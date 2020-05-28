The junior mining sector (GDXJ) has not witnessed outlandish gains since the turn of the year. For many, this will appear strange given that gold has been one of the outperforming asset classes this year. Gold for example is up over 14% year to date whereas GDXJ has only returned approximately 7.4%. Now this in itself is an excellent return over a 5-month period. However, the mining sector (and specifically the junior miners) many times have acted as a leveraged play on the gold-price. This is why the significant underperformance this year will have caught seasoned gold-bugs by surprise and may mean opportunity in this present precious metal's bull market.

At present, we believe gold is dropping down into a half cycle or daily cycle low. Either way, gold is nearing oversold conditions but buying volume continues to rise. For timing entries in the mining sector, we like to look at the gold chart to see how price has been behaving. The higher high registered this month is a bullish sign for precious metals in our opinion.

Although we have a significant position in the metals complex already, GDXJ would certainly interest us at the right price. The reason being is that the ETF has a larger weighting to silver than its big brother - GDX). This may explain the underperformance especially at the start of the year. Since we are fully invested in this asset class for the time being, we may favor a DITM (Deep in the call option) strategy here to reduce risk. Here is how we would set it up.

If we go to a January'22 call option chain in GDXJ, we can see that we can buy the $23 strike (which expires 605 days from now) for about $24.20 per contract. Shares of GDXJ as I write are trading for approximately $45.15 per share. This means we have the potential to control at least 100 shares of this ETF for close to 50% of the present price of the shares.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Before we get into why we would choose the $23 strike at present, let's get into the benefits of buying a DITM (which doesn't expire for years) over shares of the stock.

First off, assuming we buy only one contract, our investment would be just over $2400. The purchase of 100 shares at today 's price would set us back over $4500+. That 's a saving of around $2100

Our downside risk with respect to the option is $2420. This is the maximum we can lose. Our total risk with respect to buying the stock is $4500+

This is not all though. The $23 strike would be favorable for us here because of that option's delta which is greater than 0.9. This figure gives us a read on how much the option will move in conjunction with shares of the ETF. All things being equal, at present the price of the $23 call option will move around 90% every $1 movement in the share-price. The delta will increase if we get the direction right and our $23 strike goes further "in the money". Therefore, knowing the above, we can say that the DITM strategy also gives us a much higher potential return on investment. We know this as the option will move in lockstep with the movement of the shares. So, we are essentially availing of all of the upside and our downside is capped by what we pay for the option.

All of the above enables us do one thing. It enables us use less hard-earned capital but still gain significant leverage on certain positions. Remember throughout the life of the above $23 January'22 call option, we can exercise the option by paying $2300 for the 100 shares of GDXJ at the $23 strike price. It is unlikely that we would ever take possession because even if the position went against us, we could roll to a later expiration in order to avoid the aggressive theta decay which takes place towards the end of an options life.

The above sentence really is the key. We never hold options to expiration. It is imperative that both fear and greed are always controlled which means we always either sell for a profit or roll for duration many months before the call option expires.

Therefore, to sum up, opportunity may be brewing in GDXJ due to its underperformance in recent months. Suffice it to say, we do not believe this underperformance will last if gold prices continue to push forward. Let's see where the precious metals complex bottoms in the next few weeks.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDXJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.