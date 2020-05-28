Boyd Group: Collision Repair Giant With Impeccable Track Record
About: Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYDGF)
by: Cornerstone Investments
Summary
Boyd Group is one of the three largest MSOs in collision repair and the only public company among them.
Boyd share price has risen by 4,300% in the last decade underpinned by its acquisition spree and consistent operational execution.
The industry remains fragmented and Boyd's strengthened liquidity and balance sheet positions it well for further consolidation and growth.
Boyd Group Services (otcpk:BYDGF) is one of the largest collision repair shop operators in North America and the stock has delivered one of the best performances in the stock market no matter how