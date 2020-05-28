With the TGP IDRs now having been monetized, there's basically no reason for investors to prefer the parent over its operating subsidiaries anymore.

Management now expects $40 million net cash expense with regards to the upcoming decommissioning of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO.

While discussed controversially by investors and analysts, IDR valuation was very much in line with market expectations.

Note:

I have covered Teekay Corporation (TK) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

The Teekay Group story is likely well-known to Seeking Alpha members with particular interest in shipping as well as oil and gas mostly due to the extensive coverage by fellow contributor J Mintzmyer.

In short, parent company Teekay Corporation or "Teekay" serves as the group's holding company and after last year's divestiture of Teekay Offshore Partners (now Altera Infrastructure L.P.) its remaining key holdings are material stakes in Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Teekay Tankers (TNK).

In addition, Teekay still owns three floating production, storage and offloading units ("FPSOs"), the "Petrojarl Foinaven", "Petrojarl Banff" and "Hummingbird Spirit" which have been a major drag on the company's results for quite some time. Over the past couple of years, Teekay was forced to impair the value of its FPSOs by almost $500 million as lower than originally expected oil prices have lead to changes in underlying cash flow assumptions for the units. After the latest round of impairment charges, Teekay's stated value for "vessels and equipment" in the year-end 2019 balance sheet has been reduced to just $19 million, down $77 million on a sequential basis and down from $304 million at the end of FY2018.

Photo: Petrojarl Banff FPSO - Source: MarineTraffic.com

During Q1/2020, the company took further write-downs on the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO due to revised cash flow expectations in light of recent changes in oil prices and the offshore market as well as recent discussions with potential buyers of the unit.

In addition, due to recent changes in cost estimates, Teekay was required to increase the capitalized asset retirement obligation for the Petrojarl Banff FPSO which is expected to cease operations soon. The carrying value of the unit was then written down to its estimated residual value.

On the Q1 conference call, management estimated approximately $20 million of asset retirement costs this year with another $20 million to hit next year. The number was stated to be net of contractual counterparty payments which is basically double my most recent estimate for decommissioning of the unit.

On May 11, Teekay surprisingly announced an agreement with subsidiary Teekay LNG Partners ("TGP") to eliminate all of the partnership's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") in exchange for 10.75 million newly-issued TGP units thus increasing its economic interest in TGP to approximately 42%. Using TGP's unit price of $11.21 at the time of the announcement, transaction value calculates to $120.5 million.

The deal has been discussed controversially by both investors and analysts, particularly after both Teekay and TGP management refused to provide any insights into how the IDR valuation was determined on their respective Q1/2020 conference calls.

That said, IDR valuation appears to be pretty much in line with market expectations as the gap between enterprise value and the market value of the company's stakes in TGP and Teekay Tankers was $140 million at the time of my last article in early April. If we assume a moderate $20 million value for the remaining life of the Hummingbird Spirit contract, the transaction matched market participant's expectations almost exactly.

Post-transaction valuation actually hasn't really changed as Teekay's enterprise value is still approximately $20 million above the aggregate market value of its stakes in TGP and Teekay Tankers.

With the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO now on a bareboat charter with BP (BP), Petrojarl Banff in the process of being retired and the company looking for buyers of the Hummingbird Spirit, on the Q1 conference call fellow contributor J Mintzmyer rightfully asked for management's vision with regards to the parent corporation's future but, unfortunately management more or less danced around the question.

With approximately $115 million in cash and net debt of $292.7 million after the close of the Petrojarl Foinaven transaction in early April, Teekay will have no problems serving its debt obligations for the foreseeable future, even when considering the $40 million in anticipated payments for the decommissioning of the Petrojarl Banff FPSO. Also keep in mind that the company will receive an additional $10.75 million in annual cash distributions from TGP as a result of the recent IDR transaction.

Over the short- to medium-term, Teekay Corporation will likely remain the group's holding company but with the FPSO business in run-off mode and very little synergies derived from jointly administrating TGP and Teekay Tankers, investors might increasingly scrutinize the existing holding structure and call for the Teekay Group to dissolve with TGP and Teekay Tankers becoming fully independent operating entities as a result.

Bottom Line:

Teekay Corporation continues its corporate clean-up efforts with the recent elimination of the Teekay LNG Partners IDRs. While dilutive to TGP equityholders, the transaction ultimately removes a long-standing overhang on the company's units.

With the parent's FPSO business in run-off mode, investors might increasingly scrutinize the current holding structure and call for subsidiaries Teekay LNG Partners and Teekay Tankers to become fully independent entities.

But should Teekay Corporation decide to pursue growth again, the company will likely have to divest some or even all of its stakes in its subsidiaries to raise the funds required for a material strategic transaction.

Over the short- to medium-term, the Teekay Group will likely retain its holding structure.

With the TGP IDRs now having been monetized, there's basically no reason anymore for investors to prefer the holding company over its operating subsidiaries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.