaling 62 cities covering approximately 5 million premises. CityFibre has stated that they plan on eventually deploying fiber to 100 cities and as many as 8 million premises. When it is finished it will be one of the largest civil projects ever completed in the U.K. and one of the largest fiber networks in Europe. We are at the stage now where many cities are starting to come online and the number of homes passed with fiber is just starting to pick up pace. Although the build pace is accelerating, at the time of this article, independent data has estimated that by mid-April CityFibre has passed just under 300K premises with fiber so there is a lot of work ahead for suppliers like Lite Access.

So far Lite Access has won three contracts with CityFibre for a total project backlog of $53mm. Its first win was a $20mm contract announced on October 23rd 2019 for the city of Lowestoft in Suffolk approximately 110 miles northeast of London on the North Sea coast. Its second win was a $13mm contract announced on January 22nd 2020 for Bury St. Edmunds (the name of the city was not identified initially but named in a subsequent PR) which is also located in Suffolk, 50 miles southeast of Lowestoft. Lite Access’s third win was a $20mm deal announced on April 21st 2020 for the city of Cambridge, about 25 miles west of Bury St. Edmunds in Cambridgeshire.

While there is concern that history could repeat itself, (CityFibre contracts vs past Gigaclear contract) I believe investors can be secure in the fact that Lite Access has learned its lesson and made sure that its contracts with CityFibre are more balanced. Taken from a letter to shareholders dated March 20, 2020, CEO Carlo Shimoon stated "In 2019, efficient operations and capital discipline remained our core focus as we worked diligently to secure a contract in the UK with proper commercial terms to position our Company for the next phase of growth." Key phrase to focus on is "proper commercial terms". Another data point from James Thomas, Supply Chain Director at CityFibre, is this quote in a very bullish article for contractors, "organisations that are nimble enough to work with network builders have the opportunity to create real value and grow their businesses with guaranteed work for the next decade." That sounds like a customer I would want to execute for.

COVID-19

In early March 2020 CityFibre had 30 construction companies employing 2000 workers building their network. Within 3 weeks of the onset of COVID-19, despite the fact that communication workers are considered essential by the British government, the total number of construction workers at CityFibre was down to just 1000 and work had come to a halt in 10 cities. While CityFibre had to alter their projections slightly, and make adjustments to their business plan, they are still fully committed to building out their network. In fact, CityFibre CEO Greg Mesch made the point that they now see even more of a business case for fiber and faster connections in the U.K. because of COVID-19. With everyone quarantined and working from home now the extra strain on the U.K.’s subpar telecom networks has been made more apparent

Lite Access has not missed this opportunity to help out its customer CityFibre and at the same time place itself in a favorable light. While other contractors lost workers and slowed their progress due to COVID-19, Lite Access kept on going, pushing harder to prove themselves. They have now fully ramped up their project in Lowestoft, are near full ramp in Bury St. Edmunds and are working very hard in Cambridge to ramp up that project in record time. The fact that Lite Access was awarded three projects in six months' time by CityFibre clearly shows the speed and efficiency of their work and that the overall caliber of their finished product has impressed the management of CityFibre.

I believe it's possible that because of rapidly accelerated bandwidth demand brought on by a new paradigm post COVID, CityFibre could actually increase the number of connected cities beyond the 100 in their initial game plan. There has been a lot of news flow in the U.K. telecom space recently that could accelerate more fiber buildouts. British Telecom announced it will add five million more homes to its planned fiber build by the end of the decade and has signed an equipment deal with U.S. company Adtran (ADTN) to accomplish this (CityFibre has signed a similar deal with Calix (CALX) for similar equipment). Also, in the U.K., broadband provider Virgin Media and wireless provider O2 announced they are in merger talks and a deal between these two could include an additional £10B in capex spending on fiber to satisfy an increase in bandwidth demand for both broadband and the growth of 5G wireless networks. CityFibre itself signed a deal in February with U.K. mobile provider Three to provide fiber infrastructure for Three's 5G mobile buildout in the U.K. Lite Access directly benefits from this increase in fiber demand.

