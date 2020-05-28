Sales and comps should be robust, despite softness in fuel and other cyclical businesses. Margins, however, will probably be weak.

Costco (COST), one of my favorite retail stocks, is scheduled to report fiscal 3Q20 results on May 28, after the closing bell. This is likely to be the most atypical 12-week period in the company's history. However, I expect the headline numbers to be solid, even if the bottom line might be pressured by lower margins.

Consensus estimate is for revenue growth of 5%. Meanwhile, projected EPS of $1.86, if delivered, would land nearly flat YOY.

Unique month-to-month trends

I expect the retailer's comps ex-fuel and FX to reach 7.5% this quarter. On the surface, the projection suggests business as usual. For reference, Costco's comparable sales in fiscal 2Q20 had been a solid 7.9%, the best since the second fiscal period of 2015. See graph below.

However, there should be nothing typical about Costco's month-by-month metrics. February should have been a relatively normal month for the most part, although the "pantry restock" phenomenon has likely boosted store activity in the last week. In March, I expect retail numbers to look very strong, but a wipeout in fuel sales should provide quite a bit of headwind. Lastly, April should see an unprecedented spike in e-commerce activity, although total sales will be severely impacted by lack of traction in fuel and travel spending.

It is precisely the ramp up in the digital channel that I believe will cause the most harm to margins this time. Generally speaking, e-commerce sales carry higher fulfillment costs and lower levels of profitability, and online sales have not traditionally been Costco's forte. The company's acquisition of Innovel Solutions is an attempt to strengthen the distribution network. But I believe that any positive impact from the deal will not manifest itself in the most recent quarter's numbers or in the very short term.

As a reminder, Costco has been having a hard time finding margin support lately due to a combination of factors: tariffs and higher wages, alongside revenue mix towards digital. See graph below.

The item that I will be most interested in hearing about this time is membership growth. I find it reasonable that, given the COVID-19 crisis, demand for Costco membership may have increased. Should this be the case, the impact to revenues might be minimal, but expectations for margin uplift could be encouraging. As a reminder, I estimate that about half of the company's operating profits come from membership fees, even though they represent only about 2% to 3% of total revenues.

Long-term buy

I do not believe that Costco will have an easy earnings week necessarily. Upside to revenues is limited, considering that the company has already pre-announced sales numbers for most of the quarter. Profitability will be under pressure, and the almost inevitable gross margin squeeze could spook investors. Add to the concerns the fact that COST still trades at earnings multiples that are higher than its peers' and year-ago levels -- see below.

Still, my bullish stance towards COST is grounded on longer-term, fundamental factors. First, the membership-based business model should provide some stability and predictability to revenues and earnings. Second, the stock should continue to endure a period of global economic softness better than the broad market, as evidenced in the past three months. Lastly, the company has a robust balance sheet, which has allowed it to raise regular dividends in April when most other retailers have been slashing theirs.

