Market-Makers' ETF Intelligence: Friday, May 22, 2020

But no guarantees. With price volatility you can get paid well, but expect an exciting ride.

Forecasts of these ETFs have earned price gains at annual rates above +70%, net of losses, with records of profitable experiences averaging 7 out of every 8 experiences.

Their upside price gain targets in the next 3 months are forecast from +13% to +33%, with interim price drawdown exposures as large as -11%.

These ETFs are internally leveraged by their holdings of derivative securities to multiply their price changes. Expect price swings of 2x–3x of normal stock-only-holding ETFs.

These are price-sensitive ETFs with expected gain rewards in the next 3 months or less. They are investments to be bought and sold, not for long-term holding.

Top 5 Leveraged-Long ETFs For Near-Term Capital Gain

Investing Thesis

21st Century equity markets utilize information technologies in ways which produce more interim price activity than was the norm in last century’s “long-term-trend” strategy market. The price paid now for that long term reduces the trend to a rate only a small fraction of what can be extracted by more careful active investment in shorter time capital commitments.

Capital actively put to work 3 or 4 times in the same year can often earn that “trend” several times over – in the same year. But the active investor needs professional experience guiding her/him as to where and when to make and terminate the capital commitments.

Market-makers, negotiating multimillion-dollar block-trade transactions hundreds of times a market day in many securities typically have to put their firm’s capital at risk temporarily. They won’t do it without hedge-protecting that exposure against unwanted price change. What they will pay for the protection tells how far they think prices could run, near term – or they wouldn’t pay it.

You can ride, informed, on their experience and purse strings as to where to get on and off the shorter-term investment trips, using different securities repeatedly. The continued compounding builds portfolio wealth in a way no long-term “trend” can touch.

Today’s Reward-To-Risk Tradeoffs: Leveraged Long ETFs

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from SPY at location [23], to URE at location [4] to MIDU at [24].

While Figure 1's comparisons provide a perspective on many of this group’s alternative investment candidates, several conditions contribute to reward and risk. A principal question for both are “how likely are these to happen”, and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts and the histories of all outcomes from those of the same up-to-down prospects in the past 5 years of daily forecasts for the 5 best figure of merits (foms) of those ETF candidates.

Figure 2

This table presents data on the 5 best odds-on Leveraged-Long ETFs most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD. It is explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Conclusion

The investor most determined to build a portfolio’s value most reliably and rapidly might find enough subtle differences among the top 3 candidates that a reasonable person may have preferences to favor any one of the three. But if the investor’s rationale was strong enough to rule out all three, then there is a serious enough step down to the bottom two in the [R] fom to consider looking outside of this group of ETFs, perhaps into a candidate from the much larger forecast population of nearly 2700, both ETFs and stocks. There are at least ten best securities that have histories averaging fom results at 29.4 bp/day, even better than anything from the best of all of this set of ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.