"5G wireless needs fiber, and lots of it" - Brian Lavallee (Ciena Corporation)

Execution

Execution is a very important performance metric that CityFibre uses to rate its suppliers and is a key determinant in awarding future contracts. The management at Lite Access has initiated a variety of processes to ensure their crews continue to execute in a rapid and reliable manner. Lite Access CEO Carlo Shimoon is a hands-on CEO and has developed a series of KPI metrics that can be used to track performance via mobile computer within each crew, city and across all cities to enhance speed and efficiency of their builds. He also employs a multi-pronged reporting process which allows him to get direct reports from several different sources on the ground to monitor performance and mitigate issues quickly. Nothing is taken for granted. The company continues to build on these processes to maximize their efficiency.

Each of these builds that Lite Access undertakes for CityFibre is essentially a new start up business. These fiber networks are built from scratch and every city has its own unique characteristics and challenges that need to be overcome to complete the build successfully. None of the existing legacy telecom infrastructure is used so a cohesive plan must be prepared for each one and then executed upon properly to maximize speed, efficiency and quality of work. The management team at Lite Access has a great deal of experience in successfully launching start up's as well as managing multi-location businesses so these opportunities in the U.K. are right in their wheelhouse.

Speed is a hallmark of Lite Access as well. Quick ramp up times allow Lite Access to move from a non-revenue generating state to a steady revenue generating state faster and allows them to layer more projects on top of each other in any given time period. Swift, efficient and issue free buildouts keep customers, the local residents and councils happy and limit the amount of time needed to stop forward progress and remediate problems.

In the end these builds are a race against time. The faster a supplier can ramp up and pass all the required homes and businesses in a city the more they can maximize their revenue per day/week/month etc. and move on to the next project. Lite Access certainly has a good handle on these concepts, and with its specialized equipment suited for the UK environment, it appears it is executing very well so far at CityFibre. After all, deploying fiber networks has been Lite Access's specialty for 16 years which brings with it a lot of experience their U.K. competitors have not had the time to accumulate.

CityFibre Potential

As stated previously, Lite Access currently has a $53mm backlog of business from CityFibre comprising three projects. The first two contracts, for Lowestoft and Bury St. Edmunds, are likely to be completed in 18 months and its Cambridge contract may take a little longer. There will likely be more awards coming as I will explain.

All three projects that Lite Access has won to date are not all ramped up and generating revenue yet but this should largely be accomplished by the end of September. It should be noted that all projects are different and each has different deployment characteristics that influence the number of homes Lite Access can pass per quarter and therefore effect how much revenue they can generate in a fully ramped state in any given timeframe. With those factors taken into consideration, once these projects are all ramped up, the company should conservatively generate $10mm or more in revenue from the three projects combined per quarter or $40mm annually until completion.

In their April 21st press release announcing their Cambridge win Lite Access stated CityFibre plans to award more than £1.5B in new network construction contracts for full city deployments by this summer. If Lite Access captures just a 5% share of those £1.5B in awards they would add an additional $125mm to their current backlog of $53mm. On a project basis, factoring in Lite Access's average ramp times, if the company were to win, for example, another three projects from the £1.5B in contracts CityFibre is awarding this summer, they theoretically could have six projects ramped up by early Spring of 2021 generating $20mm per quarter or $80mm annually. Added to these numbers would be the revenue from the company's Canadian operations which should conservatively be in the $3mm-$5mm range annually. If more projects are awarded to Lite Access from CityFibre, another $3mm-$3.5mm in revenue per project could conservatively be added per quarter to the above projections or $12mm-$14mm annually. Also, if Lite Access were to sign a deal with another customer outside of CityFibre over the next 12 months, investors could expect additional revenue from that as well.

To summarize, just three more contract wins from the £1.5B in awards CityFibre is releasing this Summer could conservatively result in a $83mm to $85mm revenue run rate annually for Lite Access in less than a year’s time. This is tremendous growth and would result in an annualized revenue number nearly 8X that of what the company posted in fiscal 2019.

