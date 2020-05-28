TripAdvisor: Lacking A Strong Upside Potential, Even At This Valuation
About: TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary
Short video discussing TripAdvisor's and its valuation.
TripAdvisor was already losing relevancy before COVID.
It's difficult to make the argument that TripAdivsor is undervalued at present.
Investment Thesis
TripAdvisor (TRIP) continues its fall from grace. I fail to see how investors are able to make a bullish thesis here. And that the stock is more likely than not overvalued,