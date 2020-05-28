Boyd Group Services (otcpk:BYDGF) is one of the largest collision repair shop operators in North America and the stock has delivered one of the best performances in the stock market no matter how you measure it. During the past 10 years, Boyd's share price has increased by ~4,300% which is a spectacular return given this doesn't even include its dividends. Moreover, the growth was evenly distributed throughout the years with a steadfast execution that is rare among public companies. The secret sauce to Boyd's success has been its strategy of consolidating a fragmented industry and achieving operational improvements while doing so. The relationship with the insurance industry also provided stability and stable cash flows. We think the outlook for Boyd remains favorable as the pandemic will likely result in more driving as people shun public transit, leading to higher demand for repair and maintenance services.

Consolidator

Boyd operates in the fragmented collision repair industry in North America where independent shops still account for the majority of total industry revenue. Boyd is one of the top three largest national players along with Caliber and ServiceKing, both of which are owned by private equity firms. Although the stock is little-known among U.S. investors because it is only listed in Canada and had been an income trust until this year, it has delivered one of the best shareholder returns over the last decade. It also generates ~80% of its revenue from the U.S. with the rest in Canada and insurance payments represent 90% of its revenue with the other 10% paid by customers. It operates 682 corporate-owned locations across 28 states and 5 Canadian provinces. The collision market is a highly fragmented industry that has enabled consolidators like Boyd to continue its roll-up strategy. Insurance companies prefer dealing with large vendors which supports the continued consolidation trends. For Boyd, the ability to acquire independent locations at attractive valuation provides an arbitrage opportunity in the public markets given Boyd trades at mid-teens EV/EBITDA on a 2021 basis. The company has also been able to generate operational synergies by implementing best practices and standardize procurement and other operations.

(Source: IR Deck)

With ample room for growth remaining in the industry, Boyd has been adding 50-100 new locations each year for the past many years. It has also been able to generate impressive same-store sales growth in the range of 3-6% for most of the last five years. The combined effect is its revenue increasing 170% and EBITDA gaining 153% over the last 5 years. We think the collision repair industry is suitable for consolidation because of its standardized process and opportunity for operational improvements. Insurance companies also prefer to deal with sophisticated and resourceful repair companies to increase efficiency and lower costs. We think the drive for further consolidation will continue to benefit Boyd as it is well-capitalized to expand its footprint.

(Source: IR Deck)

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of the pandemic cannot be overstated as road traffic was reduced by 40-50% immediately following the lockdown measures in March. Boyd reported that its business has been down between 40% to 50%, forcing the company to announce temporary layoffs. Boyd also made a powerful move by announcing a C$231 million equity offering in May that significantly bolstered its war chest for acquisitions. The company also announced that it has increased its revolver to US$550 million with an accordion of US$275 million; additionally, it added a new 7-year Term Loan A of US$125 million which further enhanced its liquidity. The company has C$400 million of net debt at the end of Q1 which has been reduced to nil after the equity offering and new Term Loan A. With zero net debt and an upsized credit facility, Boyd has the ability to pursue large-scale acquisitions once the market stabilizes. The company suspended all acquisition activities which will impact its 2020 growth plan, however, we see significant opportunities ahead for the company as weaker operators in the industry could be taken out at cheap prices. Boyd is probably the best-positioned financially in the industry as its two large rivals are both owned by PE firms with significant leverage.

We also don't think the pandemic will change the favorable long-term outlook for the industry. While leisure-related travel will be reduced, people are also more likely to drive than taking public transit. Newer collision avoidance technology has been discussed as a potential headwind for the industry but the impact remains far away and uncertain. We think there remain many years of runway for growth before the industry growth stalls.

(Source: IR Deck)

Boyd's Successful 10 Years

While 10 years is an arbitrary number to use for judging Boyd's performance, it does highlight the incredible growth history of this company. Being one of the top performers on the TSX (the stock has no U.S. listing), Boyd has established credibility with investors that proved crucial during the pandemic when it raised C$231 million of equity in early May. Looking at the next 10 years, we think Boyd is well-positioned to continue consolidating the fragmented collision repair market while opportunistically pursue large-scale acquisitions. With all that said, given the diminishing marginal rate of return and Boyd's larger size, it could be challenging for Boyd to match its performance during the last 10 years. That doesn't mean the company won't deliver superior shareholder returns, in fact, it simply means that investors should expect returns more likely in the range of 15-25% annually, matching its expected revenue growth of doubling every 5 years, which still represents excellent returns in today's market.

(Source: IR Deck)

In summary, we think Boyd's formula for its success over the past decade remains valid despite temporary headwinds created by COVID-19. It still has room for growth including potentially pursuing large-scale acquisitions. We think investors will continue to be rewarded by its consistent execution and visible growth pipeline underpinned by a fragmented industry and sufficient self-funding model and ample access to capital markets. A listing on the U.S. stock exchange could be a catalyst for more investor interests.