Financials

Currently Lite Access has $1.7mm in an undrawn credit facility and approximately $4mm in cash, the bulk of which was raised in a recent private placement. The company has no debt. There are currently 50.56mm basic shares outstanding, 7.36m warrants exercisable at $.65 ($.35 U.S.) and 4.18mm options for a fully diluted share count of 62.1mm. While this amount of cash may not sound like a war chest, cash burn in the U.K. will be minimal because the amount of up-front cash provided by CityFibre in their contracts to ramp up each project is substantial. Judging by the fact that the recent private placement was significantly oversubscribed and they have several long-term institutional shareholders vested in their success, if the need did arrive to raise capital for projects outside of CityFibre, it’s unlikely the company would have any issues.

Fiscal Q2 2020 results (Jan-Mar quarter) are scheduled to be released by 6/1/2020. I would expect a modest, quarter over quarter increase in revenue in Q2 due to the fact that the bulk of the company's projects were still ramping up by quarters end as well as some impact from COVID-19. I expect much bigger quarter over quarter and year over year increases when Q3 (Apr-Jun quarter) results are announced in late August. For Q3, I expect topline revenue of $6mm-$7.5mm with two cities close to, or fully ramped up. Q3 results should provide some eye-catching quarter over quarter (+350%) and year over year (+550%) revenue comps.

Concerns / Risks

Every stock investment holds potential concerns for shareholders and Lite Access is no exception. We believe in this case, however, these are minimal. The first concern would be size. Lite Access is a relatively small company in the space but they are growing fairly rapidly. Most of their competitors are larger with a greater number of employees to deploy. Fortunately, it appears that CityFibre puts a greater emphasis on ability to scale quickly, efficiently and execute a clean build process without many deployment issues. The fact that Lite Access has won three contracts in six months bodes well for them as CityFibre has had ample opportunity to witness their abilities in Lowestoft and Bury St. Edmunds and were obviously pleased enough to offer them the Cambridge contract. Actions speak louder than conjecture.

Due to the fact that Lite Access has not had to raise any cash for these first three builds at CityFibre leads me to believe that their contract is structured in such a way that upfront cash required to ramp up these builds is minimal. That said, it remains to be seen what the details of their contract with CityFibre actually are pertaining to this.

Obviously, customer concentration could potentially be an issue and it is a valid concern. Management is keenly aware of the fact that currently, if they were to lose CityFibre as a customer for some reason, their growth story would be in jeopardy. They have been in ongoing talks with ISPs and other potential customers in the U.K. and there is a possibility they can land a new customer or two in due course. Fortunately, CityFibre's corporate culture is keen on forming long term partnerships with their suppliers. As long as Lite Access continues to ramp quickly and execute well on its deployments it’s hard to envision the CityFibre business disappearing anytime soon barring some disaster.

Conclusion

Lite Access is in the right place at the right time to capture a significant amount of revenue from CityFibre's Gigabit Cities buildout in the U.K. They have the right industry leading technology, experience, the right management team and processes and an experienced work force that can execute to plan. They have proven this time and again. With £1.5B worth of contracts to be awarded by this summer from CityFibre and $53mm already in backlog the company has the largest revenue opportunity in company history right in front of it. Unlike the contracts they worked under at Gigaclear and Actavo in the past, these contracts with CityFibre are guaranteed contracts with a guaranteed workload and revenue paid on a regular, steady basis as long as contract terms and KPI's are met.

Lite Access has finally entered into a partnership with a customer who values their suppliers and truly believes that to win, everyone needs to win. CityFibre wants Lite Access and its other suppliers to succeed and in the process, they know they themselves will succeed. The awards are, to a great extent, based on exhibited performance metrics including quality of work, ramp up speed, observance of health and safety guidelines, minimization of deployment issues and overall build execution. If Lite Access continues to perform as they have, meeting all these requirements, there is a strong possibility that they win multiple new projects from CityFibre by year end and their backlog could be several times higher by the end of the calendar year. This would make 2021 the highest revenue year the company has ever seen by many multiples. It would also result in a share price that’s multiples of what it is currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTCCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